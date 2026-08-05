“The Thirteen Moon calendar is an evolutionary tool to assist humanity in the unprecedented act of uniting itself on one issue central to its complete well-being: time.”—José Argüelles

The Foundation for the Law of Time

This essay was inspired by Denise Ward of “Sociophiles” and her MUST READ article “Architecture for the New Epoch.”

A few follow-on essays are expected on this interesting essay.

In the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, a group of researchers and advocates associated with the Foundation for the Law of Time advanced a practical alternative to the dominant civil calendar. Their proposal centers on a fixed structure of thirteen equal periods of twenty-eight days each, plus one additional day. This system is offered not as an ancient recovery but as a contemporary redesign intended to improve the organization of daily life, the stability of mental habits, and the coherence of long-term planning.

The following essay examines the structural features of both the Gregorian calendar and the thirteen-period twenty-eight-day system, then weighs their relative practical, psychological, and philosophical strengths.

Structural Overview of the Two Systems

The Gregorian calendar divides the year into twelve months of unequal length: seven months of thirty-one days, four of thirty days, and one of twenty-eight or twenty-nine days. The seven-day week cycles continuously, independent of the months, so the same date falls on different weekdays from year to year. Leap days are inserted every four years (with century exceptions) to keep the calendar aligned with the solar year of approximately 365.2425 days. The result is a system that successfully tracks the seasons for agricultural, commercial, and administrative purposes across most of the world.

By contrast, the thirteen-period system organizes 364 days into thirteen identical blocks of twenty-eight days. Each block contains exactly four seven-day weeks. The remaining day stands outside the numbered sequence of periods and weeks. Because every period is the same length and begins on the same weekday, the relationship between day number and weekday never changes. The system remains synchronized with the solar year by the placement of that single extra day and by occasional adjustments for the fractional day of the tropical year. Its designers present it as a matrix that prioritizes internal consistency over historical continuity with earlier month names or irregular lengths.

Practical Merits of Predictability and Planning

From a scheduling standpoint, the most immediate difference lies in predictability. Under the Gregorian arrangement, a manager planning quarterly reviews, a teacher arranging a school term, or a household coordinating recurring payments must continually recalculate which weekday a given date will occupy. Software and paper calendars absorb much of this friction, yet the underlying irregularity still generates small errors and repeated mental effort.

A fixed twenty-eight-day period eliminates that recalculation. Once a person knows that the first, eighth, fifteenth, and twenty-second days of every period fall on the same weekday, recurring events can be set once and left unchanged for years.

Payroll cycles, rental agreements, and subscription services illustrate the advantage. Many organizations already approximate a four-week rhythm for internal accounting. Aligning the civil calendar itself with that rhythm would reduce the need for conversion tables or “pay-period versus calendar-month” reconciliations. Project timelines measured in whole periods become simpler arithmetic: thirteen periods equal one year, four periods equal roughly a quarter. The single extra day can be designated for system maintenance, inventory, or rest, avoiding the awkward insertion of a leap day inside an already uneven February.

Travel and logistics also benefit from regularity. Airline and rail schedules that repeat every twenty-eight days can be published once and reused. Warehouse restocking, medical appointment grids, and educational modules gain the same stability. The Gregorian system’s strength remains its deep institutional embedding in legal codes, historical records, and international standards all rest on it, so any transition would require careful parallel operation. Yet the practical cost of that transition must be weighed against the ongoing cost of perpetual adjustment.

When creating parallel societies, and a blank page is available, no legal codes, historical records, or international standards would need to be incorporated.

Psychological Effects of Regularity Versus Irregularity

Human cognition responds to pattern. When the external structure of time is irregular, the mind expends continuous low-level effort mapping dates onto weekdays and estimating intervals. Cognitive load theory suggests that such background calculation competes with higher-order tasks. A calendar in which every period is identical reduces that load.

People report, in anecdotal accounts collected by advocates of the thirteen-period system, a greater sense of orientation: they know at a glance where they stand inside the current period and how many periods remain in the year.

The equal length of periods also softens the psychological contrast between “short” and “long” months. February’s compression and the stretch of July or August can create uneven pressure on workload and mood. Uniform periods distribute that pressure more evenly. The four-week block further mirrors common biological and behavioral rhythms, such as sleep cycles, work weeks, and many personal habit loops, allowing individuals to align self-tracking more cleanly with the public calendar.

The Gregorian calendar’s irregularity is not without psychological value. Its shifting weekdays introduce mild novelty; the same date feels different each year, which some people experience as refreshing. Seasonal markers tied to specific month names carry cultural weight that reinforces memory. Yet for those who prefer stable scaffolding, the thirteen-period design offers a quieter mental environment in which attention can remain on the content of days rather than on their positional arithmetic.

Philosophical Considerations of Measure and Harmony

At a deeper level, the two systems embody different philosophies of measurement. The Gregorian calendar evolved through successive adjustments to ecclesiastical and civil needs; its irregularities are historical residues. It measures time primarily by accumulating days until the seasons return, accepting uneven divisions as the price of continuity with the past.

The thirteen-period proposal begins from the opposite premise: that a measure should itself be harmonious if it is to support harmonious activity. Equal units, exact multiples of the week, and a transparent annual total are treated as intrinsic goods.

This preference for internal consistency carries implications for how societies conceptualize progress and cycles. A year composed of thirteen identical periods invites thinking in modular blocks rather than in uneven quarters. Long-term goals can be partitioned into thirteen equal stages; reviews can occur at fixed intervals without residual days left over. The extra day functions as a deliberate pause, a structural reminder that not every unit of time need be absorbed into productive accounting. In this sense the design privileges clarity of form over accretion of precedent.

