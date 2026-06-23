“To build a community is to build a world. It is the only way to be free.”—Wendell Berry

The Solution: How Parallel Societies Can Work for Shared Values

The good news is you don’t have to invent this from scratch. Since ethnic enclaves already operate as parallel setups providing community, economic niches, and cultural continuity. The blueprint exists for people to form similar spaces around shared values instead of (or alongside) ethnicity. The key is keeping it voluntary, contractual, and legal. No crime, no forced separation, just adults choosing who they build life with.

A Practical Vehicle: Private Membership Associations (PMAs)

PMAs are basically private groups formed by contract. Members agree to bylaws, rules, and shared goals. In places like the US, they draw on rights to free association. They operate in the private sphere, giving more flexibility on internal services, education, health, or commerce, and often bypassing some public regulations that apply to open businesses. Think private clubs, homeschool co-ops, or mutual aid networks. They’re not lawless; serious crimes or public harms still apply, but internals stay more member-controlled.

Start small and build. Find like-minded folks through existing networks, such as churches, homeschool groups, hobby communities, online forums, or local events. Screen for alignment on core values (family focus, self-reliance, free speech, whatever your group prioritizes). Draft clear agreements: what the group stands for, membership expectations, how disputes get handled (private arbitration helps). Operate as an unincorporated association or nonprofit at first.

Physical Spaces Come Next

Look at intentional communities, co-housing, rural land buys through trusts, or even urban buildings with strong Home Owner Associations. Ethnic enclaves grew through chain migration and networks; value-based ones can too. Use covenants for shared standards on property use or behavior. Rural areas sometimes offer zoning flexibility such as agricultural exemptions or religious uses. Success stories in faith communities or libertarian-leaning towns show it’s doable.

Economics and Daily Life Independence Matter

Reduce reliance on tracked central systems with local trade, skills sharing, barter, or privacy-focused tools. Member businesses can prioritize internal networks. Mutual aid for health, insurance-like pools, or alternative education sidesteps mandates. Parallel schooling or apprenticeships pass on values without mainstream curriculum battles. Food production, trades, and resilient skills strengthen this. Ethnic enclaves often feature tight business networks; replicate that for your priorities.

Culture and Reproduction Keep it Going

Strong families, community rituals, shared stories, and child-rearing norms create the glue. Whether faith-based or secular, groups that emphasize stable relationships and multi-generational involvement tend to last. Reclaim balanced history, acknowledge flaws but also achievements in competence, innovation, and rights. Pride in contribution beats perpetual guilt for most people.

Security and governance stay practical: reputation systems, expulsion for bad actors, legal defense funds. Engage politics where needed to protect association rights. Alliances with other parallel groups on common threats (over-regulation) make sense without merging identities.

Challenges are real. Startup costs, finding enough aligned skilled people, legal pushback if it looks like evasion, or social labeling. Internal drift happens in any group. Economic viability takes work, initial homogeneity in values helps trust, but competence matters. Scaling relies on visible success attracting more people. Ethnic enclaves faced (and face) similar hurdles yet persist because the benefits, lower internal transaction costs, and higher reciprocity outweigh them for participants.

Value-Based Parallel Societies Are the Next Step

This isn’t about rejecting the whole society or hating others. It’s opting into micro high-trust environments where cooperation flows easier. Multiculturalism normalized ethnic parallels; value-based ones follow the same human pattern. In a polarized West, with one side leaning traditional/family/limited government and the other progressive/equity/big government, people increasingly want spaces that match their operating system instead of daily friction.

For digital control worries, parallel societies offer redundancy: private verification, cash/local systems, non-participation where possible. You build exit options and resilience bottom-up.

The point is empowerment through realism. Parallel societies based on voluntary affinity already exist and function for ethnic/cultural reasons. Extending to values is consistent and practical. It doesn’t solve every national issue, but it gives individuals and families agency, community, and a buffer against over-centralization. Start local, stay legal, focus on building what works for your group. History and current enclaves show it’s not impossible, it’s human.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and your support to make this publication possible. If you find this article useful, please tap the heart at the top of the page. Liking an article informs the Substack algorithm to promote it. Thanks once again!

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discover new authors and books by subscribing to a new publisher focused on everything to do with creating and maintaining an improved world of sovereign individuals, families and communities.

Subscribe to Sovereign Publishing Today