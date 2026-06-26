“The idea of using alternative exchange systems to complement a national currency is not new... an interest-free monetary system designed to include multiple, complementary exchange media could ensure the administrative flexibility that would enable this technology to respond to the diverse and changing needs of our population.”—Thomas H. Greco, Jr.

Part III - Time Banking vs. Mutual Credit: Which Architecture for Which Society?

The Question of Scope

The core finding from the ParaGov analysis is that time banking and mutual credit are not competitors, they operate at different levels of the economic stack, solving different problems with different tools.

Time banking is a microeconomic solution for the care economy. It excels at exchanges where skill differentials are small, trust requirements are high, and the conventional market either doesn’t reach or reaches badly. Elder care. Child care. Companionship. Community maintenance. Skill-sharing. These are genuine economic activities that the market systematically undervalues. Time banking provides a mechanism to value them, not at their “market price” (which is often zero or near-zero) but at their human price (one hour of life).

Mutual credit is a macroeconomic solution for the exchange economy. It handles transactions where skill differentials matter, specialization is real, and value must be negotiated rather than declared. Business-to-business trade. Professional services. Goods exchange. Infrastructure development. These require a value theory that accommodates differentiation, which mutual credit does and time banking cannot.

A parallel society needs both. The care economy layer and the exchange economy layer. Time banking for the neighborhood. Mutual credit for the marketplace. The two systems are complementary, not competitive.

The Scaling Asymmetry

The critical difference is in scaling dynamics.

Time banking scales horizontally, more time banks, more members, more exchanges, but it cannot scale vertically into differentiated production. The hour-equal-hour constraint is a hard ceiling. No time bank will ever build a semiconductor fab or perform heart surgery, because the people capable of those activities will not exchange their hours at parity. This is not a failure of execution; it’s a logical consequence of the value theory.

Mutual credit scales both horizontally and vertically. The WIR handles transactions from the mundane (office supplies) to the substantial (construction contracts). The mechanism doesn’t care about the scale of the transaction, it only cares that buyer and seller agree on the price. Mutual credit can, in principle, underpin an entire parallel economy from neighborhood exchanges to industrial production.

The implication for parallel society design: time banking is a component. Mutual credit is a foundation. Build the foundation with mutual credit. Layer time banking on top for the care economy. Don’t try to build the foundation with time banking, as it won’t hold.

The Legal Reality

Both systems face legal exposure, but of different kinds.

Time banking’s legal profile is clean almost everywhere. The IRS guidance on time banking as non-taxable barter, while not binding precedent in all jurisdictions, reflects a general recognition that non-convertible service exchanges don’t constitute taxable events. A time bank is about as legally vulnerable as a babysitting co-op, which is to say, not at all.

Mutual credit’s legal profile is complex and jurisdiction-dependent. The WIR survived by becoming a regulated entity. Sardex operates within existing commercial frameworks. A mutual credit system that grows large enough to matter will attract regulatory attention. The question is whether that attention results in accommodation (as in Switzerland) or suppression (as would likely occur in jurisdictions with more aggressive financial regulators).

The parallel society designer must make a strategic choice: operate mutual credit at a scale that stays below the regulatory radar (limiting its economic significance), operate within existing regulatory frameworks (sacrificing some parallel-ness for legitimacy), or operate at full scale in defiance of regulatory frameworks (accepting legal risk as the cost of sovereignty). There is no fourth option.

The Centralization Question Revisited

Time banking is structurally decentralized. The model doesn’t concentrate power and doesn’t depend on charismatic leadership. This is a genuine virtue, and it’s directly connected to time banking’s limited scope. A system that doesn’t do very much doesn’t need very much governance.

Mutual credit is structurally neutral, in that it can be implemented in centralized or decentralized forms. The WIR demonstrates that mutual credit can be genuinely cooperative and member-governed. Sardex demonstrates that it can also be founder-dominated. The architecture doesn’t dictate the governance. This means the parallel society designer must actively choose decentralization when implementing mutual credit, as it won’t happen by default. Governance design is not a secondary concern; it’s a primary design parameter.

The danger is that a mutual credit system, precisely because it handles real economic value at scale, will attract people who want to control it. Power concentrates around value flows. A mutual credit network handling millions in transactions will face internal power struggles that a time bank handling hundreds of hours of guitar lessons will never encounter. The centralization stress test is not a one-time audit, it’s an ongoing vulnerability that must be monitored continuously as the system grows.

Evaluation Summaries

Time Banking

INITIATIVE: Time Banking (as exemplified by TimeBanks USA and global affiliates)

PHILOSOPHY: All human time has equal value; a parallel economy can be built on the moral equality of hours rather than the market differentiation of skills.

PILOT: Multiple, global, operating since 1995 (TimeBanks USA); typical size 50–500 members; service exchanges only.

VERDICT: Pass with reservations, diagnosis is accurate, mechanism is functional within scope, but the theory of value caps the system at non-specialized exchanges. Real exchanges occur, but production is limited to services and participation is substantially ideological. Decentralized, with no concentration of power; model survives founder departure; governance is distributed by design.