The Gregorian system, by retaining irregular months, preserves a philosophy of adaptation: timekeeping must bend to astronomical reality and historical accumulation. That flexibility has proven robust across centuries of scientific refinement.

The counter-argument is that once the solar year is adequately tracked, further refinement of the internal divisions can prioritize human cognitive and organizational needs. Neither philosophy is self-evidently superior; each optimizes for a different value, continuity versus uniformity.

Psychological Impact in Private Membership Associations and Collaborative Structures

When groups form Private Membership Associations or similar voluntary collaborative frameworks, the choice of timekeeping system carries distinct psychological effects. Shifting from an irregular external calendar to a consistent internal one can reinforce a sense of shared agency and mutual alignment. Members could experience reduced friction in coordinating meetings, project cycles, and mutual obligations because the same day numbers reliably correspond to the same weekdays. This predictability supports clearer expectations and lowers the cognitive effort required to maintain group rhythm.

Adopting a uniform thirteen-period structure can also mark a deliberate psychological boundary. Participants may feel they are establishing an independent operating tempo that prioritizes internal coherence over external irregularity. The Law of Time, as articulated by the system’s advocates, frames time itself as a medium of synchronization: when a group measures its activities with equal units, the resulting regularity can strengthen collective focus and simplify the shared premise of cooperation. In practice, this often translates into smoother planning, more even distribution of effort across the year, and a heightened perception of order within the association’s activities.

The transition itself involves an adjustment period. Individuals must unlearn habitual date-to-weekday mappings and rebuild new ones. During that interval some members may report temporary disorientation, while others may describe an emerging clarity once the new pattern stabilizes. Over time, the consistent matrix tends to support a collaborative atmosphere by making temporal commitments more transparent and less subject to continual recalculation. In this way the calendar becomes a practical instrument that underpins decentralized coordination without requiring constant external reference.

More importantly, changing calendars could be seen as a symbolic shedding of the corrupt centralized “Policy Machine,” and adopting the virtuous decentralized “Collaboratism” as a symbolic event.

Comparative Evaluation Across Domains

When the two calendars are placed side by side, several trade-offs become clear. The Gregorian calendar excels in backward compatibility. Centuries of legal documents, scientific data sets, and personal records are indexed to it. International coordination already assumes its framework. Changing it would impose large transitional costs. Its leap-year rule keeps seasonal drift within acceptable bounds for most practical purposes.

The thirteen-period system excels in forward simplicity. Once adopted, scheduling, habit formation, and interval calculation become nearly automatic. Psychological reports of reduced temporal friction are consistent with what is known about the benefits of predictable environments. Philosophically, it asserts that the instrument of measurement should itself model the regularity it seeks to cultivate in users.

Hybrid approaches are conceivable. Some organizations already operate internal four-week cycles while publishing external Gregorian dates. Digital tools can translate between systems in real time, lowering the barrier to experimentation. The decisive question is whether the cumulative gains in clarity and reduced cognitive overhead outweigh the costs of dual literacy during any period of overlap.

Implementation Considerations and Everyday Use

Advocates associated with the Foundation for the Law of Time have produced perpetual charts, software widgets, and printed almanacs that display both systems in parallel. Users can therefore test the thirteen-period overlay without abandoning existing commitments. Early adopters often begin by tracking personal projects or household routines in twenty-eight-day blocks while retaining Gregorian dates for external correspondence. Over time, the fixed relationship between day number and weekday becomes second nature.

Education systems offer a useful test case. A curriculum divided into thirteen equal modules of four weeks each eliminates the uneven residual days that currently appear at the ends of semesters. Assessment schedules stabilize. Students and teachers share a common temporal map that does not require constant recalibration. Similar modular benefits appear in manufacturing, healthcare rostering, and public administration.

The single extra day supplies a built-in valve. It can absorb administrative overflow, serve as a system-wide maintenance window, or simply provide a collective pause. Because it lies outside the numbered sequence, it does not disturb the regularity of the periods themselves. Leap adjustments, when required, can be handled by extending or designating that day, preserving the integrity of the thirteen blocks.

Choosing the Instrument of Daily Orientation

Calendars are among the most pervasive tools human societies employ. They shape expectation, coordinate effort, and silently influence the texture of experience. The Gregorian calendar has demonstrated durability and global reach; its irregularities are the visible marks of a long process of incremental refinement. The thirteen-period twenty-eight-day proposal advanced by the Foundation for the Law of Time and its collaborators offers a different criterion of excellence: maximum internal harmony and minimum ongoing mental overhead.

Practical advantages favor the fixed system for scheduling, payroll, education, and logistics. Psychological advantages favor it for reducing background cognitive load and supporting stable habit formation. Philosophical advantages favor it for those who value a measure that is itself regular and transparent. Against these stand the enormous installed base of the Gregorian system and the cultural familiarity of its month names and seasonal associations.

No calendar can claim perfection. Each is a human artifact designed to serve particular ends. The contemporary discussion initiated by the Foundation for the Law of Time simply asks whether the ends of clarity, predictability, and modular simplicity now deserve greater weight than they received in earlier designs. Individuals and organizations can explore the answer by running the two systems in parallel, measuring the difference in their own daily operations, and deciding which pattern of time best supports the work and the attention they wish to sustain.

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