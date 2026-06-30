“The stone age didn’t end because we ran out of stones. It ended because we found better solutions.”—Karl-Henrik Robèrt

The Insanity of Extractive Centralization: Why Industrial Society Fails Every Natural Step Condition

This evaluation is inspired by Bruce Fletcher who informed me about “The Natural Step” in a comment. Hopefully you’ll find it interesting.

The Natural Step

The Natural Step is a sustainability framework developed in Sweden in 1989 by Dr. Karl-Henrik Robèrt, an oncologist who noticed a disturbing pattern: childhood cancer rates were rising, and the systemic environmental causes weren’t being addressed by piecemeal regulations.

The core insight was that you can’t negotiate with nature, you need to understand the rules of the biosphere first, then design human systems within those constraints. Robèrt brought together over 50 scientists to reach consensus on the fundamental conditions for a sustainable society, using a rigorous backcasting approach (start from the desired future, work backward to the present).

The Natural Step is applied in two parts:

The Four System Conditions The ABCD Planning Method

What Makes it Different

Unlike a lot of sustainability frameworks that amount to greenwashing checklists, The Natural Step is built on scientific consensus about biophysical limits, not stakeholder negotiation. It doesn’t ask “what’s politically possible,” it asks “what’s physically necessary,” then challenges you to figure out how to get there.

It’s been used by companies like IKEA, Interface, and entire municipalities in Sweden. Interface’s late founder Ray Anderson credited it as foundational to their “Mission Zero” transformation because they cut greenhouse gas emissions 92% while doubling revenue. A misguided mission with a desired outcome that highlights the hypocrisy behind the globalist agenda.

The framework’s weakness is that it requires genuine leadership commitment. It’s not something you can delegate to a sustainability department and call it done. It demands that executives actually understand thermodynamics and ecology, which is a bigger ask than most corporations are willing to entertain. But for organizations that actually want to align with biophysical reality rather than just manage PR, it remains one of the more rigorous approaches out there.

Violating Biophysical Rules

The Natural Step is one of those rare frameworks that doesn’t give you wiggle room. Most sustainability models are designed to be negotiated. They ask what’s politically feasible, what industry will tolerate, what consumers will accept. The Natural Step asks one question: what are the biophysical rules of the planet, and are you violating them? If the answer is yes, you’re not “working toward sustainability,” you’re running an extractive death spiral on a timer. It doesn’t matter how clever your marketing is.

When you run centralized industrial society through the four system conditions, the results are damning. But what’s more interesting, and less discussed, is what happens when you run a decentralized artisan society through the same lens. The comparison reveals something that neither mainstream environmentalism nor conventional economics wants to admit: one of these models can theoretically comply with the system conditions, and the other cannot, no matter how many solar panels you bolt onto it.

System Condition 1: Substances from the Earth’s Crust Must Not Systematically Increase in Nature

Centralized Industrial Society: Structural Violation

This condition is about flows. The Earth’s crust contains heavy metals, fossil carbon, and minerals that were sequestered over geological timescales. The rule is simple: don’t pull them out faster than they can be re-deposited. Centralized industrial society violates this at every scale.

Mining is the most obvious offender. A modern economy requires lithium, cobalt, copper, rare earths, iron, bauxite, and the quantities are staggering. A single electric vehicle requires roughly 500,000 pounds of raw materials mined, processed, and moved. The “green transition” doesn’t reduce extraction; it shifts it from drilling for oil to strip-mining for battery metals. The material throughput of a wind turbine or solar farm per unit of energy delivered is orders of magnitude higher than a natural gas plant, which is why the IEA projects mineral demand for clean energy technologies will quadruple by 2040. You’re not solving extraction, you’re just changing what gets extracted and where the tailings ponds go.

Fossil fuels are the other half of this violation. The carbon that took 300 million years to sequester is being re-released in two centuries. The rate mismatch is so extreme it barely registers as a “systematic increase.” It’s a pulse event. Even if you electrify everything, the embedded carbon in that infrastructure (steel, concrete, shipping, manufacturing) represents an enormous one-time release that the carbon cycle can’t absorb.

