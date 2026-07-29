“The tragedy of life is often not in our failure, but rather in our complacency; not in our doing too much, but rather in our doing too little; not in our living above our ability, but rather in our living below our capacities.”—Benjamin E. Mays

The Sovereignty of Your Body: Why You Must Reclaim It Now

The inspiration for this essay comes from Shawn Buckley’s article: “You Don’t Actually Own Your Body,” which articulates a crucial truth: the fundamental right of self-ownership is being systematically stripped from us, not by overt force in most cases, but by censorship and the suppression of information.

The Greatest Theft of the Modern Age

There is a theft happening right now, in plain sight, and most people do not even recognize it. It is not the theft of money or property, though those are taken too. It is the theft of something far more intimate: your right to decide what goes into your body, what treatments you pursue, and what information you are permitted to receive about your own health.

The human body is not a machine to be managed by institutions. It is a living temple, given to you by your Creator, and you are its steward. No government, no corporation, no medical board has the moral authority to override your stewardship. Yet that is precisely what has happened. The pathocracy, a system run by psychopaths, is a system that profits from your sickness, has captured the institutions that are supposed to serve you and turned them into instruments of control.

You are being managed. You are being dosed. You are being kept in the dark. And if you do not wake up, you will be managed until you die, having never known what alternatives existed.

The Pathocracy: A System Built on Your Suffering

Let us name the enemy clearly. The pathocracy is not a conspiracy theory. It is an observable reality. It is the interlocking network of pharmaceutical corporations, regulatory agencies, medical associations, research institutions, and media outlets that together determine what counts as “medicine” and what gets suppressed.

The pathocracy does not want you well. It wants you compliant. It wants you dependent. A cured patient is a lost customer. A healthy population is a collapsed market. The entire system is structured to manage chronic illness, not to reverse it. That is why natural remedies that actually cure diseases are marginalized, ridiculed, and often made illegal to advertise. That is why nutritional approaches that resolve conditions are buried in unread journals while blockbuster drugs for symptom management are promoted on every television screen.

The profit margin on a cure is zero. The profit margin on lifelong management is infinite. Follow the money and you will find the truth.

From Steward to Subject: How You Lost Control

The mechanism of this theft is not complicated. It works in three stages.

First, the government grants itself a monopoly over what may be called “medicine.” Through agencies like the FDA, Health Canada, and their equivalents worldwide, the state decides which substances and treatments are legal. Anything that has not been approved through an expensive, rigged approval process is effectively outlawed. This includes vitamins, minerals, herbs, and protocols that have been used safely for centuries.

Second, the government controls the flow of information. Even if a natural treatment is technically legal to sell, you cannot be told what it does. The label claim restriction means that a company selling a nutrient that has been proven in peer-reviewed studies to reverse a disease cannot tell you that. They can only say “supports general health.” The truth is censored by law.

Third, the government enforces this monopoly through intimidation and force. Doctors who recommend natural alternatives face license revocation. Practitioners who cure patients outside the approved protocols are raided, prosecuted, and bankrupted. The message is clear: fall in line or be destroyed.

You are not a free agent making informed choices. You are a subject being herded toward approved treatments, denied the information that would set you free.

The COVID Reveal: The Mask Came Off

The pandemic was a revelation. For those who had been paying attention, it confirmed everything. For those who paid some attention, it was a brutal awakening. For those who paid none, they remain in slumber.

We all know people who have been injured or killed by the jabs. The surge in turbo cancer, the blood clots, the sudden cardiac arrests, the curious “calamari” strings undertakers have reported pulling from bodies, the dramatic shifts in personality, the spike in Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. The evidence is everywhere. Yet still, some refuse to connect the dots. Why? Because they still believe the media exists to deliver news, rather than to broadcast pharmaceutical and government narratives.

Governments that claimed to be democracies issued edicts. Experimental gene therapies were mandated. Natural prophylactics like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which had decades of safety data and evidence of efficacy, were smeared and suppressed. Doctors who prescribed them were silenced. Pharmacies that filled them were threatened. The message was unmistakable: you will take what we give you, and you will not question.

