“It is a position not to be controverted, that the earth, in its natural, uncultivated state was, and ever would have continued to be, the common property of the human race.”— Thomas Paine, Agrarian Justice (1797)

PART I: THE ORIGINAL THEFT OF LAND

How Land Became Property and Property Became Debt

Long before deeds, titles, and property taxes, the earth lay open. Tribes moved across continents, taking what they needed, food, water, shelter, and leaving the rest. No man claimed dominion over the soil. The land was not owned because it was not “ownable.” It was the inheritance of all, provided by forces beyond human creation.

Man cannot own what God created. He can only own what his own hands build.

This principle, self-evident for millennia, was shattered by the blade.

When tribes warred, the victors seized the land. What was once held in common became the spoils of conquest. The strong took from the weak, and then, critically, they invented a story to justify it. They called themselves kings. They claimed divine blessing. Corrupt priests anointed them, and the monarchy became not a crime but a sacred institution.

Here lies the original sin of modern governance: all land that is “owned” today was taken from those who simply used it. Every title deed traces back to a sword, a musket, or a piece of paper signed by a conqueror who had no more right to the land than you do to the moon.

The monarchs issued allodial title to themselves, which is true, absolute ownership of land, owing nothing to any superior. To the rest of us, they issued not grants of true ownership but grants of fee simple, a feudal arrangement where subjects held land at the pleasure of the Crown. You could use it. You could build on it. You could pass it to your children. But you never truly owned it.

The proof? You pay tax on it. It can be seized. It can be pledged as collateral to a bank that creates money from nothing. This is not ownership. This is a permission slip dressed in the language of rights.

And so the framework was set: what was once a right became a permission. What was once a permission became a privilege. What was once a privilege became a debt. And if the debt was not paid, punishment resulted.

The Property Tax: A Slow-Motion Eviction

The property tax is the most honest and therefore the most obscene institution in modern governance. It doesn’t pretend. It states plainly: you do not own this land, and we will prove it annually.

Every year, the homeowner writes a check not for services rendered, not for infrastructure used, but for the privilege of continuing to exist on a patch of earth they thought they’d purchased. Miss enough payments, through job loss, illness, old age, or simple poverty, and the state will take the land. Not just the land. The home. The improvements. The garden. Everything.

This is not taxation. This is rent paid to the true owner.

The elderly widow who paid off her mortgage decades ago, living on a fixed income in a neighborhood that gentrified around her, receives a tax bill she cannot pay. The county auctions her home. She did nothing wrong. She violated no law. She simply couldn’t afford the tribute demanded by the successor to the Crown.

This is the mechanism by which the original theft perpetuates itself: the property tax ensures that no title is ever truly final, no ownership ever truly secure, no home ever truly yours. You are a tenant of the state, and the state collects its rent.

The Service Fee Alternative

The reform is straightforward and morally coherent: eliminate property taxes and replace them with service fees for services actually rendered by county, municipality, and other local governing bodies.

This distinction matters enormously:

A property tax is a levy on existence. It is calculated based on the assessed value of your land and improvements, meaning you pay more as your neighborhood improves, even if your income hasn’t changed. You are punished for the actions of others. You are taxed on unrealized gains. You are forced to sell if appreciation outpaces your ability to pay.

A service fee is a charge for something received. Water. Sewer. Roads. Fire protection. Garbage collection. These are real services with real costs. If you use them, you pay for them. If you don’t, you don’t. The fee is proportional to usage, not to the paper value of your home.

Under a service fee model, no citizen loses their home because they couldn’t afford to pay taxes. The home that is paid off stays paid off. The improvements you built with your own hands remain yours. The infrastructure you actually use is paid for transparently, not extracted through the threat of dispossession.

This is not a radical proposal. It is the minimum condition of genuine ownership. If the state can take your home because you didn’t pay a tax on it, the state owns your home. You’re just renting from a landlord with an army.

The Rural Land Question: A Birthright, Not a Commodity

Rural land occupies a fundamentally different moral category than urban land, and any coherent land reform must recognize this distinction. Urban land derives its value almost entirely from location, proximity to other people, to commerce, and to infrastructure. It is also subject to speculation for financial gain. Urban land is dependent upon rural land for its prosperity for it cannot exist without the resources found on rural land.

Rural land is different. Rural land is the foundation of food, water, and shelter, the three non-negotiable requirements of human survival. A citizen who wishes to lead a rural life, to grow food, to access clean water, to build shelter with their own hands, is not making a speculative investment. They are exercising a birthright that predates all governments, all deeds, and all banks.

Why Corporations and Foreign Entities Must Be Excluded

The logic is simple and undeniable: rural land is required by citizens for survival, and therefore cannot be treated as a financial asset available to entities that have no survival interest in it.

A corporation cannot eat the corn it grows. A foreign investment fund cannot drink the water beneath the soil. A private equity firm cannot shelter its algorithms from the rain. An AI data center cannot use rural land to create scarcity of land, energy, and water. These entities acquire rural land for exactly two purposes: extraction and speculation. They either strip the land of resources for profit or hold it as a financial instrument, waiting for the price to rise while actual humans are priced out of the countryside.

