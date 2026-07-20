“It is peculiarly the duty of the national government to secure to the people a sound circulating medium… furnish[ing] to the people a currency as safe as their own government.”—Abraham Lincoln

The Imperial Abdication: How the Executive Branch Betrayed the Nation to the Money Masters

The Executive Betrayal: 1913 as a Constitutional Death Knell

The office of the President is vested by Article II of the Constitution with the “executive Power,” tasked specifically to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Yet, at the dawn of the 20th century, the Executive branch presided over a transformation of the American state that did not just violate specific laws, but dismantled the foundational architecture of the Republic.

The passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, signed into law by Woodrow Wilson, stands as the greatest failure of executive duty in American history, an abdication of the supreme responsibility to protect the sovereignty and economic independence of the American people.

By signing the Federal Reserve Act, the Executive branch effectively transferred the power of national sovereignty from the hands of the electorate to a private, non-governmental entity. Article I had granted Congress the duty to coin money and regulate its value, but it was the Executive’s duty to ensure that such authority remained a tool of national independence, not an instrument of international finance.

Instead, Wilson and his successors oversaw a shift where the President became the primary salesman for an economic system that enslaved the nation to a perpetual, interest-bearing debt.

The Income Tax: Funding the Usury State

The 1913 year was not merely the year of the Federal Reserve; it was the year of the 16th Amendment’s ratification, which allowed for the federal income tax. These two events were not coincidental; they were the twin pillars of a new, predatory order. The Federal Reserve created the mechanism for infinite debt, and the income tax provided the collateral to ensure that debt would be serviced at the expense of every working American.

Before 1913, the federal government functioned primarily through tariffs and excise taxes, taxes on consumption and trade, which left the individual’s direct labor and wages largely untouched. The 16th Amendment changed this, empowering the government to lay a direct claim upon the private property and daily toil of every citizen. This was never intended as a mere funding mechanism for roads or courts; it was designed to underwrite the deficit spending necessitated by the Federal Reserve system.

The taxpayer, through the imposition of the income tax, was effectively enslaved to the banking cartels. When the Federal Reserve creates money to purchase government bonds, it does so to fund the deficits that the Executive branch and Congress accrue. The income tax is then used to pay the interest on that debt back to the very banks that created the money in the first place.

It is a closed loop of systemic theft.

The Executive, by championing and enforcing this tax, transformed the American citizen from a free holder of property into a revenue-generating unit for the central bank.

Bailing Out the Architects of Ruin

This system reached its logical, parasitic conclusion in the modern era of “too big to fail” bailouts. The Executive branch, through the Department of the Treasury, has abandoned any pretense of defending the public interest in favor of acting as a concierge for the financial elite. When the speculative bubbles created by the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies burst, it is not the bankers who suffer the consequences; it is the American people.

Under the guise of “macroeconomic stability,” the Executive branch has repeatedly intervened to bail out insolvent banking institutions using taxpayer funds. This is a profound breach of the constitutional covenant. The government exists to protect the people, not to socialize the losses of private entities that engaged in reckless, state-sponsored gambling. When a President authorizes a bailout, they are not saving the economy; they are reinforcing the cycle of boom and bust that keeps the citizenry perpetually vulnerable and indebted to the central bank.

These bailouts represent the final corruption of the Executive function. The President acts less like an officer of the Constitutional Republic and more like a Chief Operating Officer for a financial conglomerate. By prioritizing the stability of banks over the survival of the small business owner, the worker, and the family farmer, the Executive has shown that its true allegiance lies not with the Constitution, but with the architects of the debt-based financial order.

The Loss of National Autonomy

The consequences of this betrayal extend far beyond finance. A government that cannot control its own money cannot control its own national destiny. By tethering the United States to a debt-based currency, the Executive branch lost the ability to conduct a truly independent foreign policy. When the central bank holds the keys to the printing press and the government is constantly in debt, the Treasury is beholden to the whims of the international bond markets.

This has resulted in an endless series of wars and interventions designed to protect the “global order,” an order that serves the interests of the same monetary masters who manage the Federal Reserve. The Executive branch, tasked with guarding the nation’s security, has instead used the military to project power on behalf of a financial empire. We have seen the state engage in regime changes, nation-building, and global policing, all funded by the inflation of the currency and the taxation of a shrinking middle class.

The Path to Sovereign Restoration

The road to correcting this historic breach begins with the stark realization that we are not living under the original design of the American Republic. The Executive has not merely failed; it has been captured. The machinery of the state is geared toward the extraction of wealth from the productive, European-descended middle class to benefit an atomized, globalized, and predatory financial elite.

Restoring the American state requires more than replacing one politician with another. It requires a fundamental shift toward the protection of the individual, the family, and the localized community from the reach of the central banking state. This means exposing the Federal Reserve for what it is: a private, unconstitutional interloper that has effectively privatized the sovereign power of the nation. It means viewing the income tax not as a civic duty, but as an oppressive tool of financial bondage.

Patriots must recognize that the Executive branch, as currently constituted, is not an ally in this quest. It is the chief enforcer of the status quo. The duty of the citizen today is to build parallel structures, economies that operate on tangible value, local networks that are insulated from the fluctuations of the central bank’s funny money, and families that prioritize the accumulation of real assets over the accumulation of depreciating paper.

We are, in effect, an occupied nation. The Occupation is not a foreign military force landing on our shores; it is the silent, pervasive influence of the central bank and the debt-based system on every facet of our lives. The Executive branch has forfeited its obligation to the Constitution by inviting the wolf into the fold. The remedy is not to beg the wolf to behave, but to build a home of our own design, grounded in the hard reality of our ancestors’ wisdom.

We must work toward the day when the federal government is forced to return to the constraints of the Constitution, or better yet, to a time when the federal project is so reduced that it can no longer afford to wage war upon the sovereign people it was created to serve. The mission is clear: break the cycle of debt, reclaim the control of our money, and prepare the foundation for a nation that once again belongs to its own people, in heart, in blood, and in capital.

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