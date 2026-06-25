“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”—Vincent van Gogh

Part II - Time Banking vs. Mutual Credit: Parallel Society Architectures

Structural Viability — Pilots, Centralization, and the Scaling Problem

Is there a verifiable pilot?

Yes, and they’ve been running for decades. The most prominent is TimeBanks USA, founded by Edgar Cahn in 1995, with affiliated time banks operating in dozens of countries. Individual time banks typically range from 50 to 500 members. The Elderplan time bank in Brooklyn served thousands of seniors, exchanging care hours. The Lyttelton Time Bank in New Zealand gained attention after the 2011 earthquake. These are real operations with real participants and real exchanges.

What is being produced?

Services, almost exclusively. Tutoring, companionship, minor home repairs, transportation, language practice, music lessons. The output is real but narrow. No time bank has produced goods at scale, built infrastructure, or generated revenue that participants could use outside the system. The production profile confirms the Stage 1 reservation: time banking operates in the zone where skill differentials don’t dominate.

Who participates and why?

The evidence suggests a mix: retirees with time and skills, underemployed professionals seeking community, ideologically motivated activists, and people who simply need help they can’t afford in the cash economy. The ideological cohort is significant — possibly dominant in many time banks. This is a scaling constraint. Systems driven by ideological conviction face a ceiling: they grow until they exhaust the population of ideologically aligned participants, then plateau. Practical benefit drives adoption beyond the converted. Time banking’s value proposition to a non-ideological participant is unclear — “earn credits you can only spend on other people’s non-specialized services” is a harder sell than “here’s money you can spend anywhere.”

What is the governance structure?

Typically informal and consensus-based. Most time banks are small enough that governance happens through conversation. Disputes are rare because the stakes are low — a disputed hour of guitar lessons doesn’t justify litigation. The governance model works at current scales but provides no template for growth.

What are the legal vulnerabilities?

Low. Time credits are explicitly not convertible to fiat, which removes most securities and tax concerns. The IRS has issued guidance treating time bank exchanges as non-taxable barter when the services are of the same nature. The legal profile is clean.

What are the failure modes?

The primary failure mode is stagnation. Time banks frequently launch with enthusiasm, see a burst of activity, then decline into dormancy as core participants exhaust the services they need and new members don’t join at replacement rate. The secondary failure mode is the “skills mismatch” problem: a time bank may have twenty people offering guitar lessons and zero people offering plumbing — but the credits are equal, so the plumber has no incentive to join. These failures are well-documented and honestly reported within the time banking community.

Is it replicable?

Yes, with a caveat. The model transplants easily — start a website, recruit members, begin exchanging. But the model also fails easily for the reasons described above. Replicability of the structure does not guarantee replicability of functional outcomes.

Stage 2 Verdict: Functional but narrow.

Time banking works for what it works for — non-specialized service exchange within small-to-medium communities. It does not work as a general-purpose economic architecture. The gap between rhetoric (”a new economy”) and reality (”a community service exchange”) is substantial.

Stage 3: Centralization Stress Test

Who holds veto power?

In most time banks, no one. The structure is genuinely distributed. There is no central authority with the power to block transactions or freeze accounts. This is a strength.

Who controls the narrative?

At the local level, typically a coordinator or small steering committee. At the movement level, figures like Edgar Cahn (now deceased) and organizations like TimeBanks USA have shaped the framing. But narrative control is soft — there’s no mechanism to silence dissent or exclude heterodox perspectives.

Who controls access to leadership?

Local time banks typically elect or volunteer coordinators. There’s no certification body, no vetting process, no gatekeeping apparatus. Anyone can start a time bank.

What happens if the founder disappears?

Time banks survive founder departure routinely. The model doesn’t depend on charismatic leadership. The infrastructure is simple enough that new coordinators can step in.

Stage 3 Verdict: Decentralized.

Time banking’s power structure is genuinely distributed. The centralization critique does not apply. Whatever time banking’s limitations, concentrated power is not among them.

Mutual Credit: The Pilot Evidence

Stage 2: Pilot Viability Audit

Is there a verifiable pilot?

Multiple. The WIR Bank in Switzerland, founded in 1934, is the most significant — a mutual credit network serving tens of thousands of Swiss businesses with billions in annual transaction volume. The Sardex network in Sardinia, launched in 2010, serves thousands of businesses. BerkShares in Massachusetts, while technically a local currency rather than pure mutual credit, operates on similar principles. M-Pesa in Kenya, while not a mutual credit system per se, demonstrates that non-bank ledger systems can achieve massive scale. The pilot evidence for mutual credit is substantially stronger than for time banking.

