“There is nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal people.”—Thomas Jefferson

Part I - Time Banking vs. Mutual Credit: Parallel Society Architectures

A ParaGov Philosophical and Structural Analysis

Definitions and Distinctions

Before applying the ParaGov framework, we need to establish what these two systems actually are, because the conflation is epidemic and it poisons the analysis before it starts.

Time Banking is a reciprocity-based system where the unit of account is the hour, one hour of anyone’s time equals one credit, regardless of what that hour produced. A lawyer’s hour of contract review equals a teenager’s hour of lawn mowing equals a retiree’s hour of companionship. The radical move here is the denial of market-differentiated value. Time banking says: the market’s pricing mechanism is the disease, not the cure. All hours are morally equivalent because all life-hours are morally equivalent.

Mutual Credit is a completely different animal. In mutual credit, participants extend credit to each other within a closed network. When Alice provides goods to Bob, Alice’s account is credited and Bob’s is debited. The total credits always sum to zero. No central bank, no interest, no fractional reserve. But critically, value is negotiated, not flattened. Alice and Bob agree on how many credits the transaction is worth. The market still operates, just without a rentier class skimming interest off every exchange.

The confusion between these two is understandable: both operate without state money, both use ledger systems, both emerged from similar critiques. But the theory of value is diametrically opposed. Time banking says all labor is equal. Mutual credit says all labor is negotiable.

This distinction will prove decisive in the analysis that follows.

Time Banking: Philosophical Audit of the Radical Equality of Hours

What is the diagnosis?

Time banking identifies a specific failure: the market systematically undervalues care work, community maintenance, and non-specialized labor while overvaluing credentials, scarcity, and positional advantage. A hedge fund manager earns in one hour what a home health aide earns in a month, not because the manager produces more value, but because the market’s pricing mechanism is wired to reward proximity to capital flows rather than contribution to human flourishing. The diagnosis is largely correct. Markets price scarcity, not value. Water is more valuable than diamonds, but diamonds cost more. This is not a bug, it’s the core operating principle of price discovery. Time banking says: for a parallel society, we need a different operating principle.

What is the proposed mechanism?

Participants list services they can offer and services they need. When Alice provides an hour of tutoring to Bob, she receives one time credit and Bob’s account is debited one time credit. The credits are not convertible to fiat currency. They exist only within the closed network. There is no interest, a credit earned today is worth exactly one credit ten years from now. The mechanism is elegant in its simplicity: a mutual ledger with a fixed exchange rate of 1 hour = 1 credit, universally applied.

What is the theory of value?

This is where time banking makes its most audacious move, and where the philosophical cracks begin to show. The theory states that all human time has equal worth because all human life has equal worth. It is a moral theory of value dressed in economic clothing. The problem is not that the moral premise is wrong, the equal dignity of human beings is defensible on multiple philosophical grounds. The problem is that the theory collapses the distinction between dignity and productivity. Equal dignity does not imply equal output. An hour of neurosurgery and an hour of dog-walking are not interchangeable in any system that must actually function rather than merely express a value statement.

The time banking response is that people will self-sort, neurosurgeons won’t offer surgery through the time bank, they’ll offer guitar lessons instead, and get their surgery through the conventional market. But this concedes the entire game: time banking works only for the subset of economic activity where skill differentials don’t matter. That’s not a parallel economy. That’s a hobby exchange with good branding.

Is exit possible and costless?

Yes. A participant can stop transacting at any time. Positive balances represent unredeemed social obligations, not locked capital. There’s no mechanism to punish exit. This is a genuine strength.

Does it require permission?

No. Time banks operate on voluntary association. No state charter, no banking license, no regulatory approval is required to start or join one. This is another genuine strength, and one shared with mutual credit systems.

Verdict: Passes with reservations.

The diagnosis is sharp, the mechanism is functional within its narrow domain, exit is costless, and no permission is required. But the theory of value contains a fatal equivocation between dignity and productivity that caps the system’s scope at the level of non-specialized, non-urgent exchanges. Time banking can be a component of a parallel society, the care economy layer, the community-maintenance layer, but it cannot serve as the foundational economic architecture. The reservation is scope, not coherence.

Mutual Credit: Philosophical Audit of Negotiated Value Without Rentiers

What is the diagnosis?

Mutual credit identifies a different failure than time banking, and a deeper one. The diagnosis is that the interest mechanism is the primary engine of centralization. When money is created as debt with interest attached, the system requires perpetual growth to service the interest. Those closest to the money-creation spigot (banks, governments, politically connected corporations) capture the spread between the cost of money creation and the interest rate charged downstream. This is not a market failure, it’s a market design feature. The diagnosis is accurate. The Cantillon Effect is real. The observation that “money is created as debt” is not fringe theory, it’s a mechanical description of fractional reserve banking, acknowledged by the Bank of England itself in its 2014 quarterly bulletin.

What is the proposed mechanism?

A mutual credit network operates as a closed accounting system. Every participant starts at zero. When Alice sells goods to Bob, Alice goes positive and Bob goes negative by the same amount. The network’s total balance always sums to zero. Credit limits are set by the community, typically based on reputation, history, and productive capacity, not by collateral requirements. No interest is charged on negative balances, though some systems impose demurrage (a small negative interest on positive balances) to encourage circulation. The mechanism is a pure accounting innovation: money as information, not as commodity.

What is the theory of value?

Mutual credit makes no claim about what things are worth. Value is negotiated between buyer and seller, exactly as in a conventional market. The innovation is not in how value is determined but in how exchange is recorded and settled. This is philosophically modest, and that modesty is a feature, not a bug. Mutual credit doesn’t require you to believe that all labor is equal, or that markets are perfect, or that money is evil. It simply says: we can trade without paying tribute to a rentier class. The theory of value is the market’s theory of value, with the interest mechanism surgically removed.

Is exit possible and costless?

Mostly. A participant with a negative balance cannot exit without settling, that would be theft. But a participant with a positive balance can exit by spending down their credits or simply walking away (forfeiting the social claim those credits represent). The constraint is ethically justified: you can’t leave while owing the community. This is not a cage, it’s a contract.

Does it require permission?

Generally no. Mutual credit systems can operate as voluntary associations. However, scale matters. A mutual credit network handling millions in transactions may attract regulatory attention, securities law, money transmission licensing, tax implications. The legal exposure is real but manageable with proper design. The permissionlessness is genuine for small-to-medium scale operations.

Verdict: Passes.

The diagnosis is accurate and deep, the mechanism is elegant, the theory of value is market-compatible without being market-worshipping, exit is contractually constrained but not coercive, and permission is not required at functional scales. Mutual credit passes the philosophical audit cleanly.

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