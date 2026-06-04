“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”—George Bernard Shaw

Shifting Gears: From Critique to Vision

There comes a point where cataloguing collapse becomes collapse itself.

For nearly two years, ParaGov has done the necessary but grim work of documenting what centralized power does to human beings: the corruption that metastasizes in every regulatory body, the quiet theft of inflation that transfers wealth upward, the transformation of rights into permissions that can be revoked at the whim of bureaucrats who never stood for election. We have traced the revolving door between industry and its supposed watchdogs. We have shown how taxation crossed the line from collective contribution to debt-slavery, where the average citizen pays the state for half the year before earning a single dollar for themselves. We have mapped the labyrinth of administrative law where compliance replaces consent.

The result? Two hundred thirty subscribers.

Not two hundred thirty thousand. Two hundred thirty souls in fifteen months. The numbers tell a story more honest than any editorial we could write: people either cannot hear this message, or they can and it crushes them. The sleepers, as we call them, remain willfully ignorant, not because they lack the cognitive capacity to understand, but because waking up to a nightmare without an exit is not a rational choice. And those who did wake up? They found themselves marinating in an endless drip-feed of evidence that the institutions they were raised to trust are hollowed-out shells operated by people who view them as livestock.

That is soul-destroying. There is no other word for it.

So we shift gears. Not because the critique was wrong. Every word of it stands, but because critique without vision is just sophisticated despair. The question that matters now is not what’s broken but what would unbroken look like? If you were designing civilization from scratch, without the accumulated barnacles of compromised institutions, what would you build?

What would be its structure?

This is not utopianism. Utopianism is the belief that perfect systems exist. This is something different: a refusal to let the absence of perfection become an excuse for accepting the intolerable. Call it a visionary platform, a set of design principles for a society worth inheriting.

A Monetary System With Integrity (Revised)

You cannot fix anything without fixing money first. Money is the information system of civilization, and when the information is corrupted, every downstream decision becomes corrupted too.

The current system is built on a fundamental deception: money enters existence as debt. Every dollar in circulation was loaned into being by a bank, which means every dollar carries an interest obligation that can only be satisfied by creating still more debt. It is a Ponzi pyramid scheme with a central bank at the apex, and it guarantees perpetual expansion, perpetual inflation, and perpetual transfer of wealth from producers to the financial sector. The money supply must grow to service the interest on the money supply. That is not a bug. That is the engine.

So the question is not just what backs the money but how does money come into existence? In a debt-based system, the answer is: private banks create it when they issue loans, and the state borrows it into existence by selling bonds to those same banks. The public pays interest on its own currency. This is madness dressed in a suit.

Sound Money, Honestly Issued: A currency whose supply cannot be expanded by private banks as a profit center. Money enters circulation not as interest-bearing debt but as a direct representation of productive value. The model is the Bradbury Pound, issued by the British Treasury during the First World War, backed by nothing but the productive capacity of the nation, and spent directly into the economy without a corresponding debt obligation. No bonds. No interest. No bank skimming a spread between deposit and loan. The government issues currency to fund infrastructure, services, and public goods, and the currency holds its value because it is matched to real output, not speculative lending.

Fixed Supply, Not Expandable by Decree: The total money supply is governed by a constitutional rule that is tied to population growth, a commodity basket, or a fixed issuance schedule. No committee can override behind closed doors. The key is that money creation is transparent, limited, and debt-free. No human being should have the power to debase the savings of millions by pressing a button. No private institution should have the privilege of creating money out of nothing and collecting interest on the illusion.

Full Reserve Banking: Banks become what people think they already are, warehouses for money. You deposit funds, they hold them. Lending happens through separate investment accounts where depositors knowingly accept risk in exchange for returns. Banks can no longer lend money they do not have, because money they do not have is, by definition, counterfeit. The separation eliminates the moral hazard of banks gambling with depositor funds while holding a taxpayer-backed insurance policy and a central bank put option.

