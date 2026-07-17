“The Constitution means what the judges say it means.”—Charles Evans Hughes, Chief Justice of the United States (1930–1941)

The Drift from Constitutional Republic to Judicial Oligarchy

The United States Constitution established a federal republic of limited, enumerated powers. Its design reflected deep suspicion of concentrated authority. The Federalist Papers, written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay, served as the primary defense of that design during ratification. They articulated a system of separated powers, federalism, and checks and balances in which no single branch, least of all the judiciary, would dominate.

Yet over two centuries, a profound shift has occurred. Power has gravitated away from the constitutional text, the states, and the political branches toward the Supreme Court. The Court increasingly rules not by strict construction of the document but by its own evolving opinions. This essay examines the original vision and the nature of that drift.

The Federalist Papers as Guide to Original Intent

The Federalist Papers (1787–1788) remain the most authoritative contemporary exposition of the Constitution’s meaning. Hamilton, Madison, and Jay wrote to persuade skeptical states to ratify. They emphasized that the new government would possess only delegated powers. In Federalist No. 45, Madison assured readers that the powers of the federal government would be “few and defined,” while those remaining with the states would be “numerous and indefinite.” The Constitution was a compact among sovereign states that retained their independent existence except where powers were expressly surrendered.

The Papers stressed careful separation of powers. In Federalist No. 51, Madison outlined the system of ambition counteracting ambition. The states, as parties to the compact, retained authority to judge constitutional infractions. Madison’s Federalist No. 46 described an armed populace organized in state militias as a structural safeguard against federal tyranny. These writings were not abstract theory but practical assurances given to secure ratification.

The Constitution’s Framework of Limited Powers and Checks

The Constitution itself enshrined these principles. Article I, Section 8 enumerates Congress’s powers to taxing, spending for the general welfare, regulating commerce among the states, declaring war, and raising armies, with the Tenth Amendment reserving undelegated powers to the states or the people. The document deliberately omitted any general police power. Article II vests executive power in the President, who swears an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” Article III extends judicial power to “cases and controversies” arising under the Constitution, laws, and treaties. No clause declares the Supreme Court the final or exclusive arbiter of constitutional meaning for all branches and all states.

This design created a compound republic. The federal government was supreme only within its delegated sphere. Outside that sphere, states retained sovereignty. The structure relied on political checks, elections, inter-branch rivalry, and federalism rather than any single institution’s supremacy.

Intended Role of the Judiciary

The Framers viewed the judiciary as the “least dangerous” branch. In Federalist No. 78, Hamilton explained that courts possess “neither force nor will, but merely judgment.” Judges would interpret laws according to the Constitution’s text and structure, acting as an intermediate check against legislative overreach. Hamilton did not claim judicial supremacy. In Federalist No. 81, he noted Congress’s power to impeach and remove judges for misconduct. Early practice, including Marbury v. Madison (1803), established judicial review, the power to refuse enforcement of unconstitutional laws, but did not equate Court opinions with the Constitution itself.

The Executive Branch and States as Counterweights

The Executive and states served as vital counterweights. The President’s independent oath allowed departmentalism: each branch interprets the Constitution within its sphere. States, as sovereign parties, could resist unconstitutional federal acts through interposition or other lawful means, as Madison argued in the Virginia Resolutions. This diffusion of power prevented tyranny. The system assumed an informed, virtuous citizenry capable of holding officials accountable through elections and, if necessary, more robust measures.

The Rise of Judicial Supremacy

The drift began gradually and accelerated in the 20th century. Marbury was transformed over time into a broader claim of judicial finality. In Cooper v. Aaron (1958), the Court asserted that its interpretations were supreme and binding on all officials. Intellectual shifts toward progressivism, legal realism, and living constitutionalism encouraged justices to view the Constitution as an evolving document adaptable to contemporary needs rather than fixed by original public meaning.

Political pressures reinforced this trend. Industrialization, wars, and economic crises led Congress to delegate broad authority and the Court to uphold expansive federal power. The judiciary positioned itself as the ultimate referee of federalism disputes, often siding with national authority.

Key Examples of Constitutional Drift

Several doctrinal developments illustrate the shift. The Commerce Clause, originally limited to regulating trade among the states, became a near-plenary power after the New Deal. In Wickard v. Filburn (1942), the case concerned Roscoe Filburn, an Ohio farmer who grew a small amount of wheat for his own personal use, stockpiling it for feed and flour. Because it was in excess of the quotas imposed by the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1938, the federal government penalized him for this production. The Supreme Court ruled that the federal government could regulate even purely local, non-commercial activity, if that activity, when aggregated with the actions of many others, could conceptually affect interstate commerce.

