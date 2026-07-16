“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”— Thomas Jefferson (1816)

The Coin Of Theft: How Congress Surrendered The Republic to the Central Bank

The history of the American Republic is, at its core, a history of the systematic abandonment of the constitutional limits placed upon the federal government. While the judiciary is often blamed for its expansive interpretations, the transformation of the Commerce Clause into a plenary police power or the birth of “substantive due process,” the Legislative branch bears the primary responsibility for the collapse of the constitutional order.

Congress, by abdicating its fundamental duties and delegating its most critical sovereign powers to unelected, unaccountable administrative entities, has transformed itself from a deliberative body representing the states and the people into a rubber stamp for a shadow government. Nowhere is this breach of the compact more profound, or more damaging to the long-term prosperity and liberty of the American people, than in the matter of money.

The Constitutional Mandate: A Sound Currency

The Founding Fathers viewed sound money not merely as an economic convenience, but as a moral imperative and a fundamental check on government power. Having witnessed the catastrophic collapse of the “Continentals” during the Revolutionary War, the Framers were keenly aware that inflation is a hidden tax and a tool of political subjugation. They knew that a government capable of debasing its currency is a government capable of funding wars, enriching cronies, and expanding its reach without the consent of the governed.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 expressly grants Congress the power “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin.” This is a singular, enumerated power.

Significantly, the Constitution does not grant Congress the power to print paper scrip at will. The limitation of this power is reinforced by Article I, Section 10, which mandates that no State shall “make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.” While this clause technically restricts the states, it elucidates the broader constitutional intent: the currency of the United States was to be grounded in tangible, intrinsic value: gold and silver.

The system established was one of metallic standard, where the government acted as a minter of commodity tokens, not a creator of value. By tying the currency to precious metals, the Founders ensured the government could only spend what it could raise through legitimate taxation or borrowing from real capital. It enforced a physical limit on the appetite of the state.

The 1913 Breach: The Abdication of Sovereignty

The passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 constitutes perhaps the most significant constitutional breach in American history. In this act, Congress essentially privatized the sovereign power to create money, delegating the “regulation of the value” of currency to a central bank. Specifically a hybrid institution composed of private bankers and government appointees.

This was not a minor legislative adjustment; it was a fundamental shift in the locus of power. By creating a central bank with the authority to issue notes, the Federal Reserve Note, Congress bypassed the constitutional requirement for gold and silver as the medium of exchange. The Federal Reserve was structured to manage the money supply through the manipulation of interest rates and the printing of fiat currency, untethered from any reserve requirement defined by the Constitution.

The argument made at the time, and echoed by modern apologists, was that the nation needed a more “flexible” monetary system to prevent panics and ensure stability. In reality, this “flexibility” was the mechanism of central planning. It allowed the government and its banking partners to operate outside the constraints of real treasure. They were no longer required to balance the books. The ability to expand the money supply out of thin air allowed for the ballooning of the administrative state, the financing of endless foreign conflicts, and the perpetual devaluation of the savings of the working class.

Money as a Tool of Social Dispossession

The consequences of this breach have been catastrophic. When Congress offloaded its monetary authority to the Federal Reserve, it severed the link between the citizen’s labor and the purchasing power of their currency. In a sound, gold-backed system, the value of one’s earnings is protected by the stability of the metal. In a fiat system, the value of the currency is at the mercy of the central bank’s “monetary policy.”

This has facilitated a massive transfer of wealth that defines our modern era. When the Fed prints money, it does not distribute it equally. The new units of currency enter the system at the top, through the financial institutions and the government’s own procurement pipelines, long before they reach the pockets of ordinary Americans. By the time that capital filters down to the average family, prices have already risen. This “Cantillon Effect” ensures that the politically connected always benefit, while the citizenry sees their purchasing power eroded by the secret tax of inflation.

Furthermore, the stability of the nation’s heritage is tied to its currency. The Founders envisioned a nation of independent, property-owning citizens. Ownership of land and tangible assets requires stable money. When the state inflates the currency, it forces citizens into debt and speculation just to keep pace with the rising cost of living. It makes a mockery of the American dream of generational wealth. A people whose money is constantly being hollowed out by central bank policy are a people whose focus is shifted from long-term building of family and community to short-term survival.

The Erosion of Congressional Accountability

Beyond the economic carnage, the Federal Reserve serves as an accountability shield for the Legislative branch. In a constitutional system, if Congress spends more money than it taxes, the people feel the pain directly through increased taxes or the necessity of public debate over debt. The constraint is visible and democratic.

With the Federal Reserve, the constraint is hidden. Congress does not need to raise taxes to pay for its excesses; it simply borrows from the Fed, which creates the money to purchase the debt. This allows legislators to promise endless programs to their constituents “for free,” effectively hiding the cost through devaluation. It turns the legislature into a machine that thrives on deception. The Congresscritters can posture as fiscal conservatives in public while relying on the monetary printing press to hide their complicity in the ruin of the dollar.

The Path Forward: Restoration or Stagnation

The modern American state is an outgrowth of this monetary breach. The massive entitlement state, the global military footprint, and the bloated bureaucracy are all built on the bedrock of fiat currency. They could not exist under a strict gold standard. To ask Congress to return to its constitutional duty is to ask it to dismantle the very system that sustains its power.

There is no path to restoring the Republic that does not involve the absolute rejection of the current monetary regime. The Federal Reserve is not merely a dysfunctional agency; it is a structural enemy of the enumerated powers of the Constitution. Its existence fundamentally changes the relationship between the government and the governed, replacing the citizen with the subject.

True American nationalism, rooted in the preservation of our heritage and the protection of our posterity, requires the restoration of sound money. We must acknowledge that the 1913 Act was an illegal transfer of power. We must demand a return to the constitutional requirement that Congress alone manages the value of our coin. Meaning, at a minimum, a return to a currency that has intrinsic value and cannot be manipulated by social engineers and banking cartels.

The legislative branch has drifted away from the Constitution not by accident, but by design. The convenience of unlimited, fiat-based spending is an intoxicating drug for those who hold positions of power. They will not surrender this power voluntarily.

The focus of every patriot today, therefore, must be the creation of parallel institutions, the building of local networks, the transition to tangible stores of value, and the hard work of educating our people on the reality of this hollowed-out system.

We do not look to the Capitol for permission to be free; we prepare for the inevitable day when the fiat towers must fall. When they do, our task will be to ensure that the new order is built upon the firm foundation of the Constitution’s original wisdom: that a free people must own their own money, and that the only honest currency is one that is anchored in reality, not the empty promises of a banking cabal.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and your support to make this publication possible. If you find this article useful, please tap the heart at the top of the page. Liking an article informs the Substack algorithm to promote it. Thanks once again!

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discover new authors and books by subscribing to a new publisher focused on everything to do with creating and maintaining an improved world of sovereign individuals, families and communities.

Subscribe to Sovereign Publishing Today