Mutual Credit as Parallel Circulation: For high-trust communities and local exchange, mutual credit systems allow businesses and individuals to extend credit to one another in a closed ledger. No bank intermediary. No interest. No central authority. The plumber fixes the baker’s pipes; the baker’s bread feeds the plumber’s family. The system nets to zero. This is not a replacement for national currency but a supplement, a circulatory system for communities that have each other’s backs, thriving precisely when conventional money grows tight.

Transparency by Default: Every unit of currency creation, every balance sheet, every monetary policy decision is public, auditable, and comprehensible to an intelligent high school student. Secrecy is the oxygen of monetary corruption. Sunlight costs nothing.

Voluntary Taxation: The state funds itself through transparent usage fees for services rendered, not through the threat of imprisonment for failing to hand over a percentage of your productive output. If the services are valuable, people will pay for them. If they require a gun to collect, the services are not valuable, they are extortion.

The core shift is this: money must be a representation of value already created or soon to be created. It should not be a debt instrument that enriches the issuer at the expense of the user.

The Bradbury Pound proved it works.

Mutual credit proves it scales locally.

The only reason we do not do this at full scale is that the people who profit from debt-based money would lose the greatest grift in human history.

That is not an argument against it. That is the point.

Healthcare That Actually Heals

The modern healthcare system is not a healthcare system. It is a sickness-management profit center that generates revenue by treating symptoms of chronic disease that the food supply, environmental contamination, and pharmaceutical dependency created in the first place.

An effective system would invert every incentive:

Prevention First: The most cost-effective healthcare intervention is not treating disease but preventing it. This means clean food without glyphosate residues, industrial seed oils, and endocrine-disrupting plasticizers. It means exercise, sunlight, and social connection treated as medical interventions with the same seriousness as prescription drugs. It means environmental regulations that actually regulate, not capture, the industries poisoning water tables with PFAS and agricultural runoff.

Price Transparency: Every procedure, every medication, every consultation has a price posted publicly. The current system of hidden prices, negotiated rates, and surprise billing is not an accident, it is a deliberate information asymmetry designed to extract maximum revenue from desperate people. Walk into a hospital, see a menu. Simple.

Medical Freedom: Patients choose their treatments after informed consent. No mandates. No coercion. No pharmaceutical products forced into bodies as a condition of employment, education, or participation in society. The doctor-patient relationship is sacred and private. The state has no place in it.

End the Revolving Door: The FDA cannot be staffed by pharmaceutical executives on sabbatical. Regulatory agencies cannot be funded by the industries they regulate. The corruption is so blatant it barely qualifies as corruption anymore, it is simply the operating model.

Reopen Independent Research: Currently, if you want to study a generic, off-patent substance for a novel application, there is no funding mechanism because there is no patent to monetize. This is why ivermectin research gets suppressed while novel biologics with seventeen-year exclusivity windows get fast-tracked. Public funding for public-interest research on substances that cannot be captured by corporate patents.

Young people look at a medical system that bankrupts families for the crime of getting cancer and conclude, correctly, that the system does not love them. That has to change.

No More Wars

War is the health of the state, as Randolph Bourne observed. Every war expands government power, enriches the military-industrial complex, and convinces the population to trade liberty for the promise of security, a promise that never delivers.

Ending war requires structural changes, not just sentiment:

End the Empire: Close the approximately 750 overseas military bases. The United States does not need a military presence in 80 countries to defend itself. These bases are not defensive installations, they are forward operating positions for empire. They generate the blowback that gets sold back to the public as justification for more military spending.

Audit the Pentagon: The Department of Defense has never passed an audit. It has failed every single attempt. Trillions of dollars are simply unaccounted for. Before spending another dollar on weapons systems that contractors lobby for but generals do not want, the books must be opened.

Non-Intervention as Default: The foreign policy posture shifts from “we must do something” to “is this any of our business?” Trade with all, alliance with none, war only in genuine self-defense when territory or citizens are directly attacked. The world’s policeman is also the world’s most prolific arsonist.

Demilitarize the Culture: Stop treating soldiers as sacred figures beyond critique. Stop embedding military recruitment in high schools serving poor communities. Stop the pipeline where young people who cannot afford college are funneled into imperial adventures sold as patriotism.