AI data centers add a new dimension. A single large training run for a frontier model can consume as much electricity as a small city uses in a year. The physical infrastructure, such as chips requiring ultra-pure silicon, rare earth metals, water for cooling, and concrete for buildings, represents another massive extraction pulse. And unlike a factory that produces durable goods, the “output” of a data center is ephemeral. You’re pulling substances from the crust to produce digital bits.

The centralized model can’t fix this with technology because the problem is structural: scale creates throughput. When production and consumption are separated by thousands of miles, you need extraction, transportation, and processing at scales that inevitably outstrip natural re-deposition rates. There is no “circular economy” for lithium that’s currently being mined at a rate thousands of times faster than geological processes can concentrate it.

Decentralized Artisan Society: Potential Compliance

A decentralized society organized around local production, durable goods, and regenerative materials has a fundamentally different relationship with the crust.

Mining becomes minimal. If you’re building furniture, tools, and structures from locally sourced wood, stone, clay, and fiber, your need for metals drops dramatically. What metal you do use, such as iron for tools, and copper for cookware, exists in tight technical cycles. A cast iron pan lasts generations. A well-made knife can be resharpened for a century. The extraction rate approaches the re-deposition rate because the stock of materials in circulation is sufficient for a stable population’s needs.

Fossil carbon stays in the ground. Localized production means localized energy needs, which can be met with passive solar design, wind, water, and biomass that operates within the contemporary carbon cycle, not the fossil one. The key distinction is that burning wood from a managed forest releases carbon that was sequestered decades ago and will be re-sequestered by regrowth. Burning coal releases carbon sequestered 300 million years ago. One is a cycle; the other is a one-way valve from crust to atmosphere.

Material quality replaces material quantity. The artisan model’s defining characteristic is that things are built to last. When the person making your chair lives in your community and their reputation depends on that chair not falling apart, planned obsolescence disappears as a business model. Fewer goods produced means less extraction per capita per year. The math is straightforward: if a chair lasts 100 years instead of 5, you’ve reduced the extraction rate for chair materials by 95%.

This isn’t romanticism, it’s flow accounting. A society that mines less and burns nothing from the crust will, by definition, have lower rates of systematic increase in crustal substances.

System Condition 2: Substances Produced by Society Must Not Systematically Increase in Nature

Centralized Industrial Society: The Petrochemical Cascade

This condition addresses synthetic compounds, such as plastics, persistent organic pollutants, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and anything that nature didn’t evolve to break down. Centralized industrial society has built its entire material economy on these substances.

Plastics are the flagship violation. Global plastic production has doubled roughly every 15 years. The majority is single-use packaging that exists for minutes or days before entering a waste stream where it persists for centuries. Microplastics are now found in human placentas, deep ocean trenches, and rainwater everywhere on Earth. There is no known organism that can metabolize polyethylene or polypropylene at any meaningful rate. The systematic increase is absolute and accelerating.

Industrial agriculture adds its own chemical cascade. Synthetic fertilizers disrupt nitrogen and phosphorus cycles at continental scales. The Gulf of Mexico dead zone is a direct consequence of Midwestern corn farming. Pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides are designed to be biocidal; their persistence in soil, water, and tissue is a feature of centralized food production, not a bug. Glyphosate is found in rain samples across the American Midwest. Atrazine concentrations in groundwater exceed EPA limits in multiple states. These are substances society produces that are now systematically increasing in nature.

Consumer goods compound the problem. Flame retardants in furniture, PFAS in waterproof clothing and non-stick cookware, phthalates in plastics, parabens in cosmetics, the modern home is a chemical saturation chamber. These compounds bioaccumulate. PFAS, the “forever chemicals,” have half-lives measured in years to decades in the human body and effectively infinite half-lives in the environment. A 2023 study found PFAS in the blood of 97% of Americans tested. The substances are now part of the biosphere.

