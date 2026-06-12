“Whenever there are in any country uncultivated lands and unemployed poor, it is clear that the laws of property have been so far extended as to violate natural right. The earth is given as a common stock for man to labor and live on.”—Thomas Jefferson

PART III: THE PATH FORWARD

Implementation, Objections, and the World That Awaits

A vision without a path is a hallucination. The previous two parts established the diagnosis and the design. This part addresses the question that separates polemic from program: how do we actually get there?

The answer requires confronting uncomfortable realities about power, sequencing, and the objections that will be leveled, some in good faith, most not, against any attempt to liberate land and money from the machinery that captured them. But it also requires painting the destination clearly enough that people can see themselves in it, living the life the program makes possible.

The Sequencing: Five Phases, Each Building the Coalition for the Next

Revolutionary change fails because it attempts everything at once and activates every defense simultaneously. Evolutionary change fails because it concedes too much to existing interests and gets captured before it can deliver. The correct approach is neither: it is layered reform, where each phase creates the conditions for the next and builds the constituency that demands it.

Phase One: Abolish Property Taxes, Establish Service Fees

Property taxes are the most visible and most hated manifestation of the land-as-tenancy system. They are also the easiest to reform without triggering systemic collapse, because they operate at the local level where citizens have the most direct political power.

The transition works county by county, municipality by municipality:

Property taxes are eliminated. The annual tribute that proves the state is the true owner of your land is abolished. No citizen loses their home because they couldn’t afford to pay a tax on something they already paid for. Tax liens are extinguished. Past-due obligations are forgiven retroactively. The slate is wiped clean.

Service fees replace them. Water, sewer, garbage collection, fire protection, road maintenance, each service is unbundled and priced transparently based on usage, not assessed value. If you use municipal water, you pay for municipal water. If you have a well, you don’t. If your road is private, you don’t pay for road maintenance. The fee is proportional to the service received, not to the paper value of your home.

The self-sufficient citizen pays nothing. A homesteader who collects rainwater, generates their own power, composts their own waste, and maintains their own access road owes nothing to the county. They are free in a way that no property tax payer under the old system could ever be.

The revenue gap is filled by sovereign money issuance at the federal level, distributed as block grants to localities during the transition period. This is not deficit spending, it is money creation by public authority for public purposes, exactly the mechanism that will become permanent in Phase Four.

This phase builds the political coalition. Every homeowner who has ever opened a property tax bill and felt cold dread. Every elderly person choosing between medication and the tax man. Every family that lost a home to a tax auction. Every farmer who watched their tax bill rise while crop prices fell. These people are not radicals. They are not ideologues. They are people who have been personally injured by a system that treats their home as a revenue stream for the successor to the Crown. They become the base.

Phase Two: The Rural Stewardship Allocation

With the property tax enforcement mechanism dismantled, the rural land allocation begins in earnest.

The federal government conducts an inventory of all rural land holdings. This includes public lands held by the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service, and other agencies; tax-delinquent and abandoned properties held by county land banks; land held by corporations and foreign entities (subject to the exclusion provisions of Phase Three); and land currently unused or underused in the portfolios of institutional investors.

From this inventory, a Stewardship Land Pool is established. Any citizen who wishes to lead a rural life, to grow food, access water, and build shelter, applies for an allocation. The allocation is a use right, not a fee simple title. The steward may live on the land, improve the land, and pass the land to their children. They may not sell the land, mortgage the land, or use the land as collateral.

The allocation follows the precedent of the Homestead Act of 1862 but with a critical innovation: the land cannot be sold, it can only be exchanged for another parcel of equivalent value. This is the provision that prevents the entire system from being re-financialized. Without it, the first generation of stewards would sell to the highest bidder, the land would re-enter the speculative market, the banks would re-capture the collateral, and the cycle would repeat. With it, the land remains outside the financial system permanently.

Crucially, land improvements can be sold. The house you build. The barn you raise. The orchard you plant. The well you dig. The soil fertility you develop over decades of careful husbandry. These are products of your labor, not gifts of creation. You own them absolutely because you made them. If you leave, you sell the improvements to the next steward, who takes over the land and continues its productive use. The builder profits. The improver is rewarded. The steward who neglects the land sees the value of their improvements decline; the steward who enhances the land sees it rise.

The allocation is not unlimited. A single steward receives enough land to support a household, perhaps 40 to 160 acres depending on region and terrain. The goal is not to recreate the 19th-century homestead at scale but to provide a floor of self-sufficiency: enough land that a citizen can feed themselves, collect water, and build shelter without participating in the debt-money economy if they so choose. Rural land is treated as what it is: land allocated to people so they can elect to lead rural lives and secure food, water, and shelter. It is not a commodity. It is not an investment. It is the basis of survival.

