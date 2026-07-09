ParaGov

ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
2h

We live in Washington County, Maryland, which has a sizable Mennonite agricultural and business niche. They understand and practice these principles more than anyone I have ever known. But they also have a common religion, go to the same churches, dress the same, follow the same virtues, etc. Used to be America had its own civic religion, but those ideas have long ago been sacrificed to the military state.

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