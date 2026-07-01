“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”—Albert Einstein

The Insanity of Extractive Centralization: Applying the Natural Step’s ABCD Method to the Transition

This evaluation is inspired by Bruce Fletcher who informed me about “The Natural Step” in a comment. Hopefully you’ll find it interesting.

The ABC Method

The four system conditions tell you where the finish line is. The ABCD method tells you how to start running. That distinction matters because most sustainability efforts fail at step one. They try to optimize the existing system rather than asking whether the existing system can ever reach the goal.

The ABCD method forces the opposite approach: backcast from success, then figure out what moves you in that direction. No amount of incremental improvement to a coal plant gets you to zero emissions. No efficiency gain in a lithium mine stops the systematic increase of crustal substances in nature. You have to know what winning looks like before you can evaluate whether a given action is actually progress or just a slower form of destruction.

When you apply ABCD to the centralized-versus-decentralized question, something clarifying happens. The method doesn’t just tell you which model is more sustainable in theory, it gives you a framework for evaluating every investment, every policy, every personal decision. Is this moving toward compliance with the system conditions or away from it? The answer often isn’t what the green marketing would have you believe.

A — Awareness: Getting the System Conditions Into People’s Bones

The first step isn’t technical. It’s cognitive. Robèrt understood that if people don’t internalize the system conditions, if they don’t feel them as physical truths rather than abstract principles, they’ll keep proposing solutions that violate them. You see this everywhere: the engineer who designs a “sustainable” product using materials that can’t be recycled, the policymaker who subsidizes electric vehicles without asking where the lithium comes from, the consumer who buys “eco-friendly” bamboo utensils shipped across the Pacific in a diesel container vessel.

The Awareness Deficit in Centralized Society

Industrial civilization has spent centuries training people to ignore feedback. You flip a switch and light appears, you don’t see the coal plant or the strip mine or the ash pond. You buy chicken wrapped in plastic, you don’t see the CAFO, the antibiotic resistance developing in the manure lagoon, the Gulf dead zone fed by the corn that fed the chicken. The entire system is designed to make consequences invisible to the people whose consumption drives them.

This isn’t an accident. It’s a feature. When consequences are invisible, people don’t organize against them. The oligarchy doesn’t need to suppress dissent if dissent never forms because the harm is displaced onto people who are geographically, economically, or temporally distant from the beneficiaries.

Awareness in this context means making the invisible visible. Understanding that your smartphone contains cobalt mined by children in the Congo. Understanding that your retirement account, indexed to the S&P 500, is financially dependent on the continued extraction of crustal substances. Understanding that the data center powering your AI assistant is drawing down an aquifer in Arizona. Not to induce guilt, as guilt is paralyzing, but to see the system clearly enough to act on it.

The Awareness Advantage of Decentralized Life

In a decentralized artisan society, awareness is built into daily experience. When your food comes from soil you’ve touched, you know whether that soil is getting better or worse. When your water comes from a well or creek you can see, you know whether it’s clean. When your furniture comes from a woodlot you walk through, you know whether the trees are being managed sustainably.

This isn’t romanticism about rural life. It’s a point about feedback loop speed. The shorter the distance between action and consequence, the faster people learn. A centralized system has feedback loops measured in years or decades and displaced across continents. A decentralized system has feedback loops measured in seasons and located in the same watershed. The learning rate is orders of magnitude faster.

The first practical step in the A-phase is education, not in the sense of schooling, but in the sense of direct exposure to production. Visit a farm. Walk a watershed. Learn to identify healthy soil by smell. Understand where your electricity actually comes from. The system conditions only become real when you can map them onto physical reality you’ve experienced directly.

B — Baseline Mapping: The Brutal Audit

This is where the Natural Step gets uncomfortable. You have to inventory everything, every material input, every energy flow, every waste stream, and measure it against the four system conditions. No greenwashing allowed. No offset accounting. No “we’re working on it.” Just: what are we doing right now, and which system conditions are we violating?

Mapping the Centralized Industrial Baseline

If you run a baseline audit on the average American lifestyle or the average corporation, here’s what you find:

Against System Condition 1 (crustal substances): Violations everywhere. The gasoline in your car. The natural gas heating your home. The metals in your devices. The concrete in your driveway (cement production alone accounts for roughly 8% of global CO₂ emissions, and that’s before you count the quarrying of limestone, sand, and gravel). The plastics, which are ultimately fossil carbon. The average American is responsible for the extraction and release of something like 20 tons of crustal material per year, most of it invisible to them.

