“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”—Maya Angelou

The Architects of the Cage: Mapping the Factional War for Global Sovereignty

NOTE - This article was originally inspired by Richard Revelstoke’s excellent and illuminating article entitled “100 People Who Actually Rule the World” and published by The Margins

The history of the modern world has been defined by the absolute dominance of centralized, hierarchical power. Until the very recent past, the elite were the only organized groups capable of shaping the trajectory of human civilization. Through the systematic capture of state apparatuses, financial institutions, and global bureaucracies, they have operated as the undisputed architects of reality.

However, this monolithic control is fracturing.

What we are witnessing today is not merely a political shift, but a systemic breakdown—a Capitalist Civil War—where competing elite factions vie for the control of a crumbling administrative order.

Yet, in the shadow of this elite infighting, a fifth, more powerful force has emerged: the Parallel and Decentralized Private Membership Faction. This antithesis to the elite project is not seeking to capture the levers of power but to render them obsolete, marking the first time in history that a self-organized, sovereign public has possessed the technological means to dismantle the existence of pathocracies worldwide.

The Elite Factions: Philosophies of Mercantile Extraction

The four elite factions are united by a common heritage: the philosophy of the Mercantile System. Whether they operate through the boardroom, the central bank, or the military headquarters, their fundamental goal remains the same: the extraction of wealth and the exploitation of labor and natural resources for the benefit of a central core. They view the world as a finite ledger where their gain is necessarily dependent on someone else’s loss.

The Davos Faction

The Davos Faction, the secular priests of the status quo, operates on the philosophy of "Stakeholder Managerialism." They view the planet as a limited resource pool that requires top-down, global governance to prevent collapse. Their ideology is rooted in Malthusian anxiety, treating the human population as a variable to be managed through ESG metrics, carbon tracking, and institutional integration. By framing scarcity as the ultimate threat, they rationalize extreme misery—including the managed decline of living standards, the engineering of food crises, and the suppression of local economies—as "necessary" measures to prevent planetary ruin. Historically, the British Empire used similar Malthusian justifications to rationalize the starvation of millions in India and Ireland, framing the resulting famine as a natural byproduct of overpopulation rather than the intended outcome of extractive trade policies.

The Imperial Nationalists

The Imperial Nationalists operate on the philosophy of “Sovereign Rent-Seeking.” They are the defenders of the traditional nation-state as a defensive shell for their specific elite coalitions. Their focus is on military-industrial dominance, intelligence-sharing, and the maintenance of the Washington/Tel Aviv Consensus. They reject the Davos dream of a borderless global administration, preferring a world of hard borders and defensive alliances—not for the benefit of the average citizen, but to protect the interests of their specific national corporate-state complexes. Their extraction is direct: they use the state’s monopoly on violence to secure energy markets, mineral rights, and trade routes, often stoking regional wars to ensure the continued demand for their armaments and the continued flow of geopolitical rents.

The Silicon Valley Faction

The Silicon Valley Faction, or Techno-Sovereigns, operates on the philosophy of “Algorithmic Disruption.” They view the state and the Davos bureaucracy as legacy software—bloated, inefficient, and ripe for replacement. Their mission is to build proprietary digital infrastructure—AI, synthetic biology, and decentralized networks—that functions as a new, private operating system for society. Their extraction is data-driven; they seek to harvest the behavioral surplus of the human species, turning every aspect of human life into a proprietary, monetizable asset. They are not interested in managing the old world; they are interested in building a new, private world where they are the primary architects and beneficiaries of a high-tech feudalism.

The State Capitalists

The State Capitalists operate on the philosophy of “Party-State Integration.” Centered in China and supported by allies in Russia and the Gulf, they have successfully merged the mechanisms of the market with the total control of a party-state. Unlike their Western counterparts, they have eliminated the infighting between private corporate power and public bureaucratic power by forcing the former to serve the latter. They view Western-style globalism as a vulnerability and have protected themselves by building hermetically sealed technological and financial stacks. Their extraction is absolute; they treat their entire citizenry as an industrial asset to be deployed for the strategic advancement of the party, with little regard for the human cost of their rapid, state-directed industrialization.

