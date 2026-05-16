“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”—George Bernard Shaw

Money in the Middle: A Game to Reprogram Civilization

Acknowledgment & Origin Story

Money in the Middle is a game conceived by The Society of Problem Solvers. This essay, which includes a few small suggestions, is intended to generate interest in the Game and in its infinite possibilities as a real solution to the rigged world we live in. It is the Operating System For A New Civilization.

CITY-STATE ARC & META-GOVERNANCE

The ultimate ambition of Money in the Middle is to move beyond mere participation in the Toxic World and begin replacing it. We do not seek to reform the central state; we seek to make it obsolete by building systems that perform its essential functions—justice, infrastructure, and resource management—better, faster, and more transparently than any bureaucratic apparatus possibly could.

This transition occurs through the City-State Arc, a multi-phase evolution that turns scattered Dunbar Communities into a federated network of sovereign, Clean World nodes.

The Morph: From Psychographic Movement to Geographic Anchor

A movement built on values alone is vulnerable; it can be marginalized or ignored. A movement built on sovereign territory and tangible infrastructure is a force of nature.

The transition begins when individual Dunbar nodes (our 150-person cells) aggregate in a specific bioregion. When three, five, or ten nodes cluster around a common resource base—a watershed, a regional power loop, a manufacturing hub—we reach the City-State threshold.

At this scale, the “Game” is no longer just a digital coordination tool; it is the functional governance software for a municipal entity.

The Swarm Avatar as Governance Software

In the Toxic World, governance is a “human” process—slow, corruptible, and prone to ego. In the Clean World, governance is algorithmic, transparent, and emergent.

The Swarm Avatar—the aggregated intelligence of our participants—is not a dictator. It is an operating system for consensus. When a policy decision must be made—e.g., how to allocate regional water rights or how to settle a dispute between two nodes—the decision is routed through the Swarm Avatar.

The Unpredictability Shield: Because the Swarm is composed of thousands of individuals rotating through Dunbar modules, no central influencer can “hack” the vote. The decision process is non-deterministic, making it immune to the predictive modeling that establishment AI uses to manipulate populations.

Recursive Auditing: Every decision made by the Swarm is recorded on the public ledger. If a decision leads to a negative outcome, the Swarm can analyze the process, identify the flaw in the logic, and update the “Governance Code” (the rule-set) for future iterations. It is a government that learns from its mistakes in real-time.

Meta-Governance: Law Without Legislators

We replace the “law of the state” with the “Code of the Clean World.”

Meta-governance is the process by which we manage the rules of the game itself. How do we ensure that a local node doesn’t become corrupt? How do we resolve conflicts between nodes?

The Federal Charter: Every node agrees to a core set of immutable principles: Transparency (the ledger), Sovereignty (of the individual), and Regeneration (of the environment). These are the “hard-coded” rules of the network.

Liquid Democracy: Players delegate their voting power on specific issues to experts they trust. If an expert proves incompetent or corrupt, the delegation can be revoked instantly. This creates a meritocracy of competence, not a hierarchy of political office.

Restorative Arbitration: When disputes arise, we do not use the adversarial courts of the Toxic World. We use juries selected by the Swarm Avatar—individuals with high reputation scores in the specific domain of the conflict. The goal is not punishment; it is the restoration of the social bond.

The “Tipping Point” Strategy

Every node has a “Tipping Point” (TP). The TP is the moment when the Clean World node is more productive, more prosperous, and more desirable than the surrounding Toxic World municipality.

Once a node hits its TP, it becomes an economic gravity well. The surrounding population starts to notice. They see that Clean World residents have lower energy bills, higher-quality food, and a more transparent local budget.

The strategy for hitting the TP is simple:

Out-compete: Use the Impact Pool to build superior infrastructure. Invite: Open the node’s services (like the Decentralized Costco) to non-members at a slight markup, which reinvests into the Impact Pool. Absorb: When the Toxic World’s local systems fail (which they inevitably do), the Clean World node is the only functional alternative. The municipality then voluntarily dissolves its bureaucratic functions and adopts the Clean World ledger.

The Tipping Point is the moment when the game becomes the government.

Managing Complexity: The Dunbar Constraint

A key feature of our meta-governance is that it never tries to scale like a nation-state. Nation-states fail because they try to govern millions of people with a single, monolithic rule-set.

We scale by replication, not aggregation.

When a community grows beyond 150 people, it doesn’t just add more people to the same bureaucracy. It splits. It creates a new Dunbar node. This keeps the governance intimate and human-scale. The “meta-governance” layer (the Swarm Avatar) only manages the links between these nodes—the trade, the shared infrastructure, and the core protocol—not the daily life of the individual.

This is Fractal Governance. Every community is self-contained, but linked to a global intelligence. It is the ultimate resilience: you can destroy one node, but the Swarm survives.

Economic Autonomy and the End of Speculation

The meta-governance layer actively fights the “Toxic” tendency for wealth to concentrate at the top.

The Reputation-Weighted Economy: We don’t just use money; we use Reputation. High-reputation players—those who have contributed the most to the Clean World—have more weight in “meta” decisions. You cannot buy power; you must earn it through regenerative action.

Eliminating Rent-Seeking: Land in Clean World nodes is owned by a Land Trust. You cannot speculate on it. You pay for the use of the land, and that money goes into the Impact Pool, not into the pocket of a landlord. This eliminates the #1 cause of inequality in the Toxic World: real estate speculation.

The Swarm Avatar as a Civilizational Immune System

The ultimate goal of the City-State Arc is to create a Civilizational Immune System. Just as a healthy body fights off infection, the Clean World must fight off corruption, infiltration, and external capture.

The Swarm Avatar does this by:

Detecting Anomalies: If a node’s ledger shows suspicious activity (e.g., a sudden, unexplained outflow of resources), the Swarm Avatar flags it for an immediate community audit.

Isolating Threats: If a node is compromised, the Swarm can “quarantine” it—severing its economic ties to the rest of the network until it passes an independent audit.

Self-Healing: If the Swarm Avatar detects that a governance rule is being bypassed, it proposes a “patch” to the charter, which the community votes on. We are constantly upgrading our immunity.

The Vision of the Federated City-States

Imagine a continent dotted with Clean World City-States. They are connected by high-speed, privacy-first mesh networks. They trade with each other using the Clean Exchange Protocol. They share resources in times of crisis, and they compete in a “transparency race”—each trying to show how much more efficient and clean they can be than their neighbors.

This is not a top-down empire. It is a Federation of Regenerative Cells.

It is a world where the “government” is simply an app on your phone that you use to vote on how your neighborhood spends its surplus energy. It is a world where your daily economic activity automatically funds the restoration of the earth.

Conclusion of Part V: The New Social Contract

The City-State Arc is our answer to the question, “How do we win?”

We win by building a world that is so obviously superior, so transparently fair, and so effectively regenerative that the Toxic World becomes a museum of human error. We don’t need to defeat the old system; we just need to out-live it.

By the time we hit the Tipping Point, we will have already built the new world inside the shell of the old one. The transition will not be a violent revolution. It will be a voluntary migration—millions of people simply choosing to step out of the shadows of the Toxic World and into the light of the Clean World.

The Game is just the beginning. The City-States are the infrastructure. The Swarm is the mind.

We are the architects.

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