“The banks have the power to create money... and they create it out of nothing.”— Josiah Stamp, Director of the Bank of England (1928–1941)

The Central Bank: Architect of Modern Power

In the intricate web of modern institutions, few structures wield more invisible influence than the Central Bank. The Federal Reserve System, established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, features twelve regional Federal Reserve Banks that are formally chartered as private corporations under federal law, with member banks holding stock in their respective district banks. Despite this official registration under an Act of Congress, the process that led to its creation was, in effect, the quintessential Private Membership Association (PMA).

As intriguingly articulated by Substack writer Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship, this original PMA is so dominant that its creation monopolized the scope and scale of virtually all subsequent organizations. His words inspired this essay, which is somewhat speculative at times, definitely provocative, and explores the origins, mechanics, impacts, and the path to redemption.

The PMA at the Heart: An Agreement Among Banks

A Private Membership Association arises from private contractual agreements among members. In the case of the Federal Reserve, the decisive PMA was not the final legal charter but the preceding contractual coordination among the most powerful private banks and bankers. Some would refer to this as a non-transparent, or preferably, a secret banking cartel.

In November 1910, representatives of the era’s largest financial interests, including figures tied to J.P. Morgan, Rockefeller, and Kuhn, Loeb & Co., gathered secretly at Jekyll Island, Georgia. These men, controlling an estimated one-fourth of the world’s wealth, drafted the blueprint for what became the Federal Reserve System.

This gathering represented a contractual PMA in action: a private agreement among elite banking insiders to design and promote a central banking system that would serve their collective interests in stability, reduced competition, and control over money creation. The resulting Aldrich Plan was refined through further private and political negotiations before being enacted into law. Thus, while the regional banks later received formal federal charters, the driving force and ongoing influence stem from this foundational private compact among banks.

“The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve,” a 1994 book by G. Edward Griffin, is a “must read” to understand what happened. The book critiques the Federal Reserve for enabling fractional reserve banking, causing economic instability, inflation, and government overreach.

Mechanics of Control: Creation, Storage, and Subservience

The PMA contract among banks, which remains secret to this day, effectively secured influence over how money is created and stored. Through the Federal Reserve System, commercial banks (members of the PMA framework) create most broad money via lending, while the central system sets the rules, provides reserves, and acts as backstop.

This structure makes nearly all economic actors subservient to the monetary parameters established by the Fed. Businesses, governments, and individuals operate within the environment shaped by this originally private-designed system. The design’s brilliance, and danger, lies in its studied neutrality toward the uses of money. Whether financing innovation, philanthropy, infrastructure, wars, or less savory activities, the system facilitates flows indifferently. Its focus remains on volume, liquidity, and systemic stability rather than long-term civilizational outcomes.

The Poison Within: Elite Awareness and Systemic Inertia

Even those at the center of this arrangement often recognize its destructive tendencies: asset bubbles, wealth concentration, currency debasement, and incentives for excessive debt. Yet the PMA’s contractual logic and mutual benefits create strong allegiance. The “inner circle” finds itself riding a ravenous beast that devours stability and autonomy across society, even as it delivers short-term advantages to participants.

Centralized Power and the Erosion of Sovereignty

By enabling massive government borrowing and credit expansion, this bank-led PMA has accelerated centralization. Alternative PMAs and local initiatives remain subordinate to the dominant monetary framework. As centralized authoritarian tendencies reemerge globally, the original private banking compact stands as a chief architect, embedding tools for greater control through policy and potential digital currencies.

The Rule of Law as Redemption: Congress’s Authority to Dissolve the Fed

The hopeful news is that the Rule of Law, which ultimately institutionalized the PMA’s design, can also constrain or reform it. Because the Federal Reserve System rests entirely on statute, Congress has the clear constitutional power to amend, restructure, or fully dissolve the Fed. The Federal Reserve Act is ordinary legislation, not a constitutional amendment. Congress could repeal it and return monetary functions to the Treasury or another framework.

Conceivably, the U.S. Treasury could once again issue currency directly, as in the past, with what was referred to as “greenbacks” in reference to the Civil War-era notes. These notes would be based on the productive capacity and full faith of the United States rather than debt-based creation through private banks.

This would represent a profound shift away from the PMA cartel model toward sovereign monetary control aligned with the nation’s real economic output. While such a transition would require careful management to avoid inflation or disruption, it remains legally and constitutionally viable.

Sovereign citizens, informed, autonomous individuals, must organize to demand economic freedom and hold the system accountable before the window for reform closes. Education, advocacy, and legislative pressure are essential tools.

Challenges and Realistic Perspective

The hybrid nature of the Fed (federally chartered yet with private bank participation) provides, as deduced from G. Edward Griffin’s book, questionable stability benefits alongside real the negative impact of concentrated power. The PMA lens highlights the private contractual origins and ongoing elite influence without denying the public legal framework. It explains how a small group’s agreement could shape national monetary architecture for over a century.

Aaron/Capitalized Citizenship’s analysis offers a vital epiphany: the real power lies in the pre-legislative PMA, the contractual coordination among banks, that continues to define the Fed’s incentives and operations.

Reclaiming Economic Liberty

The Central Bank PMA, born from a private agreement among the most powerful banks, was formalized through congressional action but retains the character of its origins. It remains a masterful yet perilous innovation that subordinated broad freedoms to monetary control.

Redemption requires well-organized sovereign citizens to use the Rule of Law, including Congress’s authority to dissolve the Fed and restore sovereign issuance, to reclaim economic liberty.

The beast was midwifed by private contract; it can be tamed by informed, lawful collective will. The time for such action is now.

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