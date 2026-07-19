“All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”—Arthur Schopenhauer (1788–1860)

The Comment War: How 5th Generation Warfare is Used to Suppress Economic Truth

The exchange that follows my essay is a case study in a phenomenon I call the “Comment War” after my July 16 , 2026 essay: “The Coin Of Theft: How Congress Surrendered The Republic to the Central Bank.” I decided to post this on Sunday, which I prefer not to do, as I do believe you do need a day of rest.

However, I did so because this is an important essay.

The essay you are about to read is not about the greenbacks. It is about what happened when I wrote about the greenbacks. I encourage you to read the full exchange in the comments, to examine the evidence yourself, and to render your own verdict.

At the end of this essay, I have included a POLL asking one question:

Was this an attack on discussion of the greenback’s legitimacy by a paid agent following classic 5th Generation Warfare tactics, or was it an obsessive-compulsive user with too much time on his hands?

I am genuinely curious what people think. I may be wrong about some details. Read the comments and decide for yourself.

The Attack That Was an Anomaly

On July 14, 2026, I published an article titled “The Coin of Theft: How Congress Surrendered the Republic to the Central Bank.” It was a straightforward piece tracing the history of how the United States abandoned its constitutional monetary authority and delivered control of the nation’s money supply to a private banking cartel. The article was not especially controversial among my regular readers. It was well-researched, and consistent with the broader theme of constitutional restoration that runs through this Substack.

Then something strange happened.

The comments on that article exploded. Not with agreement. Not even with the usual polite disagreement that characterizes a healthy exchange of ideas. No, the comments on “The Coin of Theft” were longer, more aggressive, and more technically detailed than any I had received on any other article. The commenter, operating under the pseudonym “lamium,” (be sure to visit his Substack in your investigation) produced a level of sustained engagement that was an anomaly in the history of this publication.

The profile of “lamium” is itself revealing. Zero subscribers. First post July 11, 2026. Most posts published by other people. This is not a serious writer building an audience or a body of work. This is an account constructed for the purpose of engagement, not contribution. It is a comment war bunker, not a publication.

When someone has zero subscribers, no original content, and a brand new account, but shows up with deep technical knowledge and an aggressive willingness to argue, a reasonable inference emerges: someone is paying this guy. The commitment exceeds what one would expect from an unpaid hobbyist. The intensity of the engagement, the refusal to concede obvious points, the willingness to follow a losing argument into the ground. These are not the marks of an enthusiast. They are the marks of a soldier.

The subject under discussion was the history of United States Notes, the greenbacks of the Civil War era. The greenbacks themselves were interest-free. The notes bore no interest to the holder. I argued this plainly. The bonds that were issued alongside them, which were the 5/20s, the 7/30s, the National Bank Notes, were separate instruments with separate terms. They had interest. The notes did not. This distinction is analytically necessary. Conflating the two is an error.

Lamium tried to make precisely that conflation. He argued that because bonds accompanied the notes, the notes themselves were “not really interest-free.” This is a semantic inversion. This is a semantic inversion. It is like arguing that a $100 bill given to you is not interest-free because the person who gave it to you also took out a loan to buy groceries. The $100 bill bears no interest. The loan does. Conflating the two is deceitful. The greenbacks bore no interest. The bonds did. Two separate facts about two separate instruments.

The Jumping the Line Gambit: A Signature 5th Generation Warfare Tactic

The most revealing aspect of the exchange is lamium’s behavior in the comment thread itself. I noted that lamium “jumped the line,” responding to an earlier comment rather than the most recent one, effectively skipping the arguments he could not challenge.

As I documented in my response to him:

“I see you’re not responding to my last comment, which is way below. You’re jumping the line and going back to my original comment to skip the interesting stuff you can’t challenge. The reason I say this is because this response has nothing to do with the comment it is linked to. Intellectually, that is both disingenuous and dishonest. But strategically sound. All is fair in love and war. Confuse the enemy and their arguments…”

This is a classic 5th Generation Warfare tactic. Fifth Generation Warfare is defined by the manipulation of information, perception, and discourse to achieve strategic objectives without direct confrontation. It operates in the cognitive domain. Its tools include selective engagement, narrative control, and the systematic disruption of coherent opposition.

The jumping the line gambit serves multiple strategic purposes. First, it moves the battlefield to terrain where the defender has prepared positions. Second, it strands the opponent’s strongest arguments in a thread that fewer readers will scroll down to see. Third, it creates the appearance of ongoing engagement while actually avoiding the points that would expose the defender’s weakness.

This is not haphazard. This is trained behavior. Someone who does this instinctively has been doing it for a long time. Someone who does it without embarrassment has been paid to do it.

The “Promise to Pay” Gambit: Selective Textual Evidence

Lamium is correct that the 1862 United States Notes say “The United States Promise to Pay to the Bearer Five Dollars.” This is a textual fact. But it is economically irrelevant. The Demand Notes of 1861 had explicitly promised payment “in gold coin on demand.” The 1862 notes deliberately dropped the gold specification. The Treasury had suspended specie payments in December 1861. The government would not and could not redeem the notes in gold at the time of issuance.

The image at the top of this post has an image of a both sides of a greenback one dollar bill that has no “Promise to Pay” written on it and absolutely refers to the July 11th 1862 Act. Regardless of lamium’s selective narrative, he is wrong to equate that with redeemability in gold coin in practice. Being selective in his example means he has an agenda.

The market understood this perfectly well. Greenbacks traded at a discount of 40 to 60 percent against gold throughout the war. If they were truly “payable” in gold at par, the discount would not exist. The discount proves the promise was not being honored. Lamium’s argument fails on this alone. Refusing to admit this failure proves he has an agenda.