Against System Condition 2 (synthetic compounds): Your bloodstream likely contains PFAS, phthalates, flame retardants, and microplastics. Your house is off-gassing volatile organic compounds from paint, carpet, and furniture. Your food contains pesticide residues. Your clothing sheds microfibers with every wash. This isn’t hypothetical, biomonitoring studies consistently find hundreds of synthetic compounds in the average person’s body. The baseline audit for a typical household would fill pages.

Against System Condition 3 (ecosystem degradation): The food on your plate was grown on soil that’s losing organic matter every year. The water you drink was diverted from an ecosystem somewhere. The land under your house was once habitat for species that are now gone or diminished. The wood in your framing lumber came from somewhere, probably a managed forest that bears little resemblance to a functioning ecosystem, possibly a clear-cut.

Against System Condition 4 (structural obstacles to needs): If you’re spending 40% of your income on rent, you’re structurally prevented from meeting your shelter need. If you live in a food desert, you’re structurally prevented from meeting your nutrition need. If your job requires a car and your car requires payments, insurance, gas, and maintenance, you’re structurally prevented from meeting your transportation need without perpetual debt. The baseline audit reveals that the average person in industrial society is in violation of Condition 4 simply by participating in the economy as designed.

Mapping the Decentralized Baseline

A decentralized community doing baseline mapping would find violations too, nobody starts from zero, but the pattern is different.

Against System Condition 1 (crustal substances): The biggest violation is likely legacy fossil fuel use (a tractor, a chainsaw, backup generators) and metal tools. But the quantities are orders of magnitude smaller. A woodstove burning local cordwood is a crustal violation only if you count the chainsaw fuel and the stove metal, the wood itself is contemporary carbon, not fossil. The total crustal throughput per person might be measured in hundreds of pounds rather than tens of tons.

Against System Condition 2 (synthetic compounds): This is where the baseline gets interesting. A regenerative farm using no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers might have near-zero violations. But modern life leaves residues, pharmaceuticals, cleaning products, the PFAS already in everyone’s bloodstream from decades of exposure. The baseline would show that the community is still coupled to the industrial chemical economy, even if the on-site violations are minimal.

Against System Condition 3 (ecosystem degradation): A well-managed regenerative farm is actually building ecosystem productivity, more soil organic matter, more biodiversity, and more water retention. The baseline might show net positive trends rather than degradation. But the audit would also reveal dependencies: does the farm rely on off-site inputs (feed, hay, compost) that degrade ecosystems elsewhere?

Against System Condition 4 (structural obstacles to needs): This is the most interesting comparison. A decentralized community with shared land, mutual aid networks, and distributed skills might show that basic needs are being met with minimal structural obstacles, but only for current members. The baseline would need to ask: who’s excluded? What are the barriers to entry? Is there a hidden dependency on the industrial economy for medical care, tools, or emergency supplies?

The baseline phase is humbling for everyone. It reveals that nobody is clean. But it also reveals something crucial: the centralized model’s violations are structural and scaling upward, while the decentralized model’s violations are residual and can be designed out over time. That difference is everything when you move to the C-phase.

C — Compelling Vision: Backcasting From a World That Works

This is the step where most planning processes fail. They ask, “What’s achievable given current constraints?” The Natural Step asks, “What does full compliance with the system conditions look like, regardless of whether we know how to get there?” The vision has to be compelling enough to pull people through the difficult transition work. If your vision is just “10% less bad,” nobody’s going to sacrifice for it.

The Centralized “Sustainable” Vision: A Contradiction

Can you even construct a vision of a fully compliant centralized industrial society? Let’s try:

A world where all energy comes from renewables, all materials circulate in closed loops, all synthetic compounds are either eliminated or captured, all ecosystems are protected or restored, and all people have their basic needs met, while maintaining global supply chains, urban density, digital infrastructure, and economic growth.

The contradictions emerge immediately. Closed-loop recycling of complex products (smartphones, EVs, solar panels) is thermodynamically impossible at scale. You always lose material to entropy, and the energy required to re-concentrate dispersed materials approaches infinity as you approach 100% recovery. Renewable energy requires crustal extraction for the infrastructure itself. The mining doesn’t stop, it just changes targets. Economic growth on a finite planet is a mathematical impossibility; you can decouple GDP from resource use at the margins, but never absolutely. And digital infrastructure, such as data centers, networks, and devices, requires constant hardware refresh cycles and the chemical processes that violate System Condition 2 (synthetic compounds).

The vision of a “sustainable” centralized industrial society collapses under its own contradictions. What’s actually being offered, the Green New Deal, the circular economy, and net-zero pledges, is a vision of less-rapidly-unsustainable industrial society. That’s not the same thing. A compelling vision has to be physically possible. This one isn’t.

