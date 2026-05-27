“Permanent crisis justifies permanent control of everybody and everything by the agencies of the central government.”—Albert Jay Nock

The Pathocrats’ Engine: How the Unaccountable Class Manufactures Crisis for Power

The accountable class solves problems in exchange for money. That is capitalism stripped to its essence, as Richard Miniter defines it. Not an ideology, not a system of ownership, but a straightforward exchange: identify suffering, eliminate it, get paid. The plumber who fixes the burst pipe at 2 AM. The farmer who grows food people need to eat. The coder who builds software that saves a business hundreds of hours. These people live in a world of cause and effect where failure has immediate, personal consequences.

The unaccountable class inhabits an entirely different reality. Their income bears no relationship to outcomes. They are paid for presence, not performance. And this distinction, not left versus right, not rich versus poor, is the actual fault line running through modern society.

What makes this framework so devastating is that it explains why institutions behave the way they actually behave, rather than the way they claim to behave. The unaccountable class does not merely fail to solve problems. It depends on problems. Problems are the raw material from which budgets, headcount, regulatory authority, and political power are extracted.

A solved problem is a dead revenue stream.

The Formula of Unaccountability

Miniter traces the origins of the managerial revolution to the New Deal in the 1930s, accelerating after World War II. This was the moment when people who were not owners, who bore no personal financial risk, began running things, running culture, running business, running labor unions, running government. The accountable class still existed, still produced, still paid most of the taxes. But they were no longer in control of the institutions their labor and capital had built.

The defining characteristic of the unaccountable is not income level. A welfare recipient and a tenured professor earning six figures both belong to this class if their compensation is disconnected from results. A billionaire hedge fund manager who collects management fees regardless of fund performance is unaccountable. A small business owner scraping by on $40,000 a year who loses everything if customers walk is accountable. The distinction is existential, not financial.

Miniter’s examples are instructive. The federal government remains the largest purchaser of fax machines on planet Earth. Government departments still print documents, apply physical postage stamps, and mail paper across town to other departments, which then reverse the process. The same document shuttles back and forth three or four times. A former Secretary of Labor fought a four-year battle in the first Trump administration simply to move these forms online and lost. Work permits and immigration applications take absurd durations not because of complexity but because no one in the chain has any incentive to make the process faster. Speed doesn’t increase their budget. Delay does.

This is not incompetence, though incompetence certainly flourishes in unaccountable soil. It is something more structural. When your pay is untethered from results, your incentives invert. Solving the problem eliminates the justification for your position. Exacerbating the problem, or at minimum, maintaining it in a state of managed dysfunction, secures your future.

The Manufactured Climate Crisis as Financial Extraction System

Mark Carney exemplifies the pathocrat’s strategy of manufacturing and managing crises to expand unaccountable power. He reframed climate change as a systemic financial risk, transforming it from an environmental issue into a permanent engine for regulation, compliance, and profit.

As Bank of England Governor, his 2015 “Tragedy of the Horizon” speech positioned climate as a threat to financial stability. He then helped establish the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which imposed global reporting requirements on companies, banks, and investors. This created cascading obligations for measurement, stress testing, and risk pricing across the economy.

After leaving the Bank, Carney joined Brookfield Asset Management in 2020 to lead ESG and impact investing, capitalizing on the very frameworks he built. He helped launch the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and Brookfield’s multibillion-dollar Global Transition Fund, while maintaining ties to institutions like the World Bank that de-risk private investments.

In 2025, he became Prime Minister of Canada. In 2026, he announced the $25 billion Canada Strong Fund to direct public capital alongside private partners into green and strategic sectors. His prior holdings were placed in a blind trust amid ethics questions.

The result is a self-perpetuating system in which climate is financialized into endless reporting, intermediation, and transition management. Instead of addressing climate issues, mechanisms like carbon credit trading deliver negligible environmental benefit while functioning as an extractive punishment that burdens small businesses and locks out competition, ensuring elite intermediaries remain indispensable.

The Theft Mechanism

Welfare recipients and illegal migrants survive because the pathocrats rob the accountable class on their behalf. This is not a statement about the moral character of any individual recipient. It is a statement about how the transaction actually works.

The pathocrat needs a dependent class because dependents are political assets. Every welfare check, every subsidized housing unit, every service provided to people who cannot pay for it represents a transfer from the productive to the unproductive, but critically, the pathocrat positions himself as the indispensable intermediary. He is not the recipient of the transfer. He is the administrator of the transfer. He takes his cut in salary, in pension, in bureaucratic empire, in moral authority. The actual recipient gets enough to survive. The pathocrat gets a career.

Illegal migration functions similarly. The pathocrat does not personally house or feed migrants. The accountable class pays for it through taxation and depressed wages in certain sectors. But the pathocrat gets to cast himself as compassionate while the accountable small business owner, the accountable tradesman, the accountable factory worker absorbs the costs. The pathocrat also benefits from the chaos itself: border crises justify expanded departmental budgets, new hiring, new regulatory authority. A secure border is a solved problem. Solved problems don’t fund bureaucracies.

Miniter’s insight here is that the unaccountable class lives in terror of accountability itself. The question “tell me five things you did last week” should not be frightening to someone doing useful work. The plumber can answer it in thirty seconds. The farmer can point to the field. The programmer can show you code. But to someone whose entire professional existence consists of meetings about meetings, documents that produce other documents, processes that exist only to sustain themselves, that question is an existential threat. It exposes the void where productive output should be.