Lamium’s argument is textual literalism divorced from economic reality. It is the kind of argument that sounds clever to someone who has never held a greenback or looked at a gold price chart. It is a lawyer’s argument, not a critical thinker’s argument. And it is precisely the kind of narrow precision that allows the comment warrior to claim a technical victory while conceding the entire substantive point.

The Sherman Gambit: Acknowledging the Correction, Preserving the Thesis

Lamium corrected my characterization of John Sherman, arguing that Sherman was not a simple contractionist and that he opposed paying gold on the 5/20 bonds. This is a factual correction worth acknowledging.

But it is also a distraction.

Sherman’s personal views on contraction are not the point. The point is that the Resumption Act of 1875, which Sherman co-authored and later executed as Treasury Secretary, contracted the currency from $450 million to $300 million and committed the Treasury to gold redemption. Whatever his prior nuance, Sherman’s legislative legacy was contraction and resumption. The correction is precise but narrow. It does not change the broader picture.

The Interest-Free Gambit: Conflating Separate Instruments

Lamium argued that calling the greenbacks “interest-free” is selective because the bond package had interest costs. '

This is the central error of his entire engagement.

The greenbacks themselves bore no interest to the holder. This is not debatable. The bonds were separate instruments with separate terms. The government could have issued greenbacks alone without bonds; it chose to issue bonds as well. The interest cost was on the bonds, not the notes. If lamium wants to say that the entire Civil War financing package involved interest, he is stating the obvious but irrelevant point. If he wants to say that the greenbacks themselves carried hidden interest, he is simply wrong. The distinction between a note and a bond is not a subtlety; it is the entire point.

The National Bank Note Gambit: Desperation Through Scope Creep

Out of the blue, lamium introduces a fourth category of currency: the National Bank Notes. Those notes were backed by government bonds and did pay interest (to the banks, not the public). But they were not greenbacks. They are a separate story. Including them expands the scope but does not invalidate anything about the greenbacks.

Introducing this proves desperation. When a debater introduces irrelevant categories to avoid addressing the point at hand, he has conceded the point at hand.

The Agenda: Why Someone Is Paying This Man

Lamium calls Richard C. Cook and G. Edward Griffin “book-peddlers.” Richard C. Cook, because of his book “My Country Now and Then” and G. Edward Griffin because of his book called “The Creature from Jekyll Island.”

If Lamium has written a book, I would gladly buy it, read it, and comment on it without insulting him. But he has not. He has zero subscribers, zero original content, and zero books to his name. He is an armchair warrior with a Substack account and an extraordinary commitment to a weak argument.

Commitment to a weak argument is the tell. No one defends a weak position this ferociously for free. The energy expended exceeds what the intrinsic reward of “winning” a Substack comment thread would justify. The only rational explanation is that lamium has an agenda beyond the conversation itself. He is being paid to disrupt, confuse, and exhaust.

The Three Stages of Truth

My closing observation to lamium was this:

“All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed (you have done this). Second, it is violently opposed (you have done this). Third, it is accepted as being self-evident (I’m not sure if you’ll do this). But now I’m certain. You will never accept the truth, and probably because you’re being paid to distort the truth.”

The first two stages have been fully demonstrated in this exchange. Lamium ridiculed my thesis with textual nitpicking. Then he violently opposed it with every rhetorical trick in the Comment War playbook. The third stage will not come from lamium. It will not come from any paid agent whose livelihood depends on maintaining confusion.

But the third stage will come. It is coming now, through essays like this one, through the patient work of explaining the Comment War to those who have not yet learned to recognize it.

The Attack Confirms the Target

There is an old principle that every honest writer learns: if they are attacking you, you are on target. If they ignore you, you are off course. The ferocity of lamium’s engagement, the jumping the line tactics, the selective textual evidence, the personal attacks on authors, the introduction of irrelevant categories, all of it is proportional to the threat that the truth poses.

“The Coin of Theft” was not my first article on monetary history. But it was the one that drew fire. I suspect this is not random. I am currently finishing a book titled Common Sense for the 21st Century, a modern treatment of the monetary and constitutional reforms that could restore American sovereignty and economic justice. The greenback history is mentioned. The fact that a paid agent with a sock-puppet account has been deployed to discredit the research before the book even reaches the public tells me one thing: we are on the right track.

Lamium, I do not know who you are. Or who pays you. I do not know what organization or interest you serve. But I know this: the truth about the greenbacks is not found in the text of the note. It is found in the discount against gold, the bond sales, the lobbying for resumption, and the wealth transfer that occurred when the notes were redeemed at par. That is the broader picture. That is the truth you cannot challenge and will not address.

Cut your losses. Go home and lick your wounds. Create a new account and restart your attack. The truth will still be here waiting for you. And my book will be published regardless of how many sock-puppet accounts you burn through.

Read the Exchange and Decide for Yourself

I acknowledge that I may be wrong about some of the details. I am not infallible. The historical record is complex, and honest people can disagree on interpretation. That is why I encourage you to read the full exchange . Review the evidence. Examine the sources.

Form your own conclusion.

Then answer the poll below. Was this an attack on discussion of the greenback’s legitimacy by a paid agent, following classic 5th Generation Warfare tactics? Or was it simply an obsessive-compulsive user with too much time on his hands and a passion for currency history? I have my opinion. I have laid it out above. But I want to know what you think.

The truth about our monetary system will not be determined by comment wars. It will be determined by the patient work of research, writing, and public persuasion. That work continues. Get your free PDF copy by visiting: Common Sense for the 21st Century.

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