STRENGTHS:

Genuinely permissionless: no regulatory barriers to entry or participation

Clean legal profile: minimal tax, securities, or regulatory exposure

Addresses a real market failure: the systematic undervaluation of care work

Structurally decentralized: power doesn’t concentrate by default

WEAKNESSES:

Cannot handle differentiated value: the hour-equal-hour constraint is a hard ceiling on scope

Stagnation-prone: many time banks launch and then decline into dormancy

Ideologically dependent: value proposition is unclear for non-ideological participants

No path to vertical scaling: will never underpin industrial or specialized production

CENTRALIZATION CONCERN: None identified. Time banking’s power structure is genuinely distributed. The model doesn’t depend on charismatic leadership and survives founder departure routinely.

RECOMMENDATION FOR THE SOVEREIGN INDIVIDUAL: Join a local time bank as a complementary economic layer, not as a primary economic strategy. Time banking is excellent for building community connections, exchanging non-specialized services, and insulating the care economy from market fluctuations. It will not replace your need to earn in the conventional economy, but it will reduce your dependence on cash for certain categories of need. Treat it as economic diversification, not economic independence.

Mutual Credit

INITIATIVE: Mutual Credit (as exemplified by WIR Bank, Sardex, and related systems)

PHILOSOPHY: Money is information; credit can be issued mutually without interest or central banks; value is negotiated, not declared.

PILOT: WIR Bank (Switzerland, 1934, tens of thousands of businesses, billions in annual volume); Sardex (Sardinia, 2010, thousands of businesses); others.

VERDICT: Pass. Diagnosis is deep and accurate, mechanism is elegant, value theory is market-compatible, exit is contractual but fair, permission is not required at functional scales. Real production at meaningful scale, practical participation, formal governance, but serious legal vulnerabilities and steep replication requirements. Mutual credit as a mechanism has no inherent centralization tendency; governance is a design choice.

STRENGTHS:

Demonstrated real-world functionality at scale: WIR has operated for nearly a century

Practical participation: businesses join because it solves liquidity problems, not because they’re ideologically committed

Handles differentiated value: professional services, goods, and specialized production are all within scope

Interest-free architecture: surgically removes the rentier mechanism from exchange

Structurally flexible: can be implemented as cooperative, for-profit, or hybrid governance

WEAKNESSES:

Serious legal vulnerabilities: money transmission, securities, and tax questions at scale

Steep replication requirements: demands sophisticated legal and technical execution

Default and concentration risk: large negative balances can threaten network stability

Regulatory hostility risk: governments may perceive scaled mutual credit as a threat to monetary sovereignty

CENTRALIZATION CONCERN: Not inherent to the architecture, but a live risk in implementation. Mutual credit systems handling real value will attract power struggles. Governance design must be treated as a primary design parameter, not an afterthought. The WIR demonstrates that cooperative governance is viable; Sardex demonstrates that founder-dominated governance is also possible. The sovereign individual evaluating a specific mutual credit initiative must apply the Centralization Stress Test to that specific implementation, the architecture alone provides no guarantee.

RECOMMENDATION FOR THE SOVEREIGN INDIVIDUAL: Watch closely and support development, but do not commit significant resources until a mutual credit network demonstrates: (1) regulatory sustainability in your jurisdiction, (2) a governance structure that passes the Centralization Stress Test, and (3) sufficient participation to provide liquidity for your actual economic needs. Mutual credit is the most promising foundational architecture for a parallel economy, far more capable than time banking at the exchange-economy level, but the gap between “promising architecture” and “functional local implementation” is substantial. If a well-governed mutual credit network is available in your region, join it. If not, the model is worth building, but build it with eyes open to the legal and governance challenges.

Synthesis: The Two-Layer Parallel Economy

The most robust parallel society architecture is not time banking or mutual credit, it’s both, deployed at different layers of the economic stack.

Layer 1: Mutual Credit Foundation. Handles the exchange economy , such as goods, professional services, specialized production, business-to-business trade. Negotiated value, interest-free accounting, scalable to industrial production. This is where wealth is created and goods are produced.

Layer 2: Time Banking Overlay. Handles the care economy, such as community maintenance, companionship, non-specialized services, skill-sharing. Equal-hour value, relationship-based exchange, immune to market undervaluation. This is where community is built and human needs that the market ignores are met.

The two layers interface at the boundary: a mutual credit network can accept time credits for certain services, or a time bank can use mutual credit for transactions that exceed its scope. The interface doesn’t need to be seamless, it just needs to exist.

This two-layer model addresses the core critique of both systems. Time banking’s scope limitation is acknowledged and solved by delegation to mutual credit for differentiated exchanges. Mutual credit’s tendency to replicate market logic is tempered by the time banking layer’s insistence on equal human dignity. Neither system alone is sufficient. Together, they cover more of the economic territory than either could alone, and more than the conventional system covers, which ignores the care economy almost entirely.

The sovereign individual should not choose between these models. The sovereign individual should deploy both, mutual credit for the marketplace, time banking for the neighborhood, and let each handle what each handles best.

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