Phase Three: The Corporate and Foreign Exclusion

Simultaneously with the stewardship allocation, the prohibition on corporate and foreign ownership of rural land takes effect.

This is the phase that will face the most ferocious legal and political resistance, because it directly attacks the balance sheets of the most powerful institutions on earth. BlackRock does not want to hear that its farmland portfolio is illegitimate. The Chinese state-owned enterprise that has been quietly buying up American agricultural land does not want to hear that its titles are void. The private equity firm that planned to hold timberland for thirty years and flip it does not want to hear that the game is over.

The response must be unapologetic: corporations and foreign owners cannot buy rural land because rural land is required by citizens. It is the basis of human survival. It is not a financial asset. It is not an investment vehicle. It is not a balance sheet item. It is the ground beneath our feet, the soil that grows our food, the watershed that fills our rivers, and it belongs, insofar as it belongs to anyone, to the people who live on it and steward it.

Corporations are legal fictions created by the state. They have no natural right to exist, let alone to own the earth. If the state can create them, the state can limit them. If the state can grant them the privilege of limited liability and perpetual existence, the state can deny them the privilege of accumulating the means of human survival. The prohibition is not confiscation. It is the restoration of a boundary that should never have been crossed.

Foreign entities, whether sovereign wealth funds, state-owned enterprises, or private investors operating from abroad, have no claim whatsoever to the land of another nation’s citizens. Their ownership of American rural land is a geopolitical vulnerability, an economic extraction mechanism, and a moral absurdity. It ends.

Existing corporate and foreign holdings of rural land are transferred to the Stewardship Land Pool. The entities retain ownership of everything they actually built or bought that sits on top of the land: processing facilities, equipment, infrastructure, buildings, all of it. These improvements are auctioned to individuals as the corporations execute their mandatory withdrawal from rural land. The auctions serve a dual purpose: they compensate the departing entities for the value they genuinely created, and they transfer productive assets into the hands of the citizens who will actually use them.

But the land itself is gone from their balance sheets. Permanently. It cannot be pledged as collateral for new loans. It cannot be packaged into a mortgage-backed security or a REIT. It cannot be held in a portfolio waiting for appreciation. It cannot be leased back through some subsidiary or shell company designed to circumvent the prohibition. The land is extracted from the financial system entirely, returned to the stewardship pool, allocated to citizens, and governed by the exchange-only rule that prevents re-financialization.

What the corporations lose is not property they created. It is property they enclosed. The distinction is everything.

Phase Four: Sovereign Money Implementation

The monetary transition is the most technical phase and the one that must be executed with the greatest care. The mechanics are well-established in the proposals of the Chicago Plan, Positive Money, the Swiss Sovereign Money Initiative, and the monetary reform traditions that stretch back to Irving Fisher and Henry Simons.

The core change is simple to state and profound in its implications: the power to create money is restored to the public treasury, where constitutions originally placed it. Commercial banks lose the power to create money through lending. All existing money remains valid; all existing deposits are honored. But from the date of transition forward, new money is created only by public authority and spent into existence for public purposes.

Specifically:

The central bank becomes the sole issuer of money. It creates new money debt-free and transfers it to the treasury for expenditure on infrastructure, citizen dividends, stewardship grants, and local government block grants.

Banks become intermediaries of existing money. They can still lend, but only by first attracting deposits or borrowing from the central bank at policy rates. The money they lend already exists; they do not create it at the point of the loan. Banking returns to what most people already believe it is: the intermediation of savings, not the creation of money from nothing.

A debt jubilee addresses the transition. Existing mortgages and consumer debts are partially or fully retired, recognizing that debts created under the old system were mathematically unserviceable in aggregate. The interest was never created, only the principal. The debt could never be fully repaid without perpetual new borrowing. The jubilee is not theft from savers. Savers are made whole through the sovereign money issuance that accompanies the transition. The jubilee is the recognition of a mathematical reality that the old system spent centuries denying.

The money supply is managed transparently by a public monetary authority accountable to citizens, not by private institutions accountable to shareholders. The supply expands with the real economy, not with the debt load.

The transition is complex, but the principle is simple: money should be a public utility, not a private profit center. Just as we do not allow private companies to create the water supply or the electrical grid for their own enrichment, we should not allow private banks to create the money supply for theirs. The sovereign money system ends the artificial scarcity that drives land prices, eliminates the collateral imperative that locks land into the banking system, and closes the interest gap that demands perpetual growth.

Phase Five: The Final Decoupling — No Land Can Be Bought or Sold

Once sovereign money is established, the stewardship pool is populated, and the corporate exclusion is enforced, the final step is taken.

