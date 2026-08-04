“If men are to remain civilized or to become so, the art of associating together must grow and improve.”—Alexis de Tocqueville

The Private Membership Association Technological Eco-System

For those who have reached the conclusion that the existing political apparatus is not merely flawed, but terminally compromised, a new strategic horizon has emerged. This is the operational reality of what is occurring within the ecosystem known as “MJ’s The Right Stuff” and its home base, the DailyPlanet.com. Rather than engaging in the cyclical futility of partisan politics or moral pleas to a captured state, this project is quietly deploying a private infrastructure designed to function independently of the public domain.

The Mechanism of Disengagement

The project operates under a philosophy known as “Collaboratism.” The premise is stark: the modern “Policy Machine,” the interlocking grid of media, finance, international NGOs, and government technocracy, persists because the public has surrendered ownership of its fundamental infrastructure. Whether it is through dependency on globalized supply chains, state-managed utilities, or public communication networks, the average citizen is effectively a hostage of the entities they seek to challenge.

“MJ’s The Right Stuff” is addressing this through the development of a Private Membership Association (PMA). The objective is not to reform the state but to bypass it entirely. By building a parallel system of communication, commerce, and mutual support, the project is creating a structure that allows its members to physically exist within the modern world while transitioning away from dependence on the systems that govern it.

The Operational Architecture

The project is currently scaling toward a 100,000-subscriber gateway, which serves as the threshold for bringing a full, private server architecture online. This is not characterized by theoretical debate, but by three distinct operational pillars:

Connectivity Infrastructure: The project utilizes secured, private channels that are entirely independent of public networks. By implementing biometric identity verification, the system allows for a “Sovereign Key” to provide secure access to the ecosystem without exposing member data to the surveillance apparatus of the state. Internal Trade Economy: Dependency is the primary vulnerability of any population. To mitigate this, the project fosters a closed-loop trade environment. Within this network, goods, services, expertise, and resources circulate exclusively among members. This ensures that economic value remains within the membership, effectively starving the “parasite class” of the financial resources they usually extract through taxes and corporate markups. Lifestyle Support Systems: The project’s endgame is the total replacement of public utilities. It is preparing the framework for private water, power, and medical systems. These are designed to be deployed once the membership reaches the critical mass necessary to maintain and secure them independently of the public grid.

Meritocracy over Democracy

Internally, the project rejects the egalitarian delusions of the modern state. It operates on a principle of meritocratic role assignment. Rather than engaging in political elections or popularity contests, the project utilizes a scoring system based on reliability and capability. Infrastructure development is guided by an architectural authority, ensuring that the critical systems, such as energy, security, and communications, are managed by those with the technical competence to maintain them under duress.

The Boundary of Law

A central aspect of this approach is its alignment with the legal distinction between the public and private domains. The PMA operates as a lawful, private entity. By reallocating resources, such as property, labor, and capital, into a private trust structure, members are exercising their right to private association. The project maintains that so long as participants adhere to their internal discipline and remain within the bounds of their private contracts, the government has no standing to interfere. This is framed as a lawful reallocation of ownership rather than an act of subversion.

The Call for Practical Deployment

The messaging coming out of the DailyPlanet.com is intentionally stripped of the “soft” rhetoric typical of modern political movements. It argues that the current “resistance” often fails precisely because it lacks a mechanical basis for success. The initiative posits that if one wishes to contribute to the survival of a civilization, one must move past moralizing articles and focus on the deployment of real-world infrastructure.

The project urges individuals to recognize that the existing system is in its terminal stage. It is described as a bloated, decaying entity that is currently performing its final looting phase. By subscribing to “MJ’s The Right Stuff,” participants are being asked to prepare for the moment when the public system falters. The project maintains that when the “Policy Machine” finally hits a wall, the future will not be claimed by those who shouted the loudest, but by those who spent their time building the private, secure, and self-sufficient alternatives that remained operational while the rest of the world ground to a halt.

For those watching this development, the project presents a binary choice: continue to participate in an increasingly hostile and failing regime, or build the physical and economic foundations required to exist outside of it. The “Daily Planet” serves not just as a hub for these ideas, but as the logistical gateway for the deployment of the PMA’s, providing the necessary credentials for those who intend to transition into the next stage of the project’s infrastructure.

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