The Tools of Capture: Fabianism and the Malthusian Signature

The elite’s ability to maintain control over these decades has relied on two primary tools: the Fabian strategy of institutional penetration and the Malthusian rationalization of poverty.

The Fabian Society perfected the art of the “long game”—rather than seizing the state, they occupied it. By embedding their ideology in universities, civil services, and think tanks, they turned the state into a mechanism for their own social engineering. This is the “operating system” that the Davos Faction uses to this day.

This captured bureaucracy is then used to enforce a Malthusian agenda that targets independent food producers everywhere. By framing agriculture as a climate risk, they orchestrate land-grabs and force farmers into dependency on proprietary, corporate-controlled inputs. This process of consolidation serves to eliminate the independent producer, who is the only entity capable of sustained existence outside the elite’s supply chain.

In Africa, these factions converge: the Davos bloc uses financial debt and “green” mandates to sequester land, while the State Capitalists build physical infrastructure to secure raw materials. In every case, the goal is the same—the destruction of local sovereignty to ensure that the continent remains a managed resource pool for elite consumption, rationalizing famine and disease as the inevitable consequence of “overbreeding” in the periphery.

The Parallel Counter-Thesis: The Rise of Leaderless and Intelligent Sovereign Swarms

In response to this cycle of extraction, a revolutionary paradigm shift has emerged: the formation of leaderless, decentralized communities organized as Private Membership Associations (PMAs). Unlike the elite factions, which rely on rigid hierarchies and top-down command, these communities operate through the sophisticated application of Swarm Intelligence. This is not merely a reaction to the status quo; it is a superior method of governance for distributed entities. Millions of these PMAs, acting as autonomous cells, can own factories, farms, and energy production facilities, achieving true self-sufficiency without ever bowing to the pressures of the Mercantile System.

At the heart of this model is “Membership Capital.” Through membership fees, members seed a collective pool of capital to invest in community resources. Using Swarm Intelligence—a process where the collective wisdom of the group is aggregated to make real-time decisions—members decide how to direct this capital.

Swarm Intelligence works by allowing individual agents to act based on local information while remaining connected to the broader network. It is a biological imperative of complexity that outperforms static, centralized AI. Because Swarm Intelligence adapts to new information instantaneously, it becomes impossible for elite AI systems—which rely on historical data and centralized models—to predict or manipulate the behavior of these swarms.

When tens of millions of individuals, organized into millions of leaderless PMAs, coordinate their economic activity, they possess a creative productivity that vastly dwarfs the stagnant, extractive potential of 3,400 billionaires.

Pathocracy versus Decentralization: The Final Realignment

The infighting among the elite factions is a desperate attempt to maintain a centralized cage that is already failing. The Techno-Sovereigns are trying to build a new cage; the Davos Faction is trying to renovate the old one; the Imperial Nationalists are trying to guard the walls; and the State Capitalists are trying to build their own fortresses. None of them understand that their power is predicated on the compliance of a population that is no longer buying the narrative.

The emergence of Leaderless Sovereign Swarms represents the ultimate counter-thesis to pathocracy. Where the elite pathocracy relies on the exploitation of the many for the benefit of the few, the swarm relies on the creative productivity of the individual for the benefit of the whole.

By decentralizing power and returning it to the sovereign individual, the Fifth Faction is stripping the elite of their primary fuel: dependency. Every person who participates in a PMA, utilizes a mutual credit system, or secures their own local food supply is effectively removing a brick from the elite’s architecture. The pathocracy assumes that individuals are incapable of self-governance. By proving otherwise through Swarm Intelligence, voluntary association, and decentralized technology, the Fifth Faction is not just building a parallel world—they are rendering the old world of elite power grabs obsolete.

The future will not be determined by which elite faction wins the war for the central cage, but by how many people abandon the cage entirely to build a future defined by their own capacity to create, produce, and flourish.

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