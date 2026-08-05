ParaGov

ParaGov

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Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship's avatar
Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship
6h

I have quoted this many times from one of my all time fav movies but it seems fitting here: "For all the points on the compass there is really only one direction-and time its only measure." It is the hope that mortality is not our only bond that plants the deepest of roots. Thanks for introducing me to another insightful substack author!

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