The Growth Paradox

Because the unaccountable do not solve problems, all government departments grow. This is not an accident of bureaucracy. It is the logical endpoint of a system where compensation is disconnected from results.

A private company that fails to solve customer problems goes bankrupt. Its employees lose their jobs. The feedback mechanism is brutal and swift. A government department that fails to solve the problem it was created to address does not go bankrupt. It gets a larger budget to try harder. If the problem worsens under its stewardship, which it almost always does, because the department’s existence depends on the problem’s persistence, the department argues that the worsening proves how severe the problem is, and therefore how much more funding is needed.

Miniter’s example of interdepartmental document shuffling is perfect here. The inefficiency is not a bug. It is a feature that employs people, justifies budgets, and creates the appearance of activity without the risk of resolution. Every additional step in the process is someone’s job. Every delay is someone’s justification for a position. The system is not failing to achieve efficiency. It is succeeding at achieving permanent employment.

This is why Silicon Valley’s approach to government reform, exemplified by figures like Elon Musk, is so threatening to the unaccountable class. When Musk says “we’re just tech support,” he is describing something genuinely radical: applying the accountable mindset to unaccountable institutions. The federal government’s continued reliance on fax machines, physical mail, and handwritten forms for processes that the private sector digitized twenty or thirty years ago is not a technological problem. It is a structural protection mechanism. Digitization eliminates jobs that exist only because the process is slow. Accountability eliminates positions that exist only because no one measures output.

The unaccountable class understands this perfectly. That is why the reaction has been so ferocious. The organized attacks, the protests, the cultural condemnation, Miniter notes that even if these weren’t funded and coordinated by left-wing billionaires and trade unions, they might happen spontaneously. The unaccountable live in fear of accountability. To be knocked out of place, to suddenly have to live an accountable life, to have to answer “what did you actually do this week,” that is terrifying to someone who has never had to answer it.

Pathocracy as Systemic Cancer

When the unaccountable class achieves sufficient dominance over institutions, pathocracy emerges. Not as a conspiracy of evil geniuses, but as the natural equilibrium of a system where power is divorced from consequence.

The pathocrat does not wake up each morning plotting how to make the world worse. He wakes up plotting how to maintain his position, expand his authority, and increase his compensation. The fact that these goals require the perpetuation of problems, such as poverty, disease, educational failure, border chaos, bureaucratic dysfunction, is not a contradiction he is forced to confront. The system insulates him from confronting it. He attends meetings about “addressing challenges” and “closing gaps” and “building capacity.” The language itself is engineered to obscure the fact that none of these activities produce measurable improvements in human welfare.

Over time, the institution becomes pathocratic. Its internal logic shifts from “how do we solve this problem” to “how do we sustain ourselves.” The Department of Education does not measure itself by whether children can read. It measures itself by budget allocation, program count, and employee headcount. If literacy rates fall, that is evidence that more funding is needed. The solution to failure is always more of what failed.

This is the pathocrat’s ultimate advantage over the accountable: he never has to win. The accountable businessman must actually sell shoes. The accountable farmer must actually grow crops. The accountable plumber must actually fix the pipe. Failure means ruin. The pathocrat can fail indefinitely and the checks keep clearing. In fact, failure is often more lucrative than success, because failure justifies expansion and success eliminates the need for the institution entirely.

The Coming Reckoning

Miniter’s framework explains why the accountable class is finally revolting. They have been, in his words, “bedeviled by regulations and taxes and cultural hatred” for decades while carrying the productive weight of society, doing most of the working, paying most of the taxes, absorbing most of the consequences when things go wrong.

The unaccountable class has spent generations building a world where they are insulated from the consequences of their decisions. They make policy but do not live under it. They manage systems but do not use them. They regulate industries but have never worked in them. They pronounce on culture while being culturally untouchable. They demand sacrifice from others while sacrificing nothing.

But the accountable class is beginning to ask the question the unaccountable find most terrifying: what exactly do you do? What problem do you solve? What would break if your position simply disappeared tomorrow?

In most cases, the honest answer is: nothing would break. Things would improve. The interdepartmental mail would stop, and somehow the work would still get done, faster, cheaper, with fewer people. The regulations would lift, and businesses would adapt. The programs would end, and communities would find other ways to function. The pathocrats are not load-bearing. They are parasites that have convinced the host that removing them would be fatal.

The unaccountable class is responsible for the things we don’t like about the world not because they are uniquely evil but because they are uniquely insulated from the consequences of their actions. The accountable class, by contrast, lives in permanent contact with reality. The plumber cannot pretend the pipe is fixed when water is still pouring through the ceiling. The farmer cannot pretend the crop grew when the field is bare. Reality is the accountable class’s unforgiving supervisor, and it does not accept excuses.

The pathocrat has no such supervisor. His reality is made of memos and metrics and meetings, all of which can be manipulated to show success regardless of what is actually happening in the world. This is not sustainable. The accountable class is beginning to notice that the people who’ve been running things have never actually had to run anything that matters, and they’re starting to demand their institutions back.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and your support to make this publication possible. If you find this article useful, please tap the heart at the top of the page. Liking an article informs the Substack algorithm to promote it. Thanks once again!

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share