What is being produced?

The WIR facilitates real business-to-business transactions: construction materials, professional services, wholesale goods, manufacturing inputs. Sardex handles everything from dental services to restaurant supplies to web design. These are not hobby exchanges — they’re genuine economic production, measured in real output and real revenue.

Who participates and why?

Businesses participate because it solves a concrete problem: liquidity during credit crunches. When Swiss banks tightened lending during the 2008 financial crisis, WIR transaction volume spiked as businesses turned to mutual credit to continue trading. The motivation is practical, not ideological. Most WIR participants couldn’t explain the philosophical foundations of mutual credit — they just know it works when conventional credit doesn’t. This is a scaling signal. Practical benefit drives adoption.

What is the governance structure?

The WIR is a cooperative bank — members elect the board. Sardex operates as a for-profit company with a community-oriented mission. Governance models vary, but the common thread is formal legal structure with defined decision-making processes. Disputes are handled through standard commercial mechanisms — contracts, arbitration, existing legal frameworks. This is not a weakness; parallel systems that interface cleanly with existing legal infrastructure are more resilient than those that attempt to replace it entirely.

What are the legal vulnerabilities?

Significant and non-trivial. Mutual credit systems at scale face questions about money transmission licensing, securities regulation (are credits investment contracts?), tax treatment (are mutual credit transactions taxable events?), and anti-money-laundering compliance. The WIR navigated this by becoming a regulated entity — which raises the question of whether it remains a “parallel system” or has become a regulated alternative within the existing framework. Sardex operates within Italian and EU regulatory frameworks. The legal exposure is manageable but requires sophisticated legal structuring — it’s not a “start in your garage” proposition.

What are the failure modes?

The primary failure mode is the “concentration problem”: if a few participants run large negative balances and default, the network absorbs the loss. Credit limits and reputation systems mitigate this but don’t eliminate it. The secondary failure mode is regulatory hostility — a government that perceives mutual credit as a threat to monetary sovereignty can shut it down through enforcement action. The WIR survived because Switzerland has a tradition of monetary pluralism. Sardex survived because it stayed small enough to avoid triggering regulatory alarm. A mutual credit system attempting national scale in a hostile jurisdiction would face existential legal risk.

Is it replicable?

Partially. The WIR emerged from specific historical conditions — the Great Depression, Switzerland’s unique banking culture, a cooperative tradition. Sardex succeeded through exceptional execution by a committed founding team in a region with strong social capital and a pre-existing business culture of reciprocal obligation. Replication requires either favorable regulatory conditions (unlikely in most jurisdictions) or sophisticated legal structuring (expensive and slow). The model is replicable in principle but demanding in practice.

Stage 2 Verdict: Promising but constrained.

Mutual credit has demonstrated real-world functionality at meaningful scale. The WIR has operated for nearly a century. The production is genuine, the participation is practical, the governance is formalized. But the legal vulnerabilities are serious and the replication path is steep. Mutual credit is not a “drop-in” solution for any community anywhere — it’s a sophisticated financial infrastructure that requires sophisticated execution.

Stage 3: Centralization Stress Test

Who holds veto power?

Depends on the implementation. The WIR, as a cooperative, distributes veto power across its membership through board elections and general assemblies. Sardex, as a for-profit, concentrates power in its founders and investors. Neither model is inherently centralized or decentralized — the governance structure is a design choice, not a logical necessity of mutual credit.

Who controls the narrative?

The WIR’s narrative is institutional — annual reports, member communications, public filings. Sardex’s narrative has been founder-driven, with the founding team serving as the public face and primary communicators. Again, this is a function of implementation, not architecture.

Who controls access to leadership?

WIR leadership is elected. Sardex leadership is self-appointed (founders) with investor input. The range is broad.

What happens if the founder disappears?

The WIR has survived its founders by decades. Sardex’s resilience to founder departure is untested.

Stage 3 Verdict: Structurally neutral.

Mutual credit as a mechanism has no inherent centralization tendency. The centralization or decentralization of any given mutual credit system is a function of its governance design, not its economic architecture. This is a significant structural advantage over systems where the economic mechanism itself implies centralization.

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