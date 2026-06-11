“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is perhaps the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banking was conceived in iniquity and born in sin.”—Sir Josiah Stamp, Director of the Bank of England (1928–1941)

PART II: THE MONEY BEHIND THE LAND

How Debt Created Artificial Scarcity and Sovereign Money Ends It

The theft of the earth was the original crime. But theft alone cannot sustain itself across centuries. Conquest seizes land; something else must keep it seized. That something is money.

The mechanism is elegant in its cruelty: create money as debt, demand land as collateral, and ensure the debt can never be fully repaid. The result is a perpetual motion machine of dispossession, quiet, legal, and so normalized that questioning it seems insane.

To understand why land reform requires monetary reform, you must first understand what money actually is, how it’s created, and why the way it’s created guarantees that land will always flow from the many to the few.

The Lie You Were Told About Banking

Every economics textbook contains a fairy tale. It goes like this:

Banks take deposits from savers and lend them to borrowers. The interest paid by borrowers is shared with depositors, minus a small spread for the bank’s trouble. Banks are intermediaries, matchmakers between those who have money and those who need it.

This story is false. It has been false for centuries. And the people who run the banking system know it’s false.

Here is what actually happens:

When a bank issues a mortgage, it does not check its vaults for deposits. It does not verify that some saver has provided the funds. It creates the money at the moment of the loan. The loan is the deposit. The bank types a number into a computer, and that number becomes both an asset (the loan it is owed) and a liability (the deposit it now holds for the borrower). The money did not exist before the loan. It will not exist after the loan is repaid. It exists only as debt.

This is not a heterodox theory. It is the official description of money creation published by the Bank of England in 2014, which stated plainly: “Commercial banks create money, in the form of bank deposits, by making new loans.” The Federal Reserve, the Bundesbank, and the Bank for International Settlements have all acknowledged this reality. The textbook story is a pedagogical convenience that happens to obscure the most important fact about modern economies.

The implications are staggering:

Nearly all money in circulation was created as someone’s debt. There is no debt-free money. Every dollar in your pocket corresponds to a dollar someone somewhere owes to a bank.

The principal is created, but the interest is not. When a bank creates a $400,000 mortgage, it creates exactly $400,000. It does not create the $600,000 in interest the borrower will pay over 30 years. That interest must come from somewhere else in the economy, which means someone else must take on new debt for the system to clear.

Repaying debt destroys money. When you pay down a mortgage, the money ceases to exist. The bank’s asset shrinks. The deposit shrinks. The money supply contracts. If everyone repaid their debts simultaneously, the money supply would collapse to near zero.

This is the engine that drives everything that follows.

The Interest Gap: Why the System Must Grow or Die

The mathematics of debt-money create an inescapable imperative: the money supply must expand continuously, or the system collapses.

Here’s why. At any given moment, the total stock of money in existence equals the total principal of all outstanding loans. But the total obligation, which is principal plus interest, is larger than the money stock. The difference is the interest gap.

To service the interest, new borrowers must enter the system. New loans must be created. New money must be injected. If this expansion slows, debtors default not because they are irresponsible but because the money to pay the interest literally does not exist in aggregate.

This is not a bug. It is the design feature that ensures banks remain the gatekeepers of economic life. You cannot opt out of the debt system because the money itself is debt. You cannot save your way to freedom because your savings are someone else’s liability. You cannot pay off the national debt because doing so would annihilate the money supply.

The system demands growth. And growth demands collateral. And the ultimate collateral, the one thing that cannot be created by typing numbers into a computer, is land.

Land as the Ultimate Collateral

Banks lend against collateral because lending is risk-free when someone else’s asset backs the loan. And among all forms of collateral, land is supreme:

Land is finite. You cannot print more of it. You cannot manufacture it. Its supply is fixed by geology.

Land is durable. It does not depreciate. It does not rot. It does not become obsolete.

Land is essential. Everyone needs a place to exist. The demand for land is as permanent as the human species.

Land captures location value. A plot in a thriving city is worth more not because of anything the owner did, but because of the community that grew around it.

These properties make land the perfect collateral for a system that must expand perpetually. Banks don’t want you to repay your mortgage quickly. They want you to borrow more, against more land, at higher valuations, forever. Every time land prices rise, the collateral base expands, new loans can be justified, new money can be created, and the interest gap is pushed further into the future.

This is why land prices have detached from incomes. This is why a modest home costs ten times the median wage. This is why young people cannot enter the market. The price of land is not set by the value of shelter. It is set by the volume of debt the banking system needs to collateralize to stay solvent.