The Decentralized Vision: A Society That Fits

A fully compliant decentralized society looks something like this:

Energy: Passive solar design eliminates most heating and cooling loads. Small-scale wind, water, and solar provide electricity for lighting, communication, and light machinery. Wood from managed woodlots provides cooking and supplemental heat. No fossil fuels. No centralized grid. No energy poverty because the sun and wind aren’t metered.

Materials: Buildings are constructed from locally sourced wood, stone, clay, and straw, materials that either biodegrade or are mineralogically stable. Furniture, tools, and household goods are built to last generations. Metal exists in tight technical cycles, the iron in circulation is sufficient for tools, cookware, and hardware. Synthetics are limited to applications where no natural alternative exists (medical equipment, specialized tools) and are designed for indefinite reuse.

Food: Every community produces its own food through regenerative agriculture that builds soil, increases biodiversity, and eliminates synthetic inputs. Perennial crops (orchards, nut trees, berries) provide stable yields with minimal soil disturbance. Animals are integrated into nutrient cycles rather than concentrated in CAFOs. Food processing happens at community scale, such as mills, bakeries, creameries, and butcher shops. Nothing is shipped across continents.

Water: Rainwater harvesting, surface storage, and groundwater recharge meet all needs. Wastewater is treated through constructed wetlands and returned to the watershed clean. No aquifer mining. No rivers diverted for irrigation. Water stays in the watershed where it falls.

Manufacturing: Goods are produced in small shops using skilled labor and durable materials. A chair is made by someone you know, from wood grown within 50 miles, using joinery that will last a century. When it breaks, it’s repaired. When it’s finally done, it returns to soil. The concept of “waste” disappears because everything is either a biological nutrient (compostable) or a technical nutrient (reusable).

Knowledge and culture: Skills are transmitted through apprenticeship and practice. The knowledge of how to build, grow, heal, and make is distributed through the population rather than concentrated in specialists. Education happens through doing. Art, music, and storytelling are integrated into daily life rather than commodified and streamed.

Governance: Decisions are made at the scale where consequences are felt. Watershed councils, town meetings, guild associations. No distant bureaucracy. No regulatory capture because the regulators and the regulated are the same people.

Health: Diet, exercise, meaningful work, and community connection prevent most chronic disease. Herbal medicine, midwifery, and traditional healing practices handle most health needs. Advanced medicine is reserved for trauma, surgery, and acute infections, and is available without destroying anyone financially.

This vision is physically possible. It violates none of the system conditions. Whether it’s politically achievable is a different question, but the Natural Step doesn’t ask that yet. First, you have to know what you’re aiming for.

D — Down to Action: Prioritizing Moves That Buy You Options

The D-phase is where vision meets reality. You don’t have to know every step from here to a fully compliant society. You just need to ensure that every step you take moves you toward compliance rather than away from it, and that you prioritize moves that preserve future flexibility. The Natural Step calls this “investing in flexible platforms.” Don’t lock yourself into infrastructure that only makes sense in the current unsustainable system.

The Trap of False Solutions

This is where the ABCD method reveals that most “green” investments are actually moving in the wrong direction. Consider:

Electric vehicles require massive lithium, cobalt, and copper extraction (crustal substances violation), depend on a centralized grid that’s still largely fossil-fueled (crustal substances violation), create new electronic waste streams (synthetic compounds violation), and reinforce the car-dependent suburban development pattern that destroys ecosystems (ecosystem degradation violation) and creates structural transportation costs (structural obstacles to needs). An EV is more efficient than a gas car, but it’s still a car. It’s still a two-ton metal box to move a 180-pound person. It’s an improvement within the existing system logic, not a step toward a compliant system. The ABCD method would flag it as a dead end, it locks in infrastructure (charging networks, road expansion, suburban sprawl) that makes the transition harder.

Utility-scale solar farms in desert ecosystems destroy habitat (ecosystem degradation), require massive transmission infrastructure (crustal substances), and reinforce centralized energy dependency (structural obstacles to needs). Rooftop solar on existing buildings with local storage is a flexible platform; a 2,000-acre solar farm in tortoise habitat is a dead end.

AI data centers are perhaps the ultimate D-phase failure. They require enormous crustal extraction (crustal substances), use toxic chemicals in chip fabrication (synthetic compounds), consume water and land (ecosystem degradation), and centralize knowledge and control in ways that create structural dependency (structural obstacles to needs). They’re not a step toward anything sustainable, they’re an acceleration of the extraction model dressed in the language of progress. Every dollar invested in data centers is a dollar not invested in distributed knowledge and skill-building.

