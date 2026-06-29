“Imagination creates reality.”—Neville Goddard

The Sovereignty of Imagination: ParaGov and the War for the Human Mind

There is a peculiar exhaustion that settles into a person when they first grasp how thoroughly modern governance has been engineered to manage rather than serve. It is not a cinematic revelation. It is more like noticing, for the hundredth time, that a door you were told was always open has never been unlocked. The exhaustion comes from realizing you have been asking permission to walk through your own house.

This is the territory ParaGov maps.

The Architecture of Permission

The central insight driving the ParaGov concept is deceptively simple: centralization is not merely inefficient, it is inherently corrupting. Not as a bug, but as a feature. Not occasionally, but inevitably. The term pathocracy captures this with clinical precision: a system of governance where those with pathological traits, such as narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy, are not filtered out by institutional safeguards but are instead selected for by the very structure of concentrated power.

The mechanism is straightforward once you stop believing the mythology. Centralized systems concentrate decision-making into fewer and fewer hands. Those hands are reached for by people who want to hold the levers. The people who want power most desperately are, by a kind of cruel natural selection, the people least suited to wield it. The honest, the humble, and the reluctant, stay home. The hungry show up. Over enough iterations, you get exactly what you would expect: a governing class dominated by the pathologically ambitious.

I am in the process of writing a book, “The Policy War: Converting Your Rights to Permissions, Privileges, and Punishment,” traces this transformation with forensic attention. The title alone performs semantic surgery, exposing the linguistic sleight-of-hand by which rights, things inherent to our existence as a sovereign being, are quietly transmuted into permissions, which by definition can be granted, regulated, and revoked.

Consider what this looks like in practice:

A right becomes a permission when you must apply for a license to exercise it. You do not have a right to work, you have permission to work, contingent on government-issued credentials. You do not have a right to build on your own land, you have permission, contingent on zoning boards and permit offices.

A permission becomes a privilege when it can be taken away as punishment for infractions unrelated to the activity itself. Lose your driver’s license not because you drove dangerously, but because you failed to pay child support. The privilege model makes every aspect of your life a hostage.

A privilege becomes a punishment when the system designs compliance costs so high that non-compliance is the default state, making everyone a potential target for enforcement. The tax code is the classic example. It is so Byzantine that virtually every filer is technically in violation of something, making selective prosecution a matter of discretion rather than justice.

This is not an accident. It is a policy war. And the battlefield is your daily life.

The Dunbar Solution and the Problem of Scale

If centralization is the disease, what is the cure? ParaGov points to the Dunbar number, which is anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s finding that humans can maintain stable social relationships with roughly 150 people. Beyond that threshold, trust cannot rely on personal knowledge and must instead depend on abstract systems: laws, contracts, enforcement mechanisms, bureaucracies.

The Dunbar number is not just a curiosity of evolutionary psychology. It is a design constraint for human governance. Any political unit larger than roughly 150 people necessarily operates through institutional mediation rather than direct relational accountability. You cannot know your representative. You cannot verify what they do. You must trust the system that tells you the system is trustworthy.

ParaGov’s vision for a decentralized, sustainable, and self-sufficient communities scaled to the Dunbar number, is essentially an argument that we have been trying to run software designed for villages on hardware that spans continents, and wondering why it keeps crashing.

There is a reason this resonates with people who have never heard of Dunbar. Everyone has an intuitive sense that something breaks when communities get too large. The corner store where the owner knows your name becomes a big-box retailer where you are a loyalty card number. The town meeting becomes a televised spectacle. The neighbor who would help you build a barn becomes a stranger whose name you do not know. Scale destroys relationship. And without relationship, governance becomes management, and management becomes predation.

“The Policy War: Converting Your Rights to Permissions, Privileges, and Punishment” requires a followup book. “The Sovereign War to Recover Your Rights” intends to map the path back to where it should be. The word “sovereign” is doing heavy lifting here. It is not about secession or isolationism in the crude sense. It is about the reclamation of agency, the recognition that sovereignty is not something granted by a government but something inherent to a person, something that has been taken rather than never possessed.

Programmed Helplessness and the Imagination Gap

Here we arrive at the most insidious obstacle we face: it is not the external structures of control, but the internal ones.

Programmed helplessness is the psychological state in which a person, having been repeatedly subjected to situations where their actions have no effect on outcomes, stops trying even when escape becomes possible. Martin Seligman’s original experiments with dogs and electric shocks demonstrated the phenomenon, but the human application is far more sophisticated.

You do not need electric grids on the floor. You just need a population that believes, deeply, viscerally, and pre-consciously, that nothing they do matters.

How is this programmed? Through every channel available:

An education system that teaches compliance, not creativity

A media environment that presents events as inevitable and individuals as powerless

A political spectacle that frames participation as choosing between two flavors of the same machine

An economic arrangement where debt, credentialing, and licensing make exit costs prohibitively high

A legal system so complex that innocence requires professional representation you cannot afford

The result is a citizenry that has been trained, over decades, to respond to any suggestion of fundamental change with the same reflexive phrase: “You can’t fight city hall.” The phrase itself is a confession of defeat, worn as wisdom.

