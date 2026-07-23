“I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.”—Thomas Jefferson

The Feedlot and the Pasture : Why Decentralization Is the Only Path Through the Coming Collapse

This essay is inspired by a frightening article highlighting 5 Facts that point out why Boomers Are About to Get Wrecked (Send This to Your Grandparents). It is written by Jared A. Brock of the “Surviving Tomorrow” Substack. While some of Jared’s data is used in this essay, his presentation of them are very provocative. It is a MUST READ if you want to understand the scope of the upcoming problem.

The centralization of the American population is not a natural development; it is an engineered condition. Since the early twentieth century, federal policy, subsidized highways, agricultural consolidation, zoning laws, and monetary manipulation, has systematically driven the people off the land and into dense urban agglomerations.

The result is a population that is functionally dependent on a fragile, complex, and extractive system. The modern American city is not a community; it is a confined animal feeding operation for human beings. The people are penned into concrete towers, fed a diet of processed debt and corporate calories, and milked for every ounce of productive output by a remote administrative elite that controls both the government and the corporations that supply their compromised sustenance.

The analogy is not hyperbolic. In a cattle feedlot, the animals are packed tightly to reduce land costs, fed a precisely engineered ration to maximize weight gain at minimal expense, and then processed for the profit of the operation’s owners. In the American city, the citizens are packed tightly to reduce infrastructure costs, fed a diet of cheap credit and subsidized consumer goods to keep them docile, and processed for the profit of the financial and administrative class that owns the state.

The feedlot animal cannot survive outside the pen; it has been bred for dependency. The urban American has been bred for the same condition. He does not know how to grow food, repair his own home, or care for his own elders without a government program or a corporate service. He is 100% reliant on the system that is slowly digesting him.

This arrangement was never sustainable, but it was stable as long as the input stream of cheap labor, cheap energy, and expanding credit could be maintained. That stream is now drying up.

The demographic reality of the Baby Boomer retirement is not merely a social challenge; it is the structural failure of the feedlot model. The generation that built the suburban expansion and the consumer economy is now entering its final phase of dependency, and the centralized system is wholly unequipped to handle the load.

The Boomer Retirement Reckoning: The Gate Closes on the Feedlot

The Baby Boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, represents roughly 73 million people. They hold an estimated $25 trillion in stock market assets and trillions more in home equity. For decades, the centralized system has extracted wealth from this generation through inflation, the Federal Reserve’s perpetual devaluation of the currency, and then sold it back to them in the form of inflated asset prices. The Boomers sit on a mountain of paper wealth that is only valuable as long as there is a buyer for their assets.

The problem is structural. As Boomers retire, they will need to liquidate their assets to fund their consumption. The younger generations, already burdened by debt and stagnant wages, do not have the capital to absorb this liquidation. The centralized financial system will respond in its characteristic fashion: more money printing, more inflation, more bailouts for the financial intermediaries that stand between the Boomers and the market. This is not a solution; it is a final, desperate attempt to keep the feedlot functioning as the floor collapses.

The centralized state cannot care for the elderly at scale. The Social Security trust fund is a fiction; the Medicare system is a fiscal black hole. The corporate nursing home industry is a scandal of neglect and profiteering. The feedlot was not designed for old animals; it was designed for productive ones. Once the Boomers stop producing, they will be processed for whatever residual value can be extracted from their estates, and then discarded.

The Urgency of Decentralization

The window for a graceful transition is closing. The Boomer retirement is not a future event; it is happening now. The first wave of the generation turned 65 in 2011, and the cohort is now entering its peak years of need for support and care. The centralized system is already showing signs of strain: inflationary pressures, labor shortages, housing crises, and increasing political instability. Each year that passes without a fundamental shift in how we organize our lives makes the eventual collapse more violent and the recovery more difficult.

Decentralization is the only viable response because it directly addresses the root problem: the dependency of the individual on the centralized machine. The goal is not reform of the federal government; the goal is the reduction of one’s exposure to it. The goal is to become an autonomous node in a distributed network of families and communities, rather than a dependent cell in the cancerous body of the administrative state.

