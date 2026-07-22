ParaGov

ParaGov

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
7h

Halo,

The Great Consolidation diagnoses the disease accurately. Madison saw the tyranny of concentrated power. You see the 1913 betrayal. But diagnosis isn't enough. We need the cure.

The PMA Economic Structure Is That Cure.

We are building private domain infrastructure that operates outside the public authority's jurisdiction. Instead of answering to politicians who serve the centralized state, the people become the Directors of their private domain. You hold the authority. You control the infrastructure. You decide the governance.

This isn't theory. It's documented engineering and law.

Private utilities delivered to your home without digging up roads or laying cables.

Electricity provided through QCE technology — free of charge where possible.

Internet services accommodated within the PMA network.

Inflation reversed by removing the public utility markup at the source.

The harm described in this article — systemic economic dispossession, loss of agency, administrative cage — ends when you step into the private domain. We trade member-to-member. We govern by the seven virtues. We answer only to the law of God and the natural rights of the member.

The 1913 design failed. The 2030 agenda aims to finish the job. The PMA Ecosystem offers the exit.

Join the lobby. Ask the questions directly. See the evidence. GB2363358A. 675 technologies. The blueprint is real.

https://substack.com/@sirmj

As I stand in the light I always will do,

MJ 🐝

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