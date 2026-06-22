“The mass has no autonomy from institutions; on the contrary, agents of authorized institutions penetrate this mass, reducing any autonomy it may have in the formation of opinion by discussion.”—Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Problem – Why Parallel Societies Are Becoming More Relevant

Look, a lot of people right now feel pretty discouraged. The talk of Digital IDs, CBDCs that could track every purchase, vaccine passports or similar systems, and broader surveillance makes it seem like we’re heading toward a tightly controlled “digital prison planet” where opting out gets harder and harder. Reform feels slow or blocked, and central power keeps expanding. But here’s a grounded reality check: parallel societies aren’t some wild new idea. They’re already happening all around us in Western countries, mostly through ethnic enclaves formed via mass migration and multiculturalism.

Western nations pushed multiculturalism hard as a positive force, celebrating diversity, encouraging people to keep their cultures, languages, and traditions. In many ways, this created real ethnic neighborhoods: Chinatowns, Little Italys, Germantowns, Korean enclaves, and others that have existed for generations in places like the US, Canada, and Europe. These aren’t hidden; they’re visible parts of big cities where people cluster with others from similar backgrounds. They often have their own shops, restaurants, community centers, informal networks for jobs and support, and sometimes even different social norms.

Ethnic Enclaves Are Parallel Societies

These enclaves function as de facto parallel societies. Immigrants and their families find mutual support, information on work, housing, and cultural familiarity that helps them get by. Studies show enclaves can boost short-term economic outcomes for newcomers through networks. But on the flip side, they can slow full assimilation into the broader society. Loyalty often stays stronger within the group than to the host country as a whole, especially if integration into language, values, or institutions lags.

This ties into something measurable: trust. High-trust societies, think many Western countries historically, worked because people shared enough common ground that they could cooperate without heavy policing. Robert Putnam’s research (the guy known for Bowling Alone) looked at diversity and found that in more ethnically mixed neighborhoods, people “hunker down.” Trust drops, not just toward outsiders, but even toward people from their own group. Folks volunteer less, have fewer friends, and pull back from community life. This isn’t about hating anyone; it’s a pattern observed across studies. Diversity brings vibrancy and new ideas, but it often comes with short-term friction on social cohesion.

Societies Feel More Divided With Less Trust

Mass migration without strong emphasis on assimilation amplified this. Ethnic enclaves became natural outcomes. Governments kept policies going despite visible strains such as welfare costs, cultural clashes, reports of “no-go” areas or parallel norms in some places. Whether this was pure incompetence (ideological blind spots, cheap labor needs, fixing aging populations) or something more calculated (weakening unified national pushback against elite policies), the result is the same: societies feel more divided, with lower generalized trust. People notice when remittances flow out, dual citizenships create split allegiances, or integration stalls.

On top of ethnic lines, the West has split culturally into two broad camps that don’t see eye-to-eye. One side values traditional stuff: strong families, local communities, limited government, hard work, free speech, and self-reliance (often including things like gun rights in the US). The other side leans progressive: bigger government roles, higher taxes for redistribution, strong emphasis on feminism and equity, open migration, and a worldview that stresses historical guilt around colonialism and exploitation. Many regular people absorbed some of that self-critical narrative, which can distract from holding powerful elites accountable.

Deeply Divided on Core Values

Polls show record numbers of Americans feel the country is deeply divided on core values. This isn’t just left vs. right parties, it’s lifestyle, family structure, education approaches, and what success even means. Urban-rural gaps, education gaps, and worldview gaps widen it. In this setup, forcing everyone into one top-down model creates constant tension. Multiculturalism already accepted (and sometimes subsidized) ethnic parallels with their own internal loyalties. So why is it shocking that people with shared values (not just ethnicity) might want something similar?

The digital control push makes it worse. If systems require constant compliance for daily life, many will look for off-ramps. Ethnic enclaves prove people naturally gravitate toward affinity groups for practical and emotional reasons. They’re not perfect. Challenges like economic isolation or external tensions exist, but they endure because they meet human needs for belonging and reciprocity. Reality shows parallel living is possible and already normalized for cultural/ethnic reasons. Extending that logic to voluntary value-based groups doesn’t seem unreasonable, as long as it stays legal and non-criminal.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and your support to make this publication possible. If you find this article useful, please tap the heart at the top of the page. Liking an article informs the Substack algorithm to promote it. Thanks once again!

This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discover new authors and books by subscribing to a new publisher focused on everything to do with creating and maintaining an improved world of sovereign individuals, families and communities.

Subscribe to Sovereign Publishing Today