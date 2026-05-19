“There has been not one single biological safety test on 5G. This is totally insane.”—Professor Martin Pall

The Full 5G/6G Exposé: They’re Not Just Towers—They’re a Global Control Grid

This article is based on the following original accountability post:



The Full 5G/6G Exposé: They’re Not Just Towers—They’re a Global Control Grid

They told us it was only about faster internet. Instead, we’ve seen trillions in profits, military-grade dual-use technology, captured regulators, and growing health concerns—while towers continue rising next to children’s beds, classrooms, and playgrounds.

This is the complete picture: one post with the full network mapped out. Share it widely. Make it viral. The more eyes that see the grid, the harder it becomes to maintain.

The Big Picture

A vast, interconnected system links telecom giants (Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Huawei, AT&T, Verizon, Samsung), chipmakers, tower companies (Crown Castle, American Tower), governments, regulators (FCC, Ofcom), military and intelligence agencies, lobbyists, and investors. Revenue flows from your monthly bills and spectrum auctions into massive R&D, deployment, and lobbying efforts. Conflicts of interest are built into the system. Follow the money, and the design becomes clear.

UK Tower Ownership Investigation

Former UK police officer Gary Waterman has investigated cell phone tower ownership by examining records at Companies House. According to his findings, shared in interviews (including with Richard Vobes), many towers are linked to companies that appear dissolved, inactive, or improperly registered. He alleges this structure helps shield operators from liability in potential litigation related to health or other issues. Waterman further claims that when government authorities fail to investigate corporate status, they’re complicit in perpetuating the fraud and bypassing accountability. These are serious allegations that warrant independent verification and greater public scrutiny of ownership transparency and permitting processes.

The following interview is a MUST WATCH to find out what could be a global problem in your neighborhood…

Richard Vobes & Gary Waterman Interview

Follow Richard Vobes for his very interesting interviews…

Richard Vobes YouTube Channel

The Human Cost

Communities report cancer clusters near towers, with documented cases leading to towers being removed or opposed. Independent research highlights potential non-thermal effects of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, including concerns over neurological impacts, DNA damage, fertility issues, electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), and childhood leukemia spikes. Children may absorb higher levels due to thinner skulls and developing bodies.

Additional risks include fires, structural failures, toxic battery leaks, and sharp drops in nearby property values. Every connected device adds to a dense web of surveillance and data collection. The rollout continues with limited independent health oversight.

Visuals of this reality often depict a child trapped in a digital cage, manipulated by powerful interests, underscoring the urgent need to protect the next generation.

This Is Your Wake-Up Call

We are not powerless. We are the resistance.

Demand immediate action:

Moratoriums on new towers near schools and homes, with strong setbacks (experts often recommend at least 1,500 feet).

Truly independent safety studies and greater regulatory accountability.

Full transparency on conflicts of interest and long-term health data.

Share this information in your community. Educate families. Oppose unchecked expansion. Question officials. Protect children from experimental levels of exposure and uninsurable risks.

You are not alone. History will remember those who stood up. The future is still ours to shape.

RISE.

PROTECT THE CHILDREN

Repost this. Comment with your city or town if towers are appearing nearby. Tag your representatives. Let’s turn awareness into the most effective accountability movement yet.

The system wasn’t broken—it was built this way. Now is the time to reclaim our power. Share this message far and wide.

The children are counting on us.