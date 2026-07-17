“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it.”—Thomas Paine, The American Crisis, No. IV (1777)

Your Two Free Books on Freedom Are Coming

What you will receive when they are published

First Free Book

“Common Sense for the 18th Century” — Thomas Paine’s original and Stuart Brazier’s modern interpretation. The language is updated, the fire is preserved. Thomas Paine proved that transformation is possible. In January 1776, he published a 47-page pamphlet called Common Sense. It did not introduce new ideas. It stated the obvious in language no one could misunderstand. It dismantled the logos of monarchy, the idea that some people are born to rule, and replaced it with the logos of republicanism, the idea that free people govern themselves. It sold 500,000 copies in a country of 2.5 million. It turned reluctant subjects into committed revolutionaries. It changed a collection of colonies into the most powerful country in the world.

Second Free Book

“Common Sense for the 21st Century” — The same logical structure applied to our present crisis. This book completes what Paine began. It dismantles the logos of governance itself, the idea that some people should rule over others, and replaces it with the logos of collaboration, which is the idea that free people can coordinate their affairs without masters. It proves that this transformation is possible because the components of Collaboratism have already been tested. The Greenback and the Bradbury Pound. The Swiss Cantons. The WIR Bank and Sardex. The commons of the Swiss Alps. The Common Law jury. The militia. The pamphleteer. What is new is the synthesis. These apply in London, Sydney, Toronto, Brasilia, Warsaw, and every city where men still remember what self-rule means.

The Foreword is written by Richard C. Cook, author of Our Country Then and Now. As a former NASA whistleblower and U.S. Treasury analyst, Richard traces how a financial oligarchy captured the American monetary system through the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, financed the destruction of rival nations, triggered the Great Depression, and constructed the postwar architecture: Bretton Woods, the International Monetary Fund, and the Marshall Plan that placed the global economy under the control of the U.S. dollar. His book documents the same extraction that Common Sense for the 21st Century diagnoses: a small class of unelected financiers, operating through captured institutions, determining the conditions under which everyone else must live. Richard’s validation is the historical record. This book’s validation is the architecture of the alternative. Together they form the indictment and the escape.

Why is ParaGov doing this?

ParaGov is committed to freedom. Our freedom. Your freedom. Everyone’s freedom.

Even the dullest minds, minds addicted to scrolling for dopamine hits, know we’ve lost our freedom. But they feel helpless and will do nothing to help get it back. It is now up to the sharpest minds, minds of Substack readers, minds that enjoy long-form essays, to step in and help.

To help spread ideas of freedom.

Sovereign Publishing is on a membership drive for these sharp minds. They want a million members to help create the most powerful publishing entity in the world. To spread powerful ideas through books. Ideas that destroy tyranny. Ideas that obliterate helplessness. Ideas to regain our freedom.

And also papers that offer solutions like MJ’s The Right Stuff’s software platform to support Private Membership Associations, and the Society of Problem Solvers’ corruption-resistant antifragile systems for humans to self govern with. (Be sure to subscribe to them!)

ParaGov is helping this drive by promoting this free offer to our subscribers and followers.

Please help us help you.

Here Is how you can help

Every subscriber to Sovereign Publishing PMA will receive both “Common Sense for the 18th Century” and “Common Sense for the 21st Century” free of charge and in PDF format when they are published, and possibly serialized on Substack.

That is not a reward for action. That is a gift to you for joining the Sovereign Publishing community.

These books are not about one country. They are about the universal principle that government must rest on the consent of the governed. Thomas Paine gave the world a model in 1776. That model has been copied, adapted, and betrayed by every regime that claims the name of freedom while strangling the people who exercise it. The same fight that broke the British crown is the fight that must break the globalist administrative state in every nation on earth.

Join this membership drive and help us spread that message.

The First Ask: please join Sovereign Publishing PMA as a member

Join Sovereign Publishing as a member. It is the world’s first member-owned publishing company. You get to decide on which books get published. You become the power behind new authors and their ideas.

You better believe that when the majority of a million members decides to publish a book, IT WILL BE A BESTSELLER.

The Second Ask: please RESTACK this post

Restack this post to your own subscribers and friends. Not as a condition for receiving the books. You will get the books regardless. We are asking because the truth does not spread on its own. It spreads through voices like yours.

Every restack puts these arguments in front of someone who may be ready to hear them. Someone in another country who sees their own nation being hollowed out by the same forces. Someone who needs to know that the American founding was not an accident of history but a template for resistance that still works.

THE KEY QUESTION - Is one-million members a reasonable objective?

ANSWER - If we can’t get approximately 0.0125% of the world’s population to believe in a publisher dedicated to freedom and sovereignty, then 8 billion people in the world have a big problem.

Who is Sovereign Publishing?

Sovereign Publishing PMA is a start-up private membership association for people who have not given up. It publishes work that names the enemy, honors the heritage, and builds the future.

It does not beg for attention.

It earns it by telling the truth.

Members get to decide on what books get published. The free books are an introduction. The community is the destination.

Final Word

Restack if you believe the message matters. The books will come either way. But if you want to see this fire spread, you are the one who has to carry the torch.

Thank you for being part of this.

ParaGov and Sovereign Publishing PMA



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