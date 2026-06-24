ParaGov

ParaGov

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111
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Can be used ai translation will be better：我想到了一种互助信用系统经济制度想分享给您，它叫 “劳动凭据诚信互助”。

凭据是记录有：劳动人、具体劳动、时长、签发人四要素的凭证

假设A需要B的帮助、劳动或劳动成果，B帮助了A。在那个世界中，没有中心化的货币，而是由A在手机中生成“一对”凭据。凭据上记录着B的名字、B的劳动内容（不会产生误解的）、时长以及A的名字。产生的信誉与报答的影响由双方负责。

之所以是“一对”，是因为正价值的凭据和负价值的凭据同时产生，未来也会一起相抵消。这就像是被记录物为“劳动”的凭据的以物易物：在支付给对方时给出正价值的凭据，自己保留负价值的凭据（即负债）。这样做使得记账人人可行，且无中心化、无先验信息，同时也为流通与市场提供了可能。

凭据作为普遍流通物。其中记的“劳动”就是/代表一份凭据的价值，但它又在一定程度上脱离真实事物，为一个有价物。在流通信用上，凭据上的劳动可以找真实的对应的劳动人支付兑换劳动、凭据上的签发人（其信用）决定这个凭据是否存在意义。在日常生活中，普通人可以通过像这样产生负债的方式，支付任何用到的劳动和劳动成果；或者，付从前自己为别人劳动后得到的“正凭据”。

这里就会涉及价值量与衡量的问题。得益于方便的互联网络，人们可以自由地在“凭据互换公共市场”中挂出并互换人人自己所持有的凭据，互换比率由互换双方商议。凭据上的时长只是面值、载体、真实记录。

例如：持有者C用一份（劳动人B、劳动b、时长20分钟、签发人A）的凭据，去交换持有者F挂出的一份（劳动人D、劳动d、时长60分钟、签发人Z）的凭据。互换只有在双方都认可时才达成。一般情况下有两点：凭据上某一劳动的价值越大，它交换其他劳动或凭据的比率就越高；凭据上的签发人的信誉、还债能力越高凭据流通性、接受度就越高。在市场上的大量互换后，市场会发现一张凭据有一定确定性的市场价值，这为极大增加任何凭据的流通性或者说支付时使用任意劳动凭据提供了依据。

有神奇的一点，因为“时间”是所有劳动凭据共同记录使用的单位，加上自由市场交换、自由比率的原因，会自发地冒出一个非人为的量尺，方便人们度量任意凭据与方便交易（支付劳动）。

这个单位就是 “单位时间平均劳动价值”（简称“单位”）。在数学上，它是平均所有劳动的价值/互换比率先得出虚拟的“平均劳动”再乘以单位时间。以它的价值作为基础，可以让所有凭据折算成一定数量的“单位”。人们在市场交换时，就不必只定义与某些自己熟悉的凭据/劳动的交换比率，而是直接使用这个“单位”。任何凭据都可以被持有者定义等于多少“单位”，然后直接与其他的被定义为相近数量单位的凭据互换。（凭据互换会在交换双方同意后发生）

人们需要对自己持有的负债也就是负凭据负责。人们之所以更换自己手中持有的凭据，主要是为了在市场上交换得到与自己当前持有的负债相对应的凭据，消除有对应的负债。

正因为系统底层规定，一份负债/负凭据只与和它性质一样/相同的（记录同劳动人、同劳动内容、同签发人）的正凭据按时长数相出现和相消失、价值量等同。不仅正价值凭据间可以互换，——负价值的凭据（债）也可同样与他人负责的其它负凭据相互交换（以双方协商的互换比率，交换也需要双方同意）。负债互换提升了个人负债匹配对应的正凭据与清偿的效率与灵活性和市场价格发现的效率。而且规则对称定义所以0额外不利影响。

一般情况下，负债低、凭据多的人信誉高、人们想不断还清负债和帮助别人（积攒凭据）

虽然债务只与相同的正凭据相消这个条件看起来比较苛刻，但在一般情况下，签发人信誉相近的且相同劳动的凭据，交换比率通常可1:1互换，一般可以在市场上十分容易的只是交换签发人不同的，记录相同劳动的凭据。而且，使用劳动时间作为每一份凭据的单位，还使任何相同凭据就像纸币一样，天然拥有了可拆分和合并的面额。

借助这个方便和易理解的系统，人们的剩余劳动天然的掌握在自己手中、价值被评价与量化、为社区治理提供工具

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The Light's avatar
The Light
1h

Absolutely brilliant bro!

Can we get more on a mutual credit system - how you would set it up and establish trust in it, real practical, daily examples, (food, fuel, rent, trades and services, etc.?)

Peace :-)

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