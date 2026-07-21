“The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”—James Madison, Federalist No. 45

The Suicide of the Sovereign States : How Local Abdication Built the Federal Leviathan

The Architecture of Delegated Authority

The genius of the American constitutional design was never found in the strength of the federal head, but in the stubborn independence of the states. The Constitution was not, and is not, an instrument of national consolidation; it is a compact between sovereign states. Article I, Section 8, enumerates specific, limited powers granted to the central government. It includes the power to tax for the common defense, the power to regulate international and interstate commerce, the power to coin money, and the power to declare war. The remaining powers, the vast, undefined, and fundamental powers of everyday governance, were reserved solely to the states or to the people under the Tenth Amendment.

However, the modern state of American politics is characterized by a systemic failure of the states to exercise their duty as the primary sovereign entities. By failing to police the federal government’s overreach, and by actively soliciting the expansion of federal power for their own short-term budgetary gain, the state legislatures and governors have facilitated their own institutional suicide. They have, through a century of inaction and complicity, surrendered the Republic.

The Spending Clause: Trading Sovereignty for Scraps

The most effective, and perhaps most insidious, mechanism of this surrender is the exploitation of the Spending Clause. Article I, Section 8, Clause 1 grants Congress the power to collect taxes to “provide for the common Defence and general Welfare.” This was intended as a narrow power to fund the specific enumerated objectives of the national government.

In the modern era, the states have allowed this to be weaponized against them. Washington now uses federal grants, funds that were originally extracted from the states’ own citizens through federal taxation, as bait. By attaching “conditions” to these grants, ranging from environmental standards to education mandates and social policies, the federal government coerces states into adopting policies that violate the will of their own people.

The state leadership’s response has been one of pathetic dependency. Rather than standing on their sovereign rights and rejecting federal involvement in their internal affairs, governors and legislatures have competed for these funds to offload the burden of state-level management. They have chosen to be federal contractors rather than sovereign leaders. They have sacrificed their state’s autonomy at the altar of the federal slush fund, effectively nationalizing policy areas, such as policing, local transport, and education, that were once the exclusive domain of the local community. Every dollar accepted from the federal government with a “string attached” is a brick removed from the foundation of state sovereignty.

The 1913 Abdication: A Failure of Collective Defense

The ratification of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 provides the most egregious historical example of the states’ failure to protect their own interests. The Constitution strictly mandated that states could not make anything but “gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.” This was the states’ primary economic defense; it meant that their economic lives would be tied to tangible, real wealth, not the speculative, elastic, and inflationary scrip of a central bank.

When Congress moved to create the Federal Reserve, the states had the clear constitutional standing, and the moral duty, to challenge the fundamental transformation of the monetary system. The states were the parties to the compact. If the central government attempted to seize a power that undermined the constitutional requirement for gold and silver, the states should have, at the very least, exerted their collective opposition to prevent the hijacking of the nation’s currency.

Instead, they remained passive. They allowed the creation of a system that would inevitably erode the purchasing power of their citizens’ wages and hand an unearned, infinite line of credit to the federal bureaucracy. By failing to intervene, the states signed away their ability to maintain the economic health of their populations. They opted for the temporary comfort of the federal banking system over the hard discipline of sound, constitutionally mandated money. They allowed the creation of the debt-based economy that eventually turned their own citizens into tax-serfs for the central government.

The Forfeiture of Article I, Section 8 Duties

The list of duties in Article I, Section 8, Clauses 1–16, represents the core functions of a functioning sovereign. When states allow the federal government to bypass these limits, whether through the expansion of the Commerce Clause into every local business, the exercise of police powers within state borders, or the mismanagement of the national debt, the state legislatures are, in effect, breaching their own oath to the Constitution.

The states have allowed themselves to be reduced to the status of administrative provinces. They no longer defend their borders; they allow the federal state to dictate immigration policy and demand that states absorb the demographic consequences. They no longer regulate their own commerce; they sit by as faceless regulators in Washington decide which, if any, industries may operate within their jurisdictions. They no longer even defend the rights of their people against federal infringement, often acting as the local enforcers for the very federal mandates that undermine their own authority.

The Path of Resistance: Re-Asserting the Sovereign Role

The restoration of the American Republic cannot come from Washington. It cannot come from the Supreme Court, which has functioned as the primary architect of the current centralization. It must come from the states, or it will not come at all.

What would it look like for the states to fulfill their duty? It would start with a mass rejection of federal conditionality. A state that treats its sovereignty seriously would refuse every single federal grant that requires a deviation from the state’s own moral and political direction. This would undoubtedly cause short-term economic pain, but it would achieve long-term restoration.

It would require the formation of regional compacts between states that are unwilling to serve as vassals to the federal Leviathan. The states must act as a check on the federal government, not as its junior partners. They must be prepared to nullify unconstitutional federal mandates within their own borders, as the Founders intended. They must lead in the return to sound money, perhaps by encouraging the use of gold and silver in local economies and protecting the citizens from the volatility and inflation of the Federal Reserve note.

The Future of the Sovereign People

The states have been “forfeiting” their duties for a century because it was the path of least resistance. It was easier to live off federal subsidies and central bank liquidity than to manage a truly sovereign, self-reliant state. But this path has led to the current crisis of national identity, economic degradation, and administrative tyranny.

We have reached the limit of this era of apathy. The state legislatures are the only remaining body of government that still possesses a theoretical connection to the localized, organic life of the people. If they do not wake from this slumber and re-assert their constitutional standing, the federal Leviathan will continue its march until the states are little more than names on a map.

The states must rediscover their defiance. They must be the first line of defense again. It is time for the states to declare their independence not from the Union, but from the corrupt, unaccountable, and unconstitutional regime that has captured the central government. Only through the re-assertion of state authority, by stopping the outflow of tax dollars to Washington, by rejecting the dictates of federal agencies, and by protecting the local currency, can the work of rebuilding truly begin. The states must stop acting like conquered provinces and start acting like the sovereign participants in a Republic that they were created to be. If they fail to do so, they are complicit in the ruin that is to follow.

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