You are not competing with other families for a home. You are competing with a money-creation machine that requires land prices to rise forever. The machine does not care about your wages, your savings, or your dreams. It cares about one thing: maintaining the collateral base that keeps the interest gap from collapsing the system.

The Property Tax as Debt Enforcement

This is where the property tax reveals its true function.

A citizen who owns land free and clear, no mortgage, no debt, no leverage, is useless to the banking system. They are not generating interest payments. Their land is not serving as collateral for new money creation. They have escaped the machine.

The property tax ensures that no one truly escapes. Even if you pay off your mortgage, even if you inherit your land, even if you build your home with your own hands and owe nothing to any bank, you still owe the state. And the state demands cash. Cash that, in a debt-money system, can only be obtained by participating in the economy that the banks control.

The elderly widow on a fixed income. The farmer whose land has been in the family for generations. The homesteader who built everything himself. All of them must generate enough income, enough participation in the debt-money economy, to pay the annual tribute. If they cannot, the land is seized, sold at auction, and returned to the collateral pool where it belongs.

This is why replacing property taxes with service fees is not merely a matter of fairness. It is a matter of breaking the enforcement mechanism that keeps land in the debt system. If you owe nothing to the state for the privilege of existing on your land, you are free. You can grow your food, collect your water, and build your shelter without ever touching the banking system. The machine loses its grip.

Service fees for actual services such as water, roads, and fire protection, are different in kind. They are payment for value received, not tribute for permission to exist. A citizen who lives off-grid, collects rainwater, generates their own power, and maintains their own access road owes nothing to anyone. That citizen is free in a way that no property tax payer can ever be.

Sovereign Money: The Alternative

If debt-money is the disease, sovereign money is the cure.

Sovereign money is currency created by public authority and spent into existence for public purposes, rather than lent into existence by private banks for private profit.

Under this system:

The power to create money is restored to the public treasury, where constitutions originally placed it

New money is created debt-free and spent on infrastructure, citizen dividends, and land stewardship grants

Banks become what people already believe they are: intermediaries of existing money, not creators of new money

The money supply is managed by a public authority accountable to citizens, not by private institutions accountable to shareholders

This is not a novel invention. It is the Chicago Plan, developed by Henry Simons and Irving Fisher at the University of Chicago in the 1930s and endorsed by Milton Friedman. It is the Sovereign Money Initiative that went to referendum in Switzerland in 2018. It is the Positive Money proposal in the United Kingdom. It is the system described in the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress, not banks, the power to “coin Money” and “regulate the Value thereof.”

The key difference between sovereign money and debt-money is simple: sovereign money is created without corresponding debt. When the government spends new money into existence to build a bridge, the bridge exists, the money exists, and no one owes anything to a bank. The money supply grows with the real economy, not with the debt load.

What Sovereign Money Does to Land

The effects on land are immediate and transformative.

First, the artificial scarcity of money ends. In a debt-money system, money is always scarce because it must be borrowed into existence. Someone must go into debt for money to circulate. This scarcity drives competition for the money that exists, which drives down wages and drives up returns to capital, especially land. In a sovereign money system, the money supply is adjusted to meet the needs of the real economy. Scarcity is a policy choice, not a structural requirement.

Second, the collateral imperative disappears. Banks no longer create money. They no longer need an ever-expanding collateral base to justify new lending. The pressure on land prices relaxes. Land returns to its natural price, the value of its productive use, not the value of its role in the money-creation machine.

Third, the interest gap closes. Sovereign money carries no interest obligation. When the government spends money into existence, that money is a permanent addition to the money supply. It does not require future extraction to service. The exponential growth imperative ends.

Fourth, the property tax enforcement mechanism becomes unnecessary. If money is created debt-free for public purposes, local governments can be funded without extracting tribute from landholders. Service fees cover actual services. Sovereign money issuance covers infrastructure and public goods. No one loses their home to fund the county budget.

After Reform: No Land Can Be Bought or Sold

This is the provision that makes people pause. It sounds extreme. It sounds like the abolition of property itself. But it is precisely the opposite: it is the abolition of land-as-property so that improvements-as-property can be fully realized.

After monetary reform eliminates the debt-money engine that drives land speculation, the final step is to remove land itself from the market permanently. Land cannot be bought. Land cannot be sold. Land can only be exchanged for equivalent land.

Why this works:

Land is not a product of human labor. It was here before us. It will be here after us. No one made it. No one can claim to own it by right of creation. What humans create, such as houses, barns, wells, orchards, soil fertility, and infrastructure, are products of labor and can be owned, bought, and sold freely. But the earth itself belongs to the category of things that cannot be commodified because they were never produced.

