“Human government, the embodied effort of man to rule the world without God, ruled over by ‘the prince of this world,’ the devil. Its mission is to execute wrath and vengeance here on earth. Human government bears the same relation to hell as the church bears to heaven.”—David Lipscomb

The Modern State Is A Phantom

The modern state is a phantom, a spectral entity born not from the breath of God, but from the hubris of men who sought to replace natural order with corporate artifice. By defining itself as a “body corporate and politic,” the state has inadvertently stripped away its own mask. It admits that it is not a sanctified institution of organic justice, but an administrative machine designed for the extraction of resources and the management of a captive population.

When we analyze the state through the lens of divine truth, that the land belongs to God, that man is created in His image, and that all power not derived from Him is a corruption, the moral pretensions of centralized government shatter. The state is not a protector; it is an interloper. It is a parasite pretending to be the host, and its sprawling, centralized reach is the measure of its rebellion.

The Theological Nullity of the State

The land is the creation of God. By His decree, he partitioned humanity into distinct nations, setting the boundaries of their dwelling places. Man is a steward of this inheritance, not its absolute owner. When men claim ownership of the land through state-issued titles, registration, and taxation, they are not fulfilling a divine mandate; they are enacting a theft.

The state, by its very nature, claims a jurisdiction that it cannot possess. It asserts the power of ultimate ownership—eminent domain—over the earth. It attempts to legislate morality, economic activity, and the very structure of the human family, all while operating as a soulless “body corporate.” But a charter has no moral weight before the Creator. A corporation exists to maximize the value of its assets, and the administrative state has adopted this logic entirely: it views the population as “human capital” to be cultivated for tax revenue, conscription, and obedience.

Because the state is an artificial construct, its authority is not moral, but purely transactional and coercive. It relies on the claim that without its central management, chaos would reign. This is the great lie of the Leviathan. It suggests that man, made in the image of God and endowed with reason, is incapable of ordered existence absent the boot of the sovereign state. This is an insult to the Creator and a degradation of the creature.

The Corrupt Fusion: Corporate Statism

The fusion of the state with corporate mechanics is the culmination of this rebellion. When governance is reduced to accounting, the concepts of justice, mercy, and honor disappear. The modern state does not serve the people; it manages them like a liquidation firm manages a failing company.

Consider the structure: the “shareholders” are ignored, the “board of directors” is a class of career politicians and bureaucrats, and the “assets” are the land, the labor, and the children of the nation. As this apparatus centralizes, it inevitably increases in corruption. This is a law of spiritual and political physics. A centralized system, by definition, removes power from the community—where people know one another, share a faith, and hold one another accountable—and places it in the hands of faceless managers who have no stake in the spiritual health of the people.

This corruption is not an accident of policy; it is the inevitable byproduct of centralizing power that, by right, belongs to the family and the local, kin-based community. The more power the center aggregates, the more malignant it becomes. It ceases to maintain order and begins to impose an artificial, ideology-driven reality designed to break the bonds of family and faith that represent the only true power capable of checking the state.

The Moral Obligation of Sovereign Man

Man possesses a dignity that no state can grant and none can truly strip away: he is bearer of the Imago Dei. This is the reality that the state seeks to obscure. To accept the state’s claim to total authority is to abrogate our duty to the Almighty.

Sovereignty is not an attribute of the state; it is a quality inherent to the man who acknowledges the lordship of Christ over his life. If Christ is King, then the state cannot be. The state is, at best, a transient arrangement of men; at worst, it is a rival kingdom.

We have a moral obligation to recognize this. To remain passive is to be complicit in the theft of our own legacy and the exploitation of our progeny. The obligation of the sovereign man is to re-establish the primacy of the natural order—the family, the neighborhood, and the local community—over the artificial order of the corporate state.

The Power of Irrelevance

How does one dismantle a giant that claims omnipotence? One does not necessarily do it by engaging in its own perverse game of electoral theater, for that only legitimizes the machine. One does it by making the evil irrelevant.

The state thrives on our participation. It thrives on our reliance: on its currency, its schools, its courts, and its permission. To decentralize self-governance is to begin the long, disciplined work of building parallel institutions that operate under the law of God rather than the man-made corporate charter.

This is not a call to violence, for the state seeks to goad us into the very violence that sustains its growth. It is a call to a holy withdrawal and a strategic rebuilding. It is the restoration of the “commonwealth” in its original sense—a shared wellbeing among kindred people who have decided that they will take care of their own.

Building Parallel Structures: When we educate our children in the faith and in the traditions of our ancestors, we withdraw them from the state’s indoctrination centers. When we form local associations, trade networks, and protective spheres that operate outside the influence of corporate-state finance, we starve the monster of its tax base and its leverage. Recovering Local Autonomy: Liberty is not a national abstraction; it is local reality. It is the ability of a community to manage its own affairs, punish its own wicked, and protect its own vulnerable. This requires a refusal to look to the capital for solutions to our local problems. The Assertion of Divine Jurisdiction: We must explicitly reject the “body corporate” framing. We are not citizens of a state; we are children of God, members of a nation defined by blood, faith, and history. We act as sovereigns when we live as if the state’s decrees that contradict the natural law are non-existent.

Toward a Godly Order

The centralization of power is the work of an enemy that hates the family and fears the free man. Every inch of ground we regain for our families is an inch lost to the state. Every institution we build—be it a school, a cooperative, or a local council—is a stake driven through the heart of the corporate-statist engine.

History is replete with empires that thought themselves eternal, only to collapse under the weight of their own corruption and their alienation from the people they exploited. The modern state is currently in its looting phase. It is bloated, decadent, and increasingly hostile to the very foundation of Western Christian civilization. It will not reform itself; it will only succumb to its own internal rot.

Our task is to prepare for that day by ensuring that when the leviathan finally falters, we have something durable to replace it. We must foster a generation that knows how to govern itself, how to defend its hearth, and how to look to God rather than the state for its security.

The moral right of the centralized state is non-existent. It is a fabrication, a legal fiction built on sand. The authority of the sovereign man, acting in accordance with the laws of God and in fellowship with his brothers, is organic and absolute. We are obligated by our faith to be masters of our own destiny, to reject the yoke of the corporate state, and to build a society where the only power recognized is that which honors the Creator.

The machine is loud, but it is hollow. It requires our fear and our obedience to function. When we cease to provide both, it will become what it has always truly been: a irrelevant, godless monument to the vanity of men who thought they could own the earth. Break the dependence. Restore the bloodline. Reclaim the land. The future is built by those who show up for it, and the kingdom of God belongs to those who are faithful, not to those who submit to the corporate state.

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