No land can be bought or sold. Land improvements can be sold.

This is the endpoint. The earth has been removed from the market entirely and permanently. The distinction between the uncreated land and the created improvements, the philosophical core of the entire system, is now the law.

Land itself cannot be bought. It cannot be sold. It cannot be mortgaged. It cannot be pledged as collateral. It cannot be accumulated by the wealthy or the powerful or the patient. It is outside the financial system forever.

Land can only be exchanged for equivalent land through the stewardship registry. A steward who wishes to relocate, for family, for opportunity, or for climate for example, exchanges their parcel for another. The exchange is value-neutral, based on carrying capacity, water access, and productive potential. The steward moves. The land stays in the pool. No sale occurs.

Improvements such as houses, barns, wells, orchards, soil fertility, fences, infrastructure, all the works of human hands, can be bought and sold freely. The builder profits. The improver is rewarded. The market for improvements functions exactly as markets should: rewarding productive effort and penalizing neglect.

This is not the abolition of property. It is the perfection of property. You own what you create. You steward what you inherit. The line is clean, principled, and permanent. The earth returns to its original status as the common inheritance of all generations. The works of human hands remain property in the fullest sense.

The Objections, Answered

Every objection to this program must be met directly, because the objections are predictable and the answers exist.

“This is communism.”

No. Communism abolishes private property in the means of production. This program abolishes only the ownership of what was never produced. Improvements, the actual products of human labor, remain private property. The house you build is yours. The business you start is yours. The savings you accumulate are yours. The tractor you buy is yours. What is not yours, what was never yours es evidenced by property taxes, is the earth itself, which predates you and will outlast you.

This is not communism. It is the distinction between creation and inheritance, between what you make and what you find. It is the oldest principle of property in human history, and it was erased not by Marx but by kings who claimed divine right to the soil and by priests who anointed their theft as sacred.

“What about people who bought land with their savings?”

They keep their improvements. Their home, their farm, their business, their barn, their orchard, all of it remains theirs absolutely. They can live in it, pass it to their children, or sell the improvements to the next steward at market value. What changes is the status of the underlying land, which they never truly owned in any case, as the property tax bill proved every year they paid it.

The person who saved for a down payment and paid a mortgage for thirty years is not the enemy. They are a victim of the same system that excluded the next generation entirely. Their sacrifice is honored. Their improvements are protected. Their children receive the same stewardship grant as everyone else. The only thing they lose is the ability to sell the uncreated earth to a speculator, a “right” that was always a permission slip from the successor to the Crown.

“What about urban land? Commercial land?”

The Land Stewardship program applies primarily to rural land, which is the basis of food, water, and shelter. Urban land operates under different principles because its value is overwhelmingly locational, created by the community, not by nature.

Combined with community land trusts, leasehold cooperatives, and sovereign money-funded public housing, the urban land question is solved through different mechanisms than the rural stewardship allocation. The principle is the same, land is not a commodity, but the implementation differs because the context differs.

“Won’t people just abuse the land and walk away?”

The exchange mechanism prevents this. If you neglect your land, if you strip the soil, poison the water, or let the improvements rot, the exchange value of your parcel declines. You cannot sell it. You can only exchange it. And no one will exchange good land for ruined land. You are stuck with the consequences of your choices.

The incentive structure is stronger than under the current system, where a speculator can buy land, degrade it for short-term profit, and sell the husk to the next sucker. Under stewardship, you cannot externalize the damage. You live with it. The land follows you, or rather, your reputation follows the land. A steward who ruins one parcel will find no one willing to exchange with them for another.

“Who decides who gets which land?”

The stewardship registry operates on transparent criteria: citizenship, application, and commitment to productive use. Priority goes to those who will actually live on and steward the land. A family that wants to homestead, a farmer who will work the soil, a young couple seeking a rural life, these receive preference over absentee applicants.

The allocation is not perfectly equal because land is not perfectly uniform. A parcel in fertile river bottomland is not equivalent to a parcel in arid high desert. The exchange system handles this: parcels are valued for exchange purposes based on carrying capacity, water access, and productive potential. A steward who starts with marginal land can improve it and exchange for better land. The system rewards stewardship, not initial allocation.

“This will crash the economy.”

The economy as currently structured is a land speculation machine with a consumer economy attached. Yes, removing land from the financial system will cause a revaluation of assets. Yes, banks that hold mortgages collateralized by inflated land values will face balance sheet stress.

This is not an argument against reform. It is an argument for managing the transition carefully, which is exactly what the phased approach does. The debt jubilee in Phase Four addresses mortgage debt directly. The sovereign money issuance backstops the banking system during the transition. The phase-in period allows adjustment rather than shock.