AI data centers contribute through electronics manufacturing waste. Semiconductor fabrication uses some of the most toxic industrial chemicals in existence, such as hydrofluoric acid, arsine gas, and chlorinated solvents. The ultra-pure water requirements mean concentrated brine discharges. E-waste from rapid hardware obsolescence (GPUs replaced every 2-3 years) creates toxic leaching in the developing countries where most recycling happens.

The centralized model can’t solve this through incremental reform because the substances are functional, they make products cheaper, lighter, more flexible, more durable in the short term. Removing them means accepting higher costs, shorter shelf life, or different material properties. A system optimized for throughput and profit will always choose the synthetic shortcut.

Decentralized Artisan Society: Material Discipline

A decentralized artisan economy has an inherent bias against synthetic compounds for reasons that are economic, not ideological.

Biodegradability is the default. If you’re producing goods from wood, leather, wool, cotton, hemp, clay, glass, iron, and stone, your waste products are either compostable or inert minerals. Wool decomposes. Leather eventually returns to soil. Wood rots. Clay returns to sediment. Glass and iron are stable minerals that don’t bioaccumulate. The materials that nature can process are the materials in use.

Local waste visibility enforces discipline. In a centralized system, production waste is externalized to someone else’s community, usually poorer, usually browner, usually far away. In a decentralized system, you live downstream of your own waste. If your tannery is dumping chromium into the local creek, you’re drinking that chromium. This creates feedback loops that industrial society has systematically broken. When the cost of pollution is borne by the polluter, pollution drops.

Durability eliminates the packaging problem. Most synthetic waste is single-use packaging designed to get products from distant factories to consumers without spoilage or damage. When production is local and goods are durable, packaging becomes minimal or unnecessary. You don’t need a plastic blister pack for a chair built in the same town. You don’t need styrofoam for bread baked down the street.

Chemical inputs are minimal by necessity. Regenerative agriculture closes nutrient loops on-farm, such as animal manure, compost, crop rotation, and nitrogen-fixing cover crops. No synthetic fertilizer supply chain. Pest management relies on biodiversity, beneficial insects, and mechanical controls rather than broad-spectrum biocides. The yields per acre may be lower than industrial monoculture, but the chemical output to nature is near zero.

The artisan model doesn’t require everyone to become an environmental saint. It simply removes the structural incentives that make synthetic compounds profitable, such as distance, scale, externalized costs, and consumer ignorance of production methods.

System Condition 3: The Physical Basis for Nature’s Productivity and Diversity Must Not Be Systematically Degraded

Centralized Industrial Society: The Great Simplification

This condition addresses ecosystem integrity, such as soil, water, forests, wetlands, and biodiversity. Centralized industrial society is essentially a machine for converting natural capital into financial capital, and the conversion rate is accelerating.

Industrial agriculture is ground zero. Modern farming doesn’t grow food; it converts fossil fuels into calories through the Haber-Bosch process (synthetic nitrogen) while systematically destroying the soil food web. The UN estimates that 40% of global agricultural soils are degraded. The US loses roughly 10 billion tons of topsoil annually. This is soil that took millennia to form. Mono-cropping eliminates biodiversity above and below ground. The insects, birds, soil fungi, and bacteria that constitute a living ecosystem are replaced with a sterile medium that requires constant chemical inputs to produce anything.

Mining doesn’t just extract minerals; it eliminates ecosystems entirely. Mountaintop removal coal mining in Appalachia has buried over 2,000 miles of headwater streams. Lithium brine extraction in the Atacama Desert is depleting aquifers that indigenous communities and flamingo populations depend on. Rare earth processing in Inner Mongolia has created toxic lakes visible from space. These aren’t “impacts” to be mitigated. They’re permanent eliminations of ecosystem function.

Massive factories and logistics infrastructure pave over productive land. The built environment of industrial society, such as warehouses, highways, ports, and distribution centers, converts biologically active land into impermeable surfaces that shed water, create heat islands, and fragment wildlife corridors. Amazon’s distribution network alone covers hundreds of millions of square feet, each facility surrounded by parking lots and access roads that will never grow anything again.

