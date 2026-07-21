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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
11h

Halo Friends,

This article cuts to the heart of what is happening. The Suicide of the Sovereign States. Exactly right. The states were intended to be the guardians of American liberty, but through silence, greed for federal crumbs, and surrender of local authority, they have transformed themselves into administrative provinces of the federal Leviathan.

James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 45: "The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite." That compact has been broken. The Tenth Amendment has been ignored. The states are now federal contractors, not sovereign leaders.

The 1913 Federal Reserve Act was the first great abdication. The states had the constitutional standing to challenge it — Article I mandates gold and silver coin, not speculative scrip. They remained passive. They allowed the debt-based economy to take hold, turning citizens into tax-serfs for the central government. Sound familiar? The 2030 agenda in Britain and the Fabian Society infiltration — it is the same pattern. Centralized control, public authority absorption, private rights erased.

Here in Great Britain we recognise this. The Phoenix burns the puppet but keeps the infrastructure. Starmer is gone, but the machine remains. We are building an alternative — a private system based on the seven virtues, not the seven deadly sins. It does not require you to leave home. It protects you in your private property. It gives people the knowledge and infrastructure to stand outside the public authority grab.

What this article calls for from the states — rejecting federal conditionality, nullifying unconstitutional mandates, returning to sound money, forming regional compacts — that is exactly what we are doing at the household level. Every private home can become a sovereign unit. Every subscriber becomes a node in the network. That is the method I am offering.

The restoration of sovereignty cannot come from Washington. It cannot come from the Supreme Court, which has functioned as the architect of centralization. It must come from the states, or from the people. The same applies here in Britain. It must come from outside the system, because the system will not reform itself.

I am asking for your support — not your money. I am interested in your voice, your eyes, your network. We can see things in Britain that you cannot see from America. You can see things from America that we cannot see from here. Vice versa. We need to watch each other's backs. Two nations, one family.

Bring in anyone who can see this. Subscribe to the lobby. It is free. Questions answered. No obligation.

https://substack.com/@sirmj

As I stand in the light I always will do.

MJ 🐝

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
35m

Imagine, Trusting Another (virtually unknown) to Represent You. Begins Insanity of losing your voice, your freedom and your mind

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