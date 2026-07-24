“The whole of humanity is at a crossroads. We must decide whether we will continue on the path of destruction or turn toward the path of life.”—Viktor Schauberger

The Vital Fork: Schauberger’s Living Energies and the Sovereign Dunbar Revolution Against Entropy

The Diagram That Illuminates Our Crossroads

The diagram titled “The Fateful Choice,” featured in Callum Coats’ seminal book Living Energies: Viktor Schauberger’s Brilliant Work with Natural Energy Explained, presents a stark visual bifurcation in human development.

On one side lies the path of “Life,” characterized by evolution, development, increasing order, growth, stability, efficiency, and a “Super-Economy” powered by eco-technology.

On the other, the path of “Death” descends into devolution, deterioration, increasing disorder, decay, instability, inefficiency, and eventual bankruptcy under a “Techno-Mechanical Economic System.”

Arrows depict directions of increasing magnitudes: one curving toward ultimate order and the other plunging into ultimate disorder and entropy. This is not mere metaphor but a thermodynamic and philosophical critique rooted in Schauberger’s observations of natural processes.

This essay explores Schauberger’s vision, the fateful binary, and a practical pathway forward through sovereign individuals organized in decentralized communities scaled to Dunbar’s number of roughly 150 people. This is the size of communities where trust replaces legislation and harmony with nature’s “living energies” becomes the foundation of prosperity.

Viktor Schauberger and the Concept of Living Energies

Viktor Schauberger (1885–1958), an Austrian forester and inventor, spent decades studying water, forests, and natural flows. Unlike conventional science focused on explosive, heat-based, and centrifugal processes that increase entropy, Schauberger emphasized “implosive” forces, such as cooling, centripetal, vortex-based movements that build order and vitality.

Living Energies compiles and explains his insights: water is not merely H₂O but a living carrier of energy and information when allowed to spiral and move naturally. Temperature gradients, magnetic fields, and subtle bio-energetic forces drive life’s processes.

Modern technology, by contrast, relies on friction, combustion, and straight-line motion, which dissipate energy and accelerate decay. Schauberger’s “living energies” refer to the vital forces in nature that promote growth, purification, and self-organization.

Examples include the natural spiraling of rivers that oxygenate water and deposit nutrients, or the vortex dynamics in trees that draw nutrients upward efficiently. His inventions, such as improved log flumes and water turbines, demonstrated how working with these principles achieves higher efficiency with less waste. The book argues that humanity’s survival depends on shifting from exploitative mechanics to biomimetic, life-enhancing technologies.

The Fateful Choice: Binary Fork in Human Development

The diagram encapsulates Schauberger’s warning: humanity faces a binary fork.

The upper path to “Life” aligns with evolution’s arrow aimed at development, increasing order, growth, stability, efficiency, and eco-technology all leading to a “Super-Economy.” Here, 100% efficiency sustains an “untouchable capital base,” where gains compound through harmony rather than extraction. Perpetual uniform motion and eco-technology mimic nature’s cycles, minimizing entropy.

The lower path to “Death” follows devolution: deterioration, increasing disorder, decay, instability, inefficiency, and bankruptcy. Techno-mechanical systems invest capital but lose portions to inefficiency at every stage, down to 1% available for reinvestment, and culminating in collapse. “100% efficiency brings nothing” in a dead system, as it maintains only stasis amid rising entropy. This is fundamentally a thermodynamic choice.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics states entropy tends to increase in closed systems, but living systems locally decrease entropy by importing energy and exporting disorder. Schauberger extended this: societies can choose technologies that amplify life’s ordering processes or accelerate universal decay. Today’s industrial economy, the extractive economy, is reliant on fossil fuels, linear production, and centralized control, exemplifies the death path, manifesting in pollution, resource depletion, and social fragmentation. The life path demands a renaissance of natural principles.

Dunbar’s Number: The Human Scale for Sovereign Communities

British anthropologist Robin Dunbar proposed that humans can maintain stable social relationships with approximately 150 people. This is the “Dunbar number.” Beyond this, trust erodes, requiring formal laws, hierarchies, and enforcement mechanisms that often stifle individual sovereignty.