This is where the most striking turn occurs: the jump from political theory to imagination as a political act. If programmed helplessness is the disease, the ability to imagine otherwise is the cure. Not imagination as escapism, but imagination as the necessary precondition for action.

SATS and the Technology of Belief

The invocation of Neville Goddard’s State Akin To Sleep technique represents something genuinely interesting: a recognition that the battlefield is psychological before it is political.

Goddard, a mid-20th-century mystic and lecturer, taught that the drowsy threshold between waking and sleep, what he called SATS, is the moment when the “critical faculty” of the conscious mind relaxes enough for suggestions to penetrate directly into the subconscious. In this state, characterized by bodily heaviness, mental relaxation, and the suspension of disbelief, the mind stops arguing with what you tell it.

This is when advertising on the idiot box is most effective.

Why does this matter for political transformation?

Because you cannot build what you cannot first imagine. And you cannot imagine what your entire cognitive apparatus has been trained to dismiss as impossible. The person who has been programmed into helplessness does not just lack the means to act, they lack the absolute capacity to conceive of acting.

The imagination itself has been colonized.

Goddard’s technique, stripped of its more esoteric trappings, is essentially a method of decolonizing the imagination. By repeatedly impressing the subconscious with the felt reality of a desired outcome, not as wishful thinking, but as accomplished fact, you rewire the deep assumptions that govern what you believe is possible.

There is a fascinating convergence here with more mainstream psychology. Cognitive behavioral therapy works on the recognition that thoughts, feelings, and behaviors form a self-reinforcing loop. Visualization techniques are standard in sports psychology. The placebo effect demonstrates that belief alone produces measurable physiological changes. The mechanism is not supernatural, it is the operational logic of a mind that constructs reality from the raw material of expectation.

Political change requires psychological change, and psychological change requires tools. You can hand someone a blueprint for a Dunbar-scale community, but if they cannot imagine themselves as sovereign, the blueprint is just paper.

The Policy War and the Sovereign War: A Unified Front

The two books form a coherent strategic sequence. The first diagnoses the problem, how centralized power has systematically converted rights into permissions, privileges, and punishments. The second prescribes the response, which is how to reclaim sovereignty not through petitioning the system but through exiting its psychological and structural frameworks.

This is not reformism.

Reformism is the belief that the system can be fixed from within, that the machinery of permission can be recalibrated to produce freedom. This is a category error similar to trying to fix a cage by painting it a nicer color.

The alternative is not revolution in the bloody, guillotine sense. It is something closer to secession of the mind, followed by the gradual construction of parallel structures:

Communities small enough for actual accountability

Economies local enough for actual relationship

Governance transparent enough for actual consent

Education that cultivates agency rather than compliance

A psychological orientation that treats sovereignty as the default and permission as the aberration

This is ambitious. It may be the most ambitious political project conceivable, precisely because it does not aim at capturing the existing machinery of power but at rendering it irrelevant.

Manifestation as Political Method

The inclusion of manifestation techniques in a political framework will strike some as unserious. The realm of self-help gurus rather than serious theorists. This reaction is itself evidence of the problem. The assumption that “serious” politics must deal exclusively with material structures, such as laws, institutions, and economic arrangements, ignores the obvious fact that all material structures are built, maintained, and obeyed by minds.

If you control the imagination, you control the person. If you control enough persons, you do not need to control anything else.

The countermove is to reclaim the imagination. To practice, deliberately and systematically, the capacity to envision a future that the present system insists is impossible. SATS is one method. There are others. What they share is the recognition that the war for sovereignty begins inside the skull.

A person who has deeply internalized their own helplessness will not build a Dunbar-scale community. They will not exit the permission economy. They will not reclaim their rights. They will wait for permission that will never come, and they will call their waiting “realism.”

A person who has reprogrammed their own sense of what is possible might do any of these things. They might fail. But they might not. And the difference between certain failure and possible success is the imagination. The capacity to hold, with conviction, a vision of a future that does not yet exist.

The Horizon

ParaGov, as an unincorporated concept, is in its early stages. The books do not exist yet. But they will be written, edited and published on Sovereign Publishing. The communities do not exist yet. But ideas have a way of becoming real when enough people hold them with sufficient conviction.

The centralization of power is not a law of physics. It is a human arrangement, sustained by human belief, enforced by human compliance. When enough humans withdraw their belief and their compliance, when they stop asking permission to exercise their own sovereignty, the arrangement collapses.

Not with a bang. With a shrug.

The question ParaGov poses is not whether this is possible. It is whether you can imagine it clearly enough, in the drowsy threshold between waking and sleep, to make it real. The policy war has been waged against you for generations. The sovereign war is yours to wage in return, and it begins the moment you close your eyes and dare to see a world the pathocrats insist cannot exist.

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