Land sales are the mechanism of re-financialization. If land can be sold, it can be accumulated. If it can be accumulated, it can be used as collateral. If it can be used as collateral, the debt-money machine can be rebuilt. The only way to prevent the system from regenerating is to remove land from the market entirely.

The exchange system preserves mobility. A steward who wishes to relocate exchanges their parcel for another. The stewardship pool maintains a registry of available parcels. The exchange is value-neutral, equivalent land for equivalent land. The steward moves. The land stays in the pool. No sale occurs. No mortgage is created. No collateral is pledged.

Improvements remain property. This is the crucial distinction that makes the system just. The house you build is yours. The soil you enrich is yours. The orchard you plant is yours. If you leave, you sell these improvements to the next steward at whatever price the market will bear. You profit from your labor. You are rewarded for your stewardship. But the land itself, the uncreated earth beneath your improvements, passes to the next steward through exchange, not sale.

The Complete Package: Land Stewardship + Sovereign Money

When you combine Universal Land Stewardship with Sovereign Money Reform, the result is a coherent system in which:

Rural land is allocated to citizens as a birthright, a baseline entitlement to food, water, and shelter Corporations and foreign entities are excluded from rural land ownership because land required for survival cannot be a financial asset Stewardship land cannot be sold, only exchanged, preventing re-financialization while preserving mobility Improvements can be bought and sold freely, rewarding labor and productive use Property taxes are replaced by service fees, ending the annual tribute that proves you never truly owned anything Money is created debt-free by public authority, eliminating the artificial scarcity that drives land prices and the collateral imperative that locks land into the banking system After reform, all land is removed from the market permanently, the earth returns to its original status as the common inheritance of all

This is not utopian. It is not revolutionary in the sense of overturning everything overnight. It is a restoration of principles that were self-evident for most of human history, combined with monetary reforms that have been proposed by serious economists for nearly a century, implemented through mechanisms that grandfather existing improvements and protect those who played by the old rules.

What Happens to Existing Landowners

The most politically volatile question, and the one that must be answered clearly: what happens to the family that already owns land?

Their improvements are untouched. The house, the barn, the fences, the soil they’ve built up over generations, all of it remains theirs absolutely. They can live in it, pass it to their children, or sell the improvements to the next steward at market value.

Their land enters the stewardship pool. The underlying earth, which they never truly owned, as the property tax bill proved every year, becomes part of the commons. But they retain the right to steward it. They are not evicted. They are not displaced. Their right to use the land is recognized and protected. They simply cannot sell the land itself to a speculator, a corporation, or a foreign entity.

Their debt is addressed through the monetary transition. As sovereign money replaces debt-money, existing mortgages can be retired through a debt jubilee mechanism, a one-time conversion that recognizes the illegitimacy of debts created under a system that manufactured both the money and the scarcity. This is not punishment of savers. It is liberation of debtors from obligations that were mathematically impossible to satisfy in aggregate.

Their children receive stewardship grants. The next generation enters adulthood with the same baseline entitlement as everyone else. The family’s wealth transfers through improvements and movable property, not through perpetual control of the earth itself.

The existing landowner loses nothing they built. They gain freedom from property tax, freedom from foreclosure, and the knowledge that their children will not face the same debt trap they did. The only thing they lose is the ability to sell the uncreated earth to the highest bidder, a “right” that was never a right at all, but a permission granted by a system designed to extract tribute from the living.

The Moral Core

The argument returns, always, to the principle stated at the beginning: Man cannot own what God created. He can only own what his own hands build.

This is not a policy preference. It is a recognition of reality. The earth predates us. It will outlast us. Our claims upon it are temporary, conditional, and subordinate to the claims of all who come after us. The improvements we make, the homes we build, the soil we enrich, the knowledge we accumulate, these are truly ours, because we made them. But the ground itself is not ours. It never was. The deed in your filing cabinet is a permission slip from a king who had no more right to issue it than you have to issue deeds to the moon.

The sovereign money reform completes this logic. If money can be created from nothing by private institutions and lent at interest, then the earth itself becomes collateral for a debt that can never be fully repaid. The only escape is to recognize that money, like land, should serve human flourishing rather than human extraction. Money created debt-free for public purposes. Land held in stewardship for the living. Improvements owned absolutely by those who build them.

This is not the end of property. It is the beginning of genuine property, property in what you create, rather than permission to exclude others from what you did not.

In Part III, we examine the implementation pathway: how the transition works in practice, the political coalition that makes it possible, the objections that must be answered, and the vision of a society where no one pays rent to exist on the earth that belongs to all.

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