AI data centers accelerate this through land consumption and water demands. A hyperscale data center can consume millions of gallons of water daily for cooling. Water that’s withdrawn from aquifers and surface sources in regions often already experiencing water stress. Google’s data center water consumption increased roughly 20% in 2022 alone. The physical footprint of these facilities, plus the transmission infrastructure to power them, represents permanent ecosystem conversion.

“Green” energy is not an exception. Utility-scale solar farms in the Mojave Desert are destroying habitat for desert tortoises and other endemic species. Wind farms kill millions of birds and bats annually, including endangered species. Hydroelectric dams have destroyed some of the most productive freshwater ecosystems on Earth. The common thread is that centralized energy production, regardless of source, requires centralized land conversion.

The centralized model can’t address this because growth requires new throughput. As long as the economy must expand, it must consume more land, more water, more biomass, more ecosystem services. Efficiency improvements are overwhelmed by scale increases. Jevons Paradox applies: make resource use more efficient, and total consumption rises because the effective price drops.

Decentralized Artisan Society: Regenerative by Structure

A decentralized society organized around regenerative principles has a fundamentally different relationship with ecosystem productivity.

Agriculture becomes soil-building, not soil-mining. Regenerative farming, the managed grazing, no-till, cover cropping, agroforestry, and composting, increases soil organic matter over time. This improves water retention, carbon sequestration, nutrient density of food, and resilience to drought and flood. The farm becomes more productive over generations, not less. Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm is the proof of concept: higher yields per acre than conventional operations, no chemical inputs, soil that’s getting deeper and richer every year.

Local production preserves biodiversity. When food, fiber, and timber are produced within the same watershed where they’re consumed, the incentive to monocrop disappears. Diverse local needs require diverse local production. An artisan community might manage woodlots, orchards, pasture, gardens, and wetlands, with each providing different products and each supporting different species. The landscape mosaic that results supports far more biodiversity than the corn-soybean desert of the Midwest.

Water stays in watersheds. Decentralized systems don’t require massive diversions, aqueducts, or deep aquifer mining. Rainwater harvesting, small-scale surface storage, and soil water retention from high organic matter content can meet local needs without depleting regional water tables. When you’re not growing alfalfa in the desert for export to Saudi Arabia, water becomes manageable.

The built environment integrates with ecosystems. Small-scale construction using local materials has a lighter footprint by orders of magnitude. Buildings can be designed for passive heating and cooling, eliminating the energy infrastructure that industrial society requires. The land between buildings is productive, gardens, orchards, and woodlots, rather than paved over.

The key insight is that decentralization aligns human incentives with ecosystem health. When your food comes from the farm you can see from your window, you don’t tolerate soil destruction. When your water comes from the creek that runs through town, you don’t dump chemicals upstream. The feedback loops that industrial society has broken are re-established.

System Condition 4: People Must Not Be Subject to Structural Obstacles to Meeting Their Basic Needs

Centralized Industrial Society: Engineered Dependency

This is the condition that exposes the political dimension of unsustainability. A system can’t be sustainable if it structurally prevents people from meeting their needs for food, water, shelter, community, and autonomy. Centralized industrial society, by design, creates dependency.

Food deserts and processed food dependency. Industrial agriculture doesn’t feed people directly; it produces commodity crops (corn, soy, wheat) that are processed into calorie-dense, nutrient-poor food products. Access to actual nutrition requires income, transportation, and knowledge. The system produces enough calories to feed everyone, yet food insecurity persists because access is mediated by money, not need. Meanwhile, the processed food supply is engineered for addiction, the “bliss point” formulations that maximize consumption while minimizing satiety.

Energy dependency as control architecture. Centralized grids mean centralized control. When your heat, light, cooking, and communication all depend on a utility company and a supply chain stretching back to a natural gas well or coal mine hundreds of miles away, you are structurally vulnerable. Price increases, supply disruptions, or deliberate shutoffs become tools of control. The Texas freeze of 2021 wasn’t just a grid failure; it was a demonstration of what centralized infrastructure does when it fails, it kills people who can’t afford alternatives.