In decentralized communities of roughly 150, individuals can know one another deeply, resolve disputes through reputation and mutual accountability, and cooperate without coercive state structures. This scale aligns perfectly with Schauberger’s vision: small, sovereign groups can observe and interact intimately with their local ecosystems, applying living energies without the distortions of mass industrialization or bureaucratic oversight.

Sovereign individuals in such settings retain autonomy over their labor, resources, and decisions. They are not cogs in a global machine but active participants in living systems. This decentralization counters the entropy of large-scale techno-mechanical societies, where anonymity breeds inefficiency, corruption, and disconnection from nature.

Living Energies in Practice: How Dunbar-Scale Communities Thrive

Imagine networks of self-governing villages or homestead clusters, each around 150 souls. These communities leverage Schauberger-inspired principles for water, energy, agriculture, and economy:

Water as the Blood of the Earth

Schauberger viewed water as a living entity. Communities could design spiral channels, meandering streams, and vortex-inducing structures to energize and purify water naturally. Instead of straight pipes and chemical treatment (which increase disorder), they use temperature differentials and magnetic influences to enhance water’s vitality. This supports healthier soils, crops, and human health while reducing infrastructure costs.

Implosive Energy and Technology

Rather than combustion engines or centralized grids, communities adopt vortex-based turbines, bio-inspired generators, and passive systems that harness subtle flows. Schauberger’s work suggests cooling and centripetal motion can produce usable energy with minimal waste. Localized, low-tech implementations, perhaps augmented by modern open-source adaptations, provide resilient power without dependency on distant supply chains.

Regenerative Agriculture and Forestry

Forests, in Schauberger’s observation, are masterful managers of energy. Communities practice “close-to-nature” forestry and permaculture, using biodiversity to create stable, self-reinforcing systems. Companion planting, water-retentive soils, and natural succession mimic evolutionary order, yielding abundant food with increasing efficiency over time rather than depletion.

Economic Super-Economy at Human Scale

Trade occurs through mutual credit, barter, and local currencies within and between Dunbar groups. Capital remains “untouchable” at the base because inefficiencies are minimized through transparency and shared stewardship. Surplus from vital processes funds further growth, creating a positive feedback loop of order. No need for endless GDP growth; well-being measured by ecological health and human flourishing replaces mechanical metrics.

These communities form federated networks, alliances of sovereign groups, scaling cooperation without centralization. Knowledge of living energies spreads organically through observation and mentorship, preserving wisdom across generations.

Challenges and the Path of Resistance

Transitioning requires overcoming inertia from the techno-mechanical paradigm. Entrenched interests benefit from entropy-increasing systems. Individuals must reclaim sovereignty: learning natural principles, experimenting locally, and rejecting dependency.

Education in Schauberger’s ideas, combined with practical skills in ecology and appropriate technology, empowers this shift. Critics may dismiss living energies as fringe, yet elements align with emerging fields like biomimicry, regenerative design, and complexity science. The diagram’s warning grows urgent amid social atomization, which are symptoms of the death path.

A Vision for Renewal: Sovereign Life in Harmony

Dunbar-scale communities practicing living energies embody the upper path. Sovereign individuals, unbound by distant laws yet bound by natural reciprocity and personal relationships, co-create super-economies where efficiency serves life. Water spirals with vitality, energy flows implosively, ecosystems build order, and human societies mirror evolutionary development. This is not utopian regression but advanced alignment with universal principles. As networks of such communities proliferate, they demonstrate the superiority of the life fork, stability without rigidity, growth without destruction, efficiency without exhaustion.

Choosing Life in the Age of Entropy

The Fateful Choice remains before us. Viktor Schauberger and Callum Coats’ Living Energies provide both diagnosis and prescription. By embracing living energies in sovereign, Dunbar-scaled communities, humanity can reverse devolution and step into evolutionary order. The binary fork is not destiny but invitation: choose mechanisms that amplify entropy or flows that cultivate life. The future belongs to those who listen to nature’s subtle energies and organize at the human scale. In doing so, we secure not just survival but a vibrant, harmonious flourishing for generations. The choice is ours, today.

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