The question is not whether land prices will adjust. The question is whether we prefer an orderly adjustment with jubilees and sovereign money backstops, or a disorderly collapse when the debt spiral finally exhausts itself. The current trajectory is unsustainable by definition. The only choice is between managed transition and catastrophic failure.

“This will never happen politically.”

This objection confuses current political feasibility with permanent political impossibility. Every major reform in human history, the abolition of slavery, universal suffrage, the end of child labor, the forty-hour week, was politically impossible until it wasn’t. The Overton window moves when the existing system visibly fails and a coherent alternative is waiting.

The coalition for this program is broader than most people realize.

Homeowners freed from property taxes.

Young people locked out of homeownership.

Farmers crushed by debt.

Environmentalists fighting land degradation.

Libertarians opposing state rent and banking fraud.

Conservatives defending the homesteading tradition.

Progressives fighting wealth concentration.

Religious communities of virtually every tradition who already believe the earth belongs to the Creator and humans are stewards, not owners.

This is not a fringe coalition. It is a supermajority waiting to be assembled. The only thing preventing its assembly is the absence of a coherent program that speaks to all of them in their own language.

That program now exists.

The World on the Other Side

What does a society look like when land is held in stewardship and money is created debt-free?

No one pays rent to exist on the earth. Shelter is a birthright, not a financial product. A young adult leaving home receives a stewardship allocation, a rural parcel, a community land trust unit, or a leasehold right in an urban cooperative. They build. They improve. They own what they build. The land beneath is held in common, as it always was before kings and banks taught us to forget.

Rural life is viable again. Small farms, homesteads, and rural communities are not relics of the past but living options for anyone who chooses them. Food is grown locally. Water is managed sustainably. The countryside is populated by stewards, not by industrial agriculture operations owned by private equity firms in New York. The land produces food for people, not yield for investors.

Debt is optional, not mandatory. Money exists as a medium of exchange and a store of value, not as a perpetual obligation to a banking system that created it from nothing. You can earn it, save it, spend it, and invest it. You cannot be forced into debt just to have a place to sleep. The money in your pocket is not someone else’s liability. It is a public utility, created for public benefit, circulating in an economy where the floor is secure for everyone.

Property is real for the first time. What you build is yours. What you improve is yours. What you create is yours. The line between creation and inheritance, between the works of human hands and the gifts of the earth, is clear, principled, and enforced by law. No one can take your home because you couldn’t pay tribute on something you already own. No one can seize your farm because a bank decided to call in a loan that was created from nothing.

Communities are stable. When land cannot be sold to the highest bidder, communities are not hollowed out by speculation. The neighborhood stays the neighborhood. The family farm stays the family farm. People move for opportunity and love and adventure, not because they were priced out of their own lives by financial forces they never agreed to and never benefited from.

The earth is treated as what it actually is: the inheritance of all generations, to be stewarded for those who come after, not consumed for the quarterly earnings of those who happen to hold the deeds today. The soil is rebuilt. The water is kept clean. The land is passed forward in better condition than it was received. This is not environmentalism as regulation. It is environmentalism as incentive, the natural consequence of a system where you cannot sell the land and walk away, where you live with what you do to the earth because the earth is where you live.

Conclusion: The Permission Slip, Discarded

The entire edifice of modern land tenure rests on a single assumption: that a piece of paper signed by a conqueror confers genuine ownership of the earth. This assumption is false. It has always been false. The king had no more right to the land than you do to the moon. His deed was a permission slip backed by violence, laundered through corrupt priests who called his theft divine.

The property tax proved the fraud every year. If you truly owned your land, you would not pay tribute to the successor of the Crown for the privilege of continuing to exist on it. If you truly owned your land, it could not be seized for non-payment of a tax on an unrealized gain. If you truly owned your land, you could pass it to your children without the state taking a cut.

You did not own your land. You held a permission slip. And the permission could be revoked—and was, for millions, through tax sales, foreclosures, and the quiet violence of a financial system that needed land prices to rise forever and didn’t care who was crushed in the process.

Universal Land Stewardship and Sovereign Money is not a proposal to take anything from anyone except the power to extract unearned tribute from the earth itself. It grandfathers existing improvements. It protects those who played by the old rules. It builds a floor for the next generation without tearing down the ceiling for the current one. It restores the distinction that made property meaningful in the first place:

You own what you create.

You steward what you inherit.

You pay tribute to no one for the right to exist.

The earth lay open once, before kings and banks and deeds and taxes. It can lie open again, not through chaos, but through the deliberate, phased, coalition-built restoration of principles that were self-evident for millennia before we were taught to forget them.

Man cannot own what God created. He can only own what his own hands build.

Everything else is a permission slip. And permission slips can be discarded.

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