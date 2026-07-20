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Richard C. Cook
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The "Imperial Abdication " started LONG BEFORE the Federal Reserve Act with Alexander Hamilton's First Bank of the United States passed in 1791. Hamilton said that the aim of his bank was to establish an American empire. In fact, he envisioned himself as Generalissimo of a new standing American army and had even designed his uniform! It was to be accomplished by a war against France in alliance with the British. But President John Adams squelched his scheming by making peace with Napoleon. A few years later, Hamilton was shot dead in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr. But Hamilton's daydream lived on even though the timetable was set back by the Bank War against the Second Bank led by the heroic President Andrew Jackson and Lincoln with his Civil War Greenbacks. To learn more, read my book "Our Country, Then and Now."

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