Housing as a financial instrument. The mortgage system, zoning laws, and building codes have transformed shelter from a basic need into a speculative asset. Young people can’t afford homes not because we forgot how to build them but because housing has been financialized, extracted into the global wealth capture machine. A basic human need becomes a structural obstacle to meeting that need.

The digital prison. This is where AI data centers and the broader tech infrastructure reveal their purpose. Smartphones, social media, digital payments, digital ID, social credit systems, these aren’t conveniences. They’re infrastructure for behavior monitoring, consumption steering, and ultimately population control. The COVID era demonstrated the template: digital health passes, movement restrictions enforced by phone tracking, financial exclusion for non-compliance. AI accelerates this by making surveillance automated, predictive, and inescapable. The data centers aren’t neutral infrastructure; they’re the physical substrate of a control system that makes every transaction visible and every individual trackable.

The middle class as extraction target. The oligarchy doesn’t need a prosperous middle class, prosperous people have options, savings, and the ability to say no. The goal is to extract wealth until everyone is either a rentier or a renter, an owner or a debtor. Student loans, medical debt, subscription pricing for everything from software to cars, the conversion of ownership to “access.” These are engineered dependencies. You own nothing, you rent everything, and you’re happy, or at least compliant.

Decentralized Artisan Society: Structural Autonomy

A decentralized society addresses the fourth system condition by removing the intermediaries between people and their needs.

Food sovereignty. When communities produce their own food, food security stops being a function of income and becomes a function of land, knowledge, and labor, all of which can be distributed more equitably than money. A family with a garden, fruit trees, and a relationship with local farmers has food security that no supply chain disruption can threaten. The knowledge of how to grow, preserve, and prepare food becomes common rather than specialized.

Energy autonomy. Decentralized energy, such as passive solar design, small-scale wind and hydro, local biomass, maybe some solar panels, means no one can turn off your heat. The technology exists. What’s missing is the political will to abandon the centralized model that makes populations controllable through utility bills and grid access.

Shelter as a skill, not a product. Traditional building techniques using local materials (timber framing, straw bale, cob, stone) mean shelter can be produced by communities rather than purchased from developers. Building codes designed for industrial materials make this illegal in most places, which tells you whose interests the codes serve. When people can build their own homes, the housing market loses its grip.

The knowledge commons. An artisan society requires widespread skill, for example carpentry, metalworking, farming, food preservation, herbal medicine, midwifery, and animal husbandry. These skills can’t be monopolized or subscription-priced. They exist in people’s hands and minds, passed through apprenticeship and practice. This is the opposite of the AI vision, where knowledge is extracted from humans, embedded in proprietary models, and sold back as a service.

Community as infrastructure. When people know their neighbors, share tools, trade skills, and have relationships that predate any crisis, they don’t need centralized institutions to survive disruptions. Mutual aid isn’t charity; it’s the recognition that atomized individuals are easy to control and connected communities are not.

The fourth system condition is ultimately about power. Centralized systems concentrate power; decentralized systems distribute it. A system that concentrates power will always create structural obstacles to meeting basic needs, because dependency is how power is maintained. A system that distributes power removes those obstacles because autonomous people don’t need permission to live.

The Scorecard

The pattern is stark. Centralized industrial society fails all four conditions not because of bad actors or insufficient regulation, but because the system logic requires violation. Scale requires extraction. Distance requires synthetic preservatives and packaging. Growth requires ecosystem conversion. Control requires dependency.

The decentralized artisan model passes all four conditions not because artisans are morally superior, but because the system logic aligns with biophysical reality. Local production means local materials. Durable goods mean low throughput. Regenerative agriculture means soil building. Distributed skills mean distributed power.

The Natural Step doesn’t tell you how to transition or whether the transition is politically feasible. It just tells you what’s physically required. And what’s physically required is a civilization that operates within the rules of the biosphere, rules that centralized industrial society, greenwashed or not, is structurally incapable of following.

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