“We've been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I'm not gonna crush that part. I'm gonna basically crush below, I'm gonna crush above, and I'm gonna see if I can get it all intact.”—Dr. Deborah Nucatola

The Harvest: Abortion, Fetal Tissue, and the Industrialization of Human Remains

What have we become? Not through error or miscalculation, but through something darker. A civilization that has learned to process the dismemberment of the unborn into vaccines, cosmetics, and research grants, then convinced itself the transaction is medicine rather than harvest. The forces of darkness do not gather under a full moon. They file incorporation papers, publish in peer-reviewed journals, and discuss pricing over lunch. The language is sanitized: “tissue donation,” “cell lines,” “products of conception.” But the supply chain runs backward from the luxury cream on the vanity to the abortion clinic where a body was taken apart for parts, and no amount of euphemism changes what that is.

If the harvest does not compel us to end what we have built, then we are already lost. Not because evil has conquered us, but because we will have proven ourselves incapable of seeing what stands directly in front of us, which is, in the end, the only victory evil ever needs.

Follow the supply chain past the clinic door and the language evaporates. What remains is an industrialized system for converting unwanted human life into valuable biological material. The fetus is not simply terminated. It is disassembled, sorted, priced, and routed into a global economy of research laboratories, pharmaceutical production lines, and cosmetics manufacturers. This is not metaphor. This is logistics.

The question is not whether this happens. The question is why we pretend not to know.

The Procedure and the Product

To understand the fetal tissue economy, you must first understand what happens during a surgical abortion, specifically a dilation and evacuation procedure, the standard method for second-trimester terminations. The cervix is dilated. Instruments are inserted into the uterus. The fetus is dismembered and extracted in pieces. Limbs, torso, skull, and organs, each separated by the procedure itself.

For decades, those remains were treated as medical waste. Incinerated. Discarded. But the biotechnology industry recognized something: fetal tissue is uniquely valuable. It is young. It is pristine. It has not accumulated the cellular damage, mutations, and environmental exposures that degrade adult tissue. Fetal cells divide rapidly and grow readily in culture. They are the ideal biological substrate for research, drug development, and commercial product manufacturing.

An entire economy has been built around extracting value from these remains. And where there is an economy, there is a supply chain. Where there is a supply chain, there is procurement. Where there is procurement, there is incentive.

The Fetal Tissue Economy

The Center for Medical Progress exposed the mechanics of this system in 2015 when it released undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives discussing fetal tissue procurement over lunch. Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Planned Parenthood’s national medical director, sipped red wine while explaining how abortion procedures could be adjusted to preserve specific organs for buyers. “We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver,” she said, “because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part.”

Dr. Mary Gatter, president of Planned Parenthood’s Medical Directors Council, haggled over pricing. When the undercover buyers posing as representatives of a fetal tissue procurement company, asked about compensation, Gatter joked about wanting a Lamborghini. Then she got down to business: “Let me just figure out what others are getting, and if this is in the ballpark, then it’s fine.”

Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast in Texas was more direct. She explained that her clinic could “deviate from our standard” abortion procedure to deliver better specimens. “We bake that into our contract and our protocol,” she said, “that we follow this, so we deviate from our standard in order to do that.”

The videos showed technicians in a Colorado clinic sorting through fetal remains in a dish, identifying organs, matching them to orders. The language was clinical. The work was methodical. The product was human.

Planned Parenthood’s defense, repeated by sympathetic media, was that they only charged to recover costs, that selling fetal tissue for profit is illegal under federal law, and that the videos were “heavily edited.” But the legal distinction between “recovering costs” and “making a profit” is a bookkeeping exercise. Whether the clinic books the transaction as a reimbursement or a sale, the economic reality is the same: fetal remains have market value, that value is realized through organized procurement, and the existence of that value creates an institutional interest in the continued supply of fetal remains. The procurement system cannot function without the abortions. The abortions produce the tissue. The tissue generates revenue, or cost recovery, or in-kind services, or whatever language the lawyers prefer. The circle closes.

Where the Parts Go: The End Users

The fetal tissue economy has four primary destinations, each representing a different sector of the biotechnology-industrial complex.

Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

The most widespread use of fetal tissue is in vaccine development and manufacturing. Two fetal cell lines dominate the industry: MRC-5, derived from the lung tissue of a 14-week-old male fetus aborted in 1966, and WI-38, derived from a female fetus aborted around the same period. These cell lines are used to grow viruses for vaccines against rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis A, rabies, and shingles. A third cell line, HEK-293, was derived from the kidney of an aborted fetus in 1972 and is used extensively in biologics, gene therapies, and was integral to the development of several COVID-19 vaccines, most directly the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which used the PER.C6 fetal retinal cell line in actual manufacturing.

The standard defense is that these are “old cell lines” derived from abortions performed decades ago, that no new abortions are required, that the cells have divided thousands of times in laboratories and no longer constitute fetal tissue. This is technically true and morally irrelevant. The cell lines exist because abortions were performed. The abortions were the necessary precondition. Every injection of a vaccine grown on MRC-5 or WI-38 is the downstream product of a terminated pregnancy, and no amount of laboratory passage changes the origin story. The pharmaceutical industry knows this. They simply calculate that most people will not ask, and most of those who do will accept the answer they are given.