When BlackRock or a Saudi agricultural fund or a Chinese state-owned enterprise buys thousands of acres of farmland, they are not “investing.” They are capturing the means of human survival and charging rent for access to it. This is not commerce. It is enclosure, the same process by which English peasants were driven off common land so sheep could graze for the wool trade.

The prohibition must be absolute: corporations and foreign owners cannot buy rural land. Rural land is held in trust for citizens who will use it productively for habitation, agriculture, and small enterprise. If you want to invest in land, buy an urban lot and pay the market price. If you want to farm, buy a tractor and obtain rural acreage from the stewardship system. But you cannot accumulate the earth itself as a line item on a balance sheet.

The Homestead Precedent, Updated

The US Homestead Act of 1862 was not socialism. It was not redistribution. It was the recognition that a nation with vast land holdings and landless citizens has a coordination problem, not a resource problem.

The Act granted 160 acres of public land to any citizen, including freed slaves and single women, who would settle and improve it for five years. The grant was not a gift. It was a bargain: make the land productive, and it’s yours. The emphasis was on use, on stewardship, on the transformation of wilderness into a home and a livelihood.

A modern Renewed Homesteading Grant would operate on the same principle: rural land allocated to citizens who elect to lead rural lives and secure their own food, water, and shelter. But with one critical innovation that prevents the entire system from being re-financialized.

The Non-Sale Provision

Land allocated under the stewardship program cannot be sold. It can only be exchanged for another parcel.

This provision is essential. Without it, the program becomes a one-time subsidy to the first generation of recipients, who sell to the highest bidder and leave their children in the same position as before. The land re-enters the speculative market. The financial industry re-captures the collateral. The cycle repeats.

With the non-sale provision, the land remains outside the financial system permanently. If a steward wishes to relocate, for family, for opportunity, or for climate for example, they exchange their parcel for another. The land stays in the stewardship pool. It cannot be mortgaged, cannot be pledged as collateral, cannot be bundled into a REIT. It is land for living, not land for leverage.

Crucially, land improvements can be sold. The house you build. The barn you raise. The orchard you plant. The well you dig. These are products of your labor, not gifts of creation. You own them absolutely because you made them. If you leave, you can sell the improvements to the next steward, who takes over the land and continues its productive use.

This distinction, between the uncreated land and the created improvements, is the philosophical core of the entire system. It resolves the apparent contradiction between “land cannot be owned” and “people deserve the fruits of their labor.” You cannot own what God created. You can and must own what your hands build upon it.

After Monetary Reform: The Final Decoupling

The land stewardship system reaches its logical conclusion after the companion monetary reform is implemented: no land can be bought or sold. Land improvements can be sold.

This is the endpoint. The final decoupling of earth from finance.

Under the reformed monetary system, sovereign money created debt-free by public authority, and the artificial scarcity that drives land speculation, is eliminated. Banks no longer create money as interest-bearing debt. The exponential pressure on land prices evaporates. Land returns to its natural function: a platform for human flourishing, not a vehicle for financial accumulation.

In this environment, the prohibition on land sales is not a restriction. It is a liberation. It means:

No family is ever priced out of their home by speculative pressure

No farmer loses ancestral land to a bank foreclosure

No community is hollowed out by institutional investors

No citizen is reduced to permanent tenancy on the earth they were born to inhabit

The exchange system remains. If you need to move, you exchange. The stewardship pool maintains liquidity of access without liquidity of speculation. The land itself stays outside the market forever.

Improvements, houses, barns, fences, wells, orchards, soil amendments, and infrastructure, these trade freely. The builder is rewarded. The improver profits. The steward who neglects the land sees the value of their improvements decline, and the steward who enhances the land sees it rise. All the incentives for productive use remain intact. All the incentives for speculative extraction are removed.

The Chain of Theft, Broken

The argument traces a clean arc:

Land was originally held in common because no man created it and no man could claim it Conquest and monarchy invented “ownership” as a justification for theft, backed by corrupt religious authority Fee simple title is not true ownership, it is conditional tenancy under the successor state to the Crown, proven by the property tax and the power of seizure Property taxes should be replaced by service fees so that no citizen loses their home for inability to pay tribute on something they already paid for Rural land must be treated as a birthright allocation, not a financial asset, and corporations and foreign entities must be excluded absolutely Stewardship land cannot be sold, only exchanged, only improvements can be sold, preserving the reward for labor while preventing re-financialization After monetary reform, all land is removed from the market permanently and the earth returns to its original status as the inheritance of all, while the works of human hands remain property

This is not a proposal to confiscate what people have built. It is a proposal to stop confiscating what was never anyone’s to take in the first place. The existing homeowner keeps their improvements. The farmer keeps their barn. The family keeps their home. What changes is the underlying land, which they never truly owned anyway, as the tax bill that arrives every year has been reminding them.

The original theft created a world where everyone pays rent to someone, and the someone at the top of the chain is always the successor to the conqueror, or the successor’s banker. Breaking that chain doesn’t require taking anything from anyone except the power to extract unearned tribute from the earth itself.

In Part II, we’ll examine the monetary architecture that locked this system into permanence, how banks create money from nothing and require land as collateral, how the interest that was never created demands perpetual new debt, and how sovereign money reform completes the liberation that land stewardship begins.

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