In the case of Roe v. Wade (1973), “substantive due process” is the legal fiction that turned the Fourteenth Amendment into a blank check for judicial activism. The Fourteenth Amendment states that no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Substantive due process, however, transforms this clause from a procedural requirement into a mechanism for judges to decide that certain “liberties” are so fundamental they cannot be infringed upon, regardless of what the law or the Constitution actually says. This allows unelected judges to replace the will of the people with their own moral and political preferences.

The erosion of American federalism is a direct consequence of transforming the constitutional order into a centralized hegemony. The Spending Clause and the incorporation doctrine have functioned as the primary levers for this consolidation.

The Spending Clause as a Regulatory Noose

Under Article I, Section 8, the Spending Clause was intended to allow Congress to provide for the “general welfare” by funding enumerated powers. It was never intended as a vehicle for nationalizing local police powers.

Modern jurisprudence, however, has effectively nullified this limitation. By allowing the federal government to attach conditions to grants, such as highway funding, education subsidies, or environmental initiatives, Washington creates a “coercive” framework. States, desperate for their own tax revenue returned to them, are forced to adopt federal mandates that they would otherwise reject. This makes the state governments mere administrative subsidiaries of the federal bureaucracy. It is a system of “federalism in name only,” where sovereignty is bought and sold through the redistribution of confiscated tax dollars.

The Incorporation Doctrine and Judicial Supremacy

The incorporation doctrine is the process by which the Supreme Court has applied the Bill of Rights to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment. While presented as a safeguard of liberty, it has functioned as the primary vehicle for federal judicial intrusion into every aspect of local life.

Before its wide-scale application, states retained the authority to govern their own social, moral, and legal affairs according to the traditions of their people. Incorporation stripped this autonomy, essentially turning the federal judiciary into a national school board, police monitor, and cultural arbiter. Every local ordinance is now subject to being overturned by federal courts that are insulated from the people they govern. This creates a feedback loop where the judiciary, not the electorate, becomes the final authority on how a community should function.

The Illusion of Originalist Correction

Decisions like New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen (2022) are significant because they break with the practice of using “interest balancing” to dilute rights. By grounding the Second Amendment in the “historical tradition of firearm regulation,” Bruen forces courts to look at reality rather than subjective, policy-driven speculation.

However, recognizing the brilliance of the Bruen “historical test” requires the admission that it is a defensive maneuver, not an offensive reclamation of the Constitution. Even when the Court issues a “based” ruling, the fundamental institutional problem remains unchanged:

The Bureaucratic Imprint: The federal government’s infrastructure, which consists of the alphabet soup of agencies, the grant conditionalities, and the massive scale of the federal budget, remains intact.

Centralized Dominance: The Court is still the primary actor in the American system. Whether the Court is being used for progressivism or for originalist restoration, the system itself relies on the assumption that nine unelected judges have the power to define the limits of all other branches and all state governments.

Consequences for Federalism, Executive Power, and Self-Government

This evolution inverted the Framers’ design. The “least dangerous” branch became, in practice, the most powerful on many issues. Five unelected justices can override democratic majorities on contentious questions ranging from abortion and affirmative action to environmental regulation and religious liberty. Congress often abdicates responsibility through vague delegations, while presidents expand executive power, knowing the Court will serve as the primary check. States retain vitality in some domains but operate under the shadow of federal preemption and conditional spending.

The costs include constitutional polarization, reduced democratic accountability, and decisions driven more by philosophy and precedent than by text, history, and structure. The Federalist Papers warned against exactly this kind of consolidated power.

Prospects for Restoration

Restoring balance does not require abolishing judicial review. It demands renewed fidelity to the constitutional text, greater congressional engagement, executive departmentalism where appropriate, and a political culture that treats the Supreme Court as co-equal rather than supreme. Originalist methodology has gained ground, offering a partial corrective. States can still assert reserved powers, and citizens can demand accountability through elections and civic engagement. The Federalist Papers and Constitution provide the roadmap; what is needed is the will to follow it.

Conclusion

The relationship between the Federalist Papers, the Constitution, the Supreme Court, the Executive, and the states has fundamentally changed. The Framers designed a limited federal government kept in check by multiple centers of power. Today, we have a centralized administrative state whose actions are frequently legitimized or curtailed by judicial opinion.

Returning to first principles means rediscovering that the Constitution belongs to the people and the states, not to the justices. Only then can the long drift toward rule by Supreme Court opinion be reversed in favor of a genuine constitutional republic.

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