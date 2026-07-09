“Assume the feeling of the wish fulfilled... Imagination is the only reality.”—Neville Goddard

Breaking the Chains Within: Why People Are Their Own Worst Enemy — And How to Become Unstoppable

We are our own worst enemy.

Not due to any fundamental flaw in human nature, but because we have been systematically conditioned into a state of learned helplessness. From childhood through adulthood, schools, media, entertainment, and social platforms train us to accept the existing system as inevitable.

We work, pay taxes, service debts, and scroll through endless distractions, rarely questioning whether a fundamentally better way of living is possible. Yet every great achievement in history, every building, machine, work of art, or breakthrough, began as a single thought held with conviction.

Thoughts, when believed deeply, shape reality.

The 4-minute mile remains one of the clearest demonstrations. For centuries it was considered physically impossible. Then Roger Bannister broke the barrier in 1954. Once the mental limit was shattered, many others followed. The “impossible” was never about physical capability; it was about belief.

Why So Many People Struggle to See the Solution

Despite clear alternatives, most people remain trapped inside the extractive system. They cannot, or will not, see the path forward. This is not primarily a failure of intelligence, but the result of powerful psychological mechanisms.

Learned Helplessness: The Invisible Prison

Learned helplessness develops when people repeatedly experience situations where their efforts seem futile. Over time, they stop trying. In modern society, this manifests as passive acceptance of taxed properties that can be confiscated, debt-based money with compounding interest, and bureaucratic control. Even when presented with better options, many instinctively dismiss them as unrealistic because they have been conditioned to believe the current system is unchangeable.

Cognitive Dissonance: The Mind’s Defense Mechanism

When new ideas challenge deeply held beliefs, cognitive dissonance creates intense mental discomfort. To relieve this tension, the mind often rejects the new information rather than updating its worldview. Accepting that sovereign alternatives could free people from unnecessary struggle forces a painful admission: “I have been defending and participating in a system that does not serve my highest good.”

Normalcy Bias: “This Is Just How Things Are”

Normalcy bias further entrenches the problem. Humans naturally assume tomorrow will resemble today. The systems we grew up with, such as perpetual taxation, corporate dominance, debt money, and social isolation, feel normal and inevitable. This bias blinds us to the reality that these arrangements are relatively recent and entirely changeable.

Menticide: The Systematic Destruction of Independent Thought

Compounding these psychological barriers is a more deliberate and insidious process known as menticide, a term coined by psychiatrist Joost Meerloo after studying totalitarian regimes and mind-control techniques. Menticide refers to the systematic dismantling of a group’s ability to think clearly and independently through sustained propaganda, censorship, manufactured consensus, and the suppression of dissenting ideas.

In modern society, menticide operates more subtly than in historical dictatorships, but its effects are equally damaging. Constant media narratives, algorithmic echo chambers, institutional capture of education and science, and social punishment for questioning official consensus slowly erode the capacity for critical thinking. People are not just discouraged from imagining alternatives, they are conditioned to view any significant deviation from the dominant system as dangerous, crazy, or immoral.

This explains why even intelligent, well-meaning individuals often react with immediate rejection when presented with concepts like Sovereign Land, Collaboratism, or Sovereign Money. Their minds have been conditioned to see the current extractive system as the only rational reality. Any vision of genuine sovereignty triggers a deep, reflexive defense mechanism. Menticide does not just hide better alternatives, it impairs the very cognitive tools needed to recognize and evaluate them.

Together, normalcy bias and menticide create a powerful psychological fog. People become mentally imprisoned, sincerely believing they are free while vigorously defending the very walls that confine them.

A Clear Choice for a Better Future

Once we recognize these psychological barriers, the path ahead becomes strikingly clear. We have a genuine choice:

Sovereign Land instead of perpetually taxed properties that can be confiscated or regulated at any time. True ownership and security, where the earth beneath your feet belongs to you and your family across generations.

Sovereign Money, Mutual Credit, and Time Banking instead of money created out of debt with compounding interest. A monetary system that serves production and human needs rather than enslaving people through endless liabilities.

Collaboratism and genuine production instead of parasitic extraction. Wealth created by those who actually work, build, and innovate, and not extracted by passive owners and financial intermediaries.

Collaborations instead of traditional corporations. Enterprises owned and operated by the people doing the work, where responsibility and reward are fully aligned.

Close-knit communities instead of neighborhoods full of strangers. Real human connection, mutual support, and shared prosperity where neighbors become true allies in building a better life.

These are not utopian dreams. They form a coherent, practical vision built on proven principles and historical precedents.

The Sovereign Vision Taking Shape

Sovereign Land restores the ancient right to a secure place on Earth, where the underlying land is held in protected commons status and improvements are fully owned. Collaboratism replaces extractive corporations with accountable, worker-owned enterprises. Sovereign Money issues repayable capital for productive purposes, such as land improvements, homes, factories, and equipment, rather than fueling speculation. Mutual Credit enables vibrant local exchange, while Time Banking honors human contribution and strengthens community bonds.

Together, these ideas create a complete system: sovereign individuals living on sovereign land, working through sovereign collaborations, supported by money that serves creation instead of extraction. Families can build multi-generational legacies. Young people gain real opportunity. Communities become resilient and connected.

The Bedroom Technique That Changes Everything

The decisive battle is not political but psychological. Neville Goddard taught that imagination is the creative force of life. His technique known as the State Akin To Sleep (SATS) offers a practical method to break free. In the drowsy moment between waking and sleeping, when the critical mind relaxes, you can vividly imagine and emotionally feel your desired reality as already fulfilled.

Night after night, enter this state and live from the end. Feel the pride of standing on your own Sovereign Land. Experience the dignity of working in a true Collaboration. Sense the security of raising a family free from debt slavery and regulatory control. Fall asleep in that feeling. Your subconscious will begin reshaping your outer world to match your inner conviction.

Your Invitation to Freedom: The Call to Action

The time for passive acceptance is over.

You must actively manifest the future you want. Begin by creating or fully adopting a clear vision of a better world, one grounded in Sovereign Land, Collaboratism, Sovereign Money, Mutual Credit, and Time Banking. Once you genuinely believe this vision is possible, share it relentlessly.

Start a grass-roots movement in your own circles. Talk to your family, friends, and neighbors. Explain how the current system, which is driven by a parasite class that extracts time, energy, and wealth, keeps people exhausted and dependent. Show them the clear, practical alternatives. If you are tired of debt slavery, regulatory suffocation, and economic extraction, then put real pressure on politicians, bureaucrats, and the useful idiots who enable this captured world.

Speak up at local meetings. Write to representatives. Build parallel structures, private membership associations, community exchanges, and sovereign-minded networks that demonstrate the new system in action. Refuse to remain silent or compliant. The future will not be handed to us. It must be imagined with conviction, shared with courage, and built with determination.

The sovereign movement, advanced by Sovereign Publishing as a Private Membership Association, already exists to support you. Use it. Strengthen it. Expand it.

You hold more power than you have been taught to believe. The chains were never unbreakable. They were mostly in your mind.

Now is the moment to break them.

Tonight, before you sleep, enter the State Akin To Sleep and assume the feeling of a truly sovereign life. Then wake up tomorrow and begin sharing the vision. The revolution starts in your consciousness, and spreads through your voice and actions.

The future is waiting to be claimed.

Claim it.

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