A generation that has watched twenty years of failed wars in the Middle East, and now a new war with Iran launched in March 2026, is not buying the sales pitch anymore. They just need to see an alternative.

An Educational System Based on Common Sense

The current system was designed by Prussian militarists to produce obedient factory workers and compliant citizens. It has not fundamentally changed since.

A useful educational system would:

Fund Students, Not Institutions: Money follows the child. Every family receives an education allocation that can be spent at any accredited provider, public, private, parochial, microschool, homeschool co-op, apprenticeship program. Competition improves quality. Monopoly degrades it.

Teach How to Think, Not What to Think: Logic, rhetoric, and critical reasoning from an early age. The ability to identify fallacies, evaluate evidence, and construct arguments is more valuable than memorizing dates for a standardized test. Classical education understood this. Modern education abandoned it.

Restore Trades and Practical Skills: The four-year university pathway has become a debt trap for millions while skilled trades go begging. Welding, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and machining, these are honorable, well-compensated professions that cannot be outsourced or automated. The educational system should reflect their dignity rather than treating them as consolation prizes for those who could not get into college.

End Ideological Capture: Schools are for education, not activism. No political litmus tests for admission or employment. No curriculum designed to produce activists for any cause. Teach the full range of human thought: the Western canon and its critics, free market economics and its socialist alternatives, evolutionary biology and the arguments against it, and let students make up their own minds.

Physical and Mental Health: Recess, physical education, and unstructured outdoor time are not luxuries, they are developmental necessities. The explosion of childhood ADHD diagnoses correlates suspiciously with the elimination of physical activity from the school day. Before prescribing amphetamines to seven-year-olds, try letting them run around outside.

Restoring Faith in the Young

All of the above is technical. The deeper project is spiritual.

Young people today have been handed a world on fire and told to be grateful for the ashes. They have watched the older generations destroy housing affordability through zoning restrictions, destroy the climate through industrial policy (not individual consumption), destroy the national balance sheet through deficit spending that will fall on their shoulders, and destroy trust in every institution through sheer, relentless incompetence and corruption.

Then they are called entitled for noticing.

The message of a visionary platform must be: You are right to be angry. But anger is fuel, not a destination. Here is what we are building. Here is your place in it. Here is how you can help.

That means:

Economic Access: Housing policy that allows young people to build equity rather than paying rent to a landlord class that captured the regulatory apparatus. Zoning reform. An end to the collusion between local governments and incumbent homeowners that has turned starter homes into luxury goods.

Meaningful Work: Not gig economy precarity dressed up as flexibility. Not corporate jobs where 40 hours of productivity are extracted for 20 hours of pay. Real work that produces real value, with a pathway to mastery and independence.

Community: Physical spaces where people gather without a transaction fee. Public squares, parks, libraries, community gardens, places of worship, sports leagues, music venues. The atomization of modern life is not an accident, isolated people are easier to control and monetize. Rebuilding community is an act of resistance.

Hope Without Lies: No promises of utopia. No claims that the road will be easy. Just an honest accounting of where we are, a clear vision of where we are going, and an open invitation to join the work.

The Road Forward

ParaGov spent fifteen-months documenting the darkness. That work mattered, we had to understand the rot before it can be cut out. But naming the rot is not the same as planting the garden.

The new mission is to plant.

Every institution described above, monetary, medical, military, educational, was built by human beings making choices. They can be rebuilt by human beings making different choices. The people who benefit from the current arrangement want you to believe otherwise. They want you to believe that the system is too complex to change, that resistance is futile, that the best you can do is negotiate the terms of your own exploitation.

That is the only lie that matters. Everything else flows from it.

Two hundred thirty subscribers is not a failure if those two hundred thirty people are builders. Movements do not start with majorities. They start with small groups of people who refuse to accept that the way things are is the way things must be.

So here we are. Shifting gears. Less documentation of the problem. More articulation of the solution. Less despair. More design. Less cataloguing what we are against. More building what we are for.

The young need to know there is a society worth inheriting.

Let us describe it into existence.

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