Medical Research and Transplantation

Fetal tissue has been used in research targeting Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and immune disorders. Fetal neural tissue has been transplanted into the brains of Parkinson’s patients in experimental procedures. Fetal pancreatic tissue has been studied for diabetes treatment. Fetal thymus tissue has been explored for immune reconstitution.

The rationale is that fetal cells possess unique regenerative properties. They are developmentally plastic. They integrate more readily into recipient tissue. They provoke less immune rejection. But these properties are not magical, they exist precisely because the tissue is fetal, because the donor was in the process of development, because the pregnancy was terminated. The therapeutic potential is real. The source is real. You cannot separate them.

A 2023 study documented that by the end of 2021, at least 286 euthanasia and abortion-related organ and tissue donation procedures had furnished material to 837 recipients across Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, and Spain. The pipeline is international. The demand is growing. The supply depends on continued abortion access.

Cosmetics and Anti-Aging Products

Here the story becomes almost surreal, elites using the tissue of the terminated unborn to preserve their own youth and beauty.

The Swiss company Neocutis developed a proprietary ingredient called PSP® (Processed Skin Cell Proteins) derived from fetal skin cells taken from a 14-week-old aborted fetus donated to the University Hospital of Lausanne. The fetal skin was chosen because fetal wounds heal without scarring, a property that anti-aging researchers found irresistible. Neocutis built an entire luxury skincare line on this ingredient, marketing creams and serums at premium prices. The company claims the original cell bank will supply “900 million biological bandages” and that no further fetal tissue is needed.

But the moral architecture is the same as the vaccines: the product exists because the abortion happened. A woman terminated a pregnancy at 14 weeks. Fetal skin was biopsied. A cell line was established. Proteins were extracted. A luxury cream was formulated. A wealthy customer applies it to her face each night, absorbing the processed biological products of a terminated human life into her skin, smoothing her wrinkles with the regenerative capacity of the unborn dead.

The watchdog group Children of God for Life has documented the use of aborted fetal cell lines in cosmetics, food flavoring development, and other consumer products. Most companies do not disclose this on their labels. Most consumers do not know. The transaction is hidden in plain sight, visible only if you trace the cell lines backward through the supply chain to the abortion clinic where they originated.

The Black Market

Beyond the legal, regulated fetal tissue economy exists a darker market. Reports have surfaced of fetal tissue brokers operating at the edges of legality, of researchers paying premiums for specific gestational ages, of procurement networks that blur the distinction between donation and sale. The National Institutes of Health maintained a fetal tissue bank for years, distributing material to researchers with minimal transparency about sourcing. When the Trump administration imposed restrictions on fetal tissue research in 2019, the outcry from the scientific establishment was immediate and fierce, not because the research was essential, but because the supply chain had become indispensable.

The black market in fetal tissue is difficult to document precisely because it is black. But where legal procurement exists, illegal procurement follows. The incentives are too powerful. A healthy second-trimester fetus, disassembled into its component parts, can yield material for dozens of research protocols. The value of a single intact fetal brain to a neuroscientist studying neural development is incalculable. The value of fetal kidneys to a nephrology researcher is similarly high. The demand exists. The clinics have access. The gap between legal cost recovery and illegal profit is a matter of paperwork.

The Incentive Problem

This is the structural reality that the abortion rights movement refuses to confront: the fetal tissue economy creates a financial incentive to perform abortions and to perform them in ways that maximize tissue yield.

Clinics that participate in tissue procurement receive compensation for their time, labor, and facilities. Researchers who depend on fetal tissue for their work have a professional interest in continued abortion access. Pharmaceutical companies whose vaccine manufacturing platforms rely on fetal cell lines have a commercial interest in the status quo. Cosmetic companies whose luxury products contain fetal-derived ingredients have a marketing interest in keeping the supply chain invisible.

None of these actors wake up in the morning thinking, “We need to increase the abortion rate.” But the system they participate in functions more efficiently when the supply is abundant, predictable, and high-quality. The system rewards procurement. The system generates revenue. The system creates dependency. And the system’s continued operation requires that the public not think too carefully about what “products of conception” actually means, or where those products end up, or who profits from their distribution.

When Dr. Nucatola explained to the undercover buyers that clinicians could adjust abortion techniques to preserve specific organs, she was not confessing to a crime. She was describing standard practice. The abortion is performed. The tissue is collected. The organs are sorted. The invoices are sent. The research papers are published. The vaccines are administered. The creams are applied. The circle closes, and no one looks at the center.

The Ritual Dimension: Why Some See Sacrifice

A significant number of people, not a fringe, not a handful of zealots, but a substantial minority of the population, look at this entire apparatus and see something older and darker than biotechnology.

They see ritual sacrifice.