The speed and uniformity of this response across the Western world was not a coincidence. It was the pathocracy showing its power. It was a demonstration of what happens when the state and the pharmaceutical industry act as one. And it was a warning of what is to come if we do not build alternatives.

The Information War: What You Do Not Know Will Kill You

The most powerful weapon the pathocracy possesses is not force. It is information control. If you do not know that a safe, natural treatment exists for your condition, you have no choice to make. You will accept the chemical drug your doctor prescribes. You will suffer its side effects. You will die earlier than necessary. And you will never know what you were denied.

This is not accidental. It is by design. The regulatory apparatus that controls what may be said about health products is a censorship machine. The same government that claims to protect you from “misinformation” is the government that makes it illegal to share the truth about nutritional healing.

Consider the case of a simple nutrient that has been shown in multiple clinical trials to reverse a common chronic condition. That nutrient is legal to buy. But the company that sells it cannot tell you what the research shows. The doctor who knows about it cannot recommend it without risking his license. The media will not report on it because it threatens the advertising revenue from drug companies. The information is trapped in a cage of legal threats and professional consequences.

You are surrounded by information that could save your life. And you cannot access it because the gatekeepers have decided you are not allowed to know.

The Spiritual Dimension: A War for Souls

This is not merely a political or legal battle. It is a spiritual war. The body is the temple of your Creator. When you surrender control of your body to an ungodly system, you are not just making a bad medical decision. You are abdicating your stewardship before God.

The pathocracy is not just greedy. It demands that you place your trust in chemical compounds manufactured by corporations, administered by state-licensed professionals, and enforced by government power. It demands that you reject the natural remedies that God placed on this earth for your healing. It demands that you believe the official story and doubt your own eyes.

This is a test. Will you trust the Creator or the bureaucrats? Will you seek the truth or accept the approved narrative? The answer has eternal significance.

Sovereign Publishing: Arming the Resistance

This is where Sovereign Publishing enters the fight. Sovereign Publishing is a Private Membership Association on a mission to sign up one million members. Why one million? Because that is the scale needed to break the information monopoly. That is the number that cannot be ignored, cannot be silenced, cannot be dismissed.

As a part of its “sovereign” publishing mandate, Sovereign Publishing exists to publish books that Big Pharma would prefer be buried. Books about natural healing. Books about medical corruption. Books about the protocols that have cured thousands but are never mentioned in medical school. Books that will give you the information you need to take back control of your health.

As a Private Membership Association, Sovereign Publishing operates outside the censorship regime that governs public speech. Members voluntarily associate with one another and agree to share information freely. This legal structure protects both the publisher and the reader. It creates a space where the truth can be spoken without fear.

The Million Member Mandate: Why Your Membership Matters

The goal of one million members is not arbitrary. It is strategic. A million members means a million households armed with the truth. A million people who cannot be lied to anymore. A million voices that cannot be silenced. A million consumers who will support the publication of books that the mainstream presses would never touch.

Your membership does more than give you access to life-saving information. It funds the creation of new books. It expands the library. It strengthens the network. It sends a message to the pathocracy that we are not afraid, that we are organizing, and that we will not surrender.

Every member is a soldier in the information war. Every book published is a breach in the wall of censorship. Every piece of knowledge shared is a blow against the kingdom of darkness.

The Choice Before You

You have been given a body. You are its steward. You will answer for what you did with it. The pathocracy wants you passive, ignorant, and compliant. It wants you to trust the system and doubt yourself. It wants you to accept the needle and the pill and the official story without question.

But you were not made for slavery. You were made for freedom. You were given a mind to seek truth and a will to act on it. The information exists. The alternatives exist. The community exists. You only need to reach out and take it.

Sovereign Publishing is extending its hand. The membership drive is underway. The goal is one million. And when we reach that goal, we will have built something that cannot be torn down: a network of sovereign individuals who know the truth, who share the truth, and who will not be silenced.

Sign up. Become a member. Read the books that could save your life. Share them with your family. And join the fight to restore the most fundamental right of all: the right to be sovereign over your own body.

The pathocracy has had its run. Its time is ending. The truth is coming, and it will not be stopped. Be part of the wave. Choose life. Choose freedom. Choose sovereignty.

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