The Itemized Path to Decentralization

The solution set proposed for the Boomer retirement crisis is, in fact, a comprehensive blueprint for decentralization. Each element of that plan moves power and responsibility from the center to the periphery, from the corporation to the family, from the government to the community.

Initiate Early Family Conversations

The first step is breaking the silence. The centralized system thrives on ignorance; it needs individuals to believe that the government or the market will take care of them. Honest discussion within families about finances, health, and living preferences is the beginning of rebellion. It acknowledges that the family, not the state, is the primary unit of social insurance.

Transfer Assets Now

The centralized system wants Boomers to hold their wealth in financialized form until death, at which point it gets absorbed by inheritance taxes, legal fees, and probate courts. Direct transfer of homes, investments, or land to younger family members now moves capital out of the financial system and into the hands of people who can use it to build productive capacity. This is economic secession.

Develop Multigenerational Housing

The nuclear family is a product of the industrial age, designed for maximum mobility and minimum responsibility. The multigenerational household is the natural human arrangement. It reduces housing costs, distributes care labor across age groups, and creates resilience. Converting an attic, building a backyard cottage, or pooling resources for a shared property is an act of structural defiance against the zoning laws and real estate interests that have atomized western families.

Form Intentional Small Communities

The next step beyond the family is the intentional community of trusted relatives or like-minded friends. This is not a commune; it is a covenant. By acquiring land collectively, building clusters of homes, and agreeing to share resources and labor, a group of families can achieve a level of self-sufficiency that no individual household can match. This is the rebuilding of the village, the fundamental unit of human civilization before the industrial revolution.

Build Complementary Skills

Dependency is the product of specialization. The feedlot citizen is an expert in one narrow field and helpless in all others. A decentralized community requires generalists. Every member should have basic competency in construction, gardening, food preservation, and first aid. Rotating skill-sharing sessions rebuild the knowledge base that was destroyed by the centralized education system.

Prioritize Local Food and Resource Production

The most immediate vulnerability of the centralized system is the food supply chain. A single disruption, a pandemic, a fuel shortage, or a cyberattack on logistics, can empty supermarket shelves in days. Local food production, from gardens to small livestock, is not a hobby; it is a survival imperative. The community that grows its own food is a community that cannot be starved into submission.

Create Mutual Support Agreements

Formal arrangements for care rotation, financial pooling, and decision-making reduce uncertainty and prevent conflict. For those without biological family, integration into faith-based or value-aligned groups provides a chosen family. The key is that the agreement is private and voluntary, not a government mandate.

Focus on Prevention and Health

The centralized medical system is a profit-driven machine that treats symptoms, not causes. A decentralized approach emphasizes lifestyle choices that extend healthy years, reducing the burden of chronic disease and compressing the period of intensive care needs. This makes family-based care sustainable rather than crushing.

Pass on More Than Assets

The most important inheritance is not money; it is culture. Stories, skills, wisdom, and a sense of duty are the true wealth of a people. The centralized state has spent a century trying to replace this inheritance with state propaganda and consumer culture. The decentralized community actively preserves and transmits its heritage.

The Scattering Before the Storm

The centralized system is entering its terminal phase. The Boomer retirement is the stress test it cannot pass. The monetary system is a giant Ponzi scheme; the administrative state is a parasitic growth; the cities are feedlots that will become traps when the supply chains break. There is no salvation from Washington or Ottawa or London or Paris. There is no bailout that will fix the underlying reality.

The only path forward is to leave the feedlot. Decentralization is not a policy preference; it is a survival strategy. It means moving assets out of the financial system and into real property and productive capacity. It means moving people out of the cities and into communities of fate and faith. It means rebuilding the knowledge, the skills, and the relationships that allow human beings to thrive without a master.

The timing is urgent because the window is closing. Each year of inaction means deeper entrenchment in the feedlot, greater dependency on the system, and a harder landing when it finally fails. Those who act now, who build their multigenerational households and their intentional communities, who transfer their assets and learn their skills, will be the seed corn of the nation that emerges from the collapse. Those who wait will be processed.

Choose the pasture. Choose the scattered homestead. Choose your people. The Republic is dead; long live the nation of families, clans, and communities that will rebuild it from the ashes.

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