This is not a metaphor to them. The structure maps onto the ancient logic of human sacrifice with unsettling precision. A life is taken. The body is dismembered. The remains are offered to powerful entities, corporations, research institutions, pharmaceutical giants, in exchange for benefits: health, longevity, beauty, profit. The victim is innocent, voiceless, unable to consent. The ritual is performed by a priestly class, doctors in white coats instead of robes, operating in clinics instead of temples. The transaction is shrouded in euphemism and legal formalism. And the society that accepts this practice experiences material benefits: vaccines that protect against disease, creams that smooth aging skin, therapies that extend life.

The parallel is not frivolous. Ancient Canaanite cultures sacrificed infants to Moloch, passing them through fire, believing the offering would secure prosperity, military victory, divine favor. The Carthaginians maintained sacred precincts where the cremated remains of sacrificed children were interred. The Aztecs tore hearts from living victims on temple altars to ensure the sun would rise. In every case, the logic was the same: the death of the innocent produces benefits for the community. The sacrifice is tragic but necessary. The priests manage the transaction. The people receive the blessing. The victims are forgotten.

Modern biotechnology has not abolished this logic. It has secularized it, medicalized it, and financialized it. The abortion clinic is not a temple to Moloch in any literal sense. But the structural parallel is real enough that millions of people experience a visceral recognition when they trace the supply chain from the dismembered fetus to the vaccine vial, from the fetal skin biopsy to the anti-aging cream, from the harvested organ to the published research paper. The innocent die. The powerful benefit. The transaction is managed by a professional class. The victims are called “tissue donors.” And the society that depends on this system learns not to ask questions.

The satanic ritual abuse panic of the 1980s and 1990s was largely discredited, most of the recovered memories proved unreliable, most of the allegations collapsed under scrutiny. But the cultural intuition that something sacrificial operates beneath the surface of modern society did not emerge from nowhere. It emerged from the recognition that powerful institutions do, in fact, depend on the destruction of the innocent for their continued operation. The intuition is not that Planned Parenthood executives worship Satan in basement ceremonies. The intuition is that the entire system, legal, medical, and commercial, is structured around a transaction that would be recognizable to any ancient priest: life for benefit, blood for blessing, the death of the small for the comfort of the great.

The Silence of the System

What makes the fetal tissue economy uniquely disturbing is not its existence but its invisibility. The woman who receives a chickenpox vaccine does not know it was grown on the lung cells of an aborted 14-week-old boy from 1966. The woman who applies Neocutis anti-aging cream does not know its active ingredient derives from fetal skin cells harvested after a termination at 14 weeks. The Parkinson’s patient who receives experimental fetal neural transplants does not spend much time thinking about the donor. The system depends on this ignorance. The system is designed to produce it.

The pharmaceutical industry, the cosmetics industry, the research establishment, and the abortion providers all have a shared interest in preventing the public from connecting the dots. The language is carefully calibrated: “cell lines,” “donated tissue,” “products of conception,” “biological material.” The origin stories are buried in scientific papers and regulatory filings that no ordinary person reads. The labels do not disclose. The consent forms are written in legal prose that few patients parse carefully. The entire apparatus is engineered to obscure the transaction at its core.

This is the final parallel with ancient sacrifice. The priestly class always manages the ritual behind closed doors. The people receive the benefits without witnessing the killing. The victims are processed out of sight. And anyone who asks too many questions is dismissed as a fanatic, a zealot, an enemy of progress.

Confronting the Transaction

The abortion debate in America is usually framed as a conflict between women’s autonomy and fetal personhood, between the right to choose and the right to life. The fetal tissue economy reveals that this framing is incomplete. There is a third party at the table: the biotechnology industry, the pharmaceutical companies, the research universities, the cosmetics manufacturers, all the institutions that have built their work on the biological material that abortion produces.

These institutions are not neutral bystanders in the abortion debate. They are economic beneficiaries of the current legal regime. They have a material stake in continued abortion access. They fund political advocacy. They shape public opinion. They donate to candidates. They lobby against restrictions. Their interest is not ideological. It is operational. They need the tissue.

This does not mean every researcher who uses HEK-293 cells is personally committed to abortion rights. It does mean that the system as a whole has developed a dependency that it cannot acknowledge without confronting the origin of its materials. It is easier to talk about “reproductive healthcare” and “a woman’s right to choose” than to explain why a luxury skincare company needs fetal skin proteins, or why a vaccine manufacturer needs cells from a 1966 abortion, or why a neuroscientist needs intact fetal brains for his research. The euphemisms are load-bearing. Remove them, and the entire structure becomes visible.

The fetal tissue economy is not a conspiracy. It is an industry. It operates in the open, documented in scientific journals, regulated by federal guidelines, defended by mainstream institutions. Its existence is not secret. Its implications are simply unexamined, because examining them would require asking questions that no one with power wants to answer. Who benefits from the dismemberment of the unborn? What is the value of a fetal pancreas to a diabetes researcher? What is the price of a fetal heart to a transplant surgeon? What does it cost to smooth the wrinkles of the wealthy with the skin of the dead?

The answers are available. The supply chain is traceable. The transaction is documented. The only thing missing is the willingness to look.

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