Carbon offsets are an accounting trick, not a D-phase action. Paying someone to plant trees doesn’t reduce your crustal extraction; it just makes you feel better about it. The carbon is still in the atmosphere. The mining still happened. This is the opposite of the ABCD method, which demands that you actually reduce violations, not just shift them around on a spreadsheet.

Real D-Phase Priorities

So what does genuine D-phase action look like? The Natural Step suggests prioritizing investments that:

1. Eliminate violations rather than reducing them incrementally. Switching from a gas furnace to a heat pump reduces emissions but doesn’t eliminate fossil fuel dependency, as the grid is still gas-powered. Switching to passive solar design eliminates the heating load entirely. The first is incremental improvement; the second is a structural change. The ABCD method pushes for structural changes wherever possible because incremental improvements get swamped by growth.

2. Create flexible platforms for further transitions. A local food system with farmers, processors, and distribution is a platform. Once it exists, you can improve it continuously with better seeds, better soil management, and better preservation techniques. A Walmart distribution center is not a platform for transition; it’s a platform for continued extraction. Invest in the infrastructure that makes further progress easier, not the infrastructure that locks you in.

3. Build skills and relationships rather than accumulating stuff. A person who knows how to grow food, build shelter, and heal with herbs is resilient in ways that a person with a stocked bunker is not. Skills compound. Relationships compound. Stuff depreciates and breaks. The D-phase is fundamentally about human capacity building, everything else is secondary.

4. Shorten feedback loops. Move production closer to consumption. Move decision-making closer to where consequences are felt. The shorter the loop, the faster the learning, the better the decisions. This means localizing food, energy, water, and manufacturing to the greatest extent possible.

5. Reduce total throughput, not just change the mix. A society that uses less stuff is more sustainable than a society that uses the same amount of “green” stuff. The D-phase requires honest conversations about sufficiency, as in what’s actually enough? The answer is almost always less than what industrial society considers normal.

Practical Starting Points

For an individual or community starting the D-phase today:

Food first. Start growing something. Convert lawn to garden. Plant fruit trees. Learn to preserve. Find local farmers and buy directly. Food is the daily point of contact with the extraction system. Every meal is either compliance or violation. It’s also the area where individuals have the most leverage. A backyard garden eliminates the entire industrial food chain for those calories.

Energy next. Audit your energy use. What’s actually necessary? What’s habit? Passive solar retrofits, insulation, and behavior change eliminate loads before you spend money on generation. Then add decentralized generation, such as rooftop solar, and small wind, with local storage. The goal is to reduce grid dependency to zero over time.

Water. Rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling, and low-flow fixtures. Understand your watershed. Know where your water comes from and where it goes. If you’re on a well, manage the recharge area.

Shelter. If you own property, plant food-producing perennials. If you rent, find landlords who will or organize with neighbors to create community gardens. Long-term, the D-phase points toward co-housing, land trusts, and owner-built homes using local materials, structures that remove shelter from the speculative market.

Skills. Learn to build, grow, fix, and make. Every skill you acquire is a node in the decentralized network. Every skill you don’t have is a dependency on the centralized system. The most subversive thing you can do is become harder to extract from.

Community. Find your people. Mutual aid networks, tool libraries, skill shares, community gardens. The centralized system depends on atomized individuals. The decentralized alternative depends on connected groups. You can’t do this alone, and you’re not supposed to.

The ABCD Verdict

The Natural Step’s ABCD method doesn’t just evaluate technologies or policies in isolation, it evaluates them against a destination. And when you backcast from full compliance with the four system conditions, the conclusion is unavoidable:

Most of what’s marketed as “sustainable” is just the extraction model with better branding. Electric cars, green data centers, carbon offsets, and industrial-scale renewables are improvements within a system that can never reach compliance. They’re rearranging deck chairs.

The only path to compliance is decentralization. Local production. Durable goods. Regenerative agriculture. Distributed energy. Skill-based economies. Short feedback loops. Communities that can meet their own needs without destroying the ecological systems they depend on.

The ABCD method doesn’t tell you this transition will be easy or popular. It just tells you what’s physically necessary. The rest is courage.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and your support to make this publication possible. If you find this article useful, please tap the heart at the top of the page. Liking an article informs the Substack algorithm to promote it. Thanks once again!

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discover new authors and books by subscribing to a new publisher focused on everything to do with creating and maintaining an improved world of sovereign individuals, families and communities.

Subscribe to Sovereign Publishing Today