ParaGov

ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook
6h

I advise your readers to take a look at my book, "Our Country Then and Now."

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=our+country+then+and+now+clarityu+books&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

The Federal Reserve was a joint project of the Rothschilds of Britain and Europe along with the Morgans and Rockefeller's of the US. The immediate purpose was to create enough credit to finance the war of Britain and France against Germany. The Income Tax amendment was also passed so the labor of the American worker would serve as backing for the credit the banks were going to create. With the Federal Reserve the US lost its sovereignty to the Money Power and has never regained it. One result is that individuals since then have pinned their hopes on inflation to rescue them from debt. Let me know how that has worked out!

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