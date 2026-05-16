ParaGov

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Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
5h

You really get this! Thanks for sharing these ideas and adding to them. We have a very interesting one coming out tomorrow on this topic!

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1 reply by ParaGov
Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

The actual thesis is this: current institutions — governments, corporations, financial systems — are optimized to serve the people who control them, not the people who depend on them.

And the framework you're building — member owned, mathematically accountable, structurally resistant to capture, designed to serve the common denominator rather than the ruling class — is a direct challenge to that model.

The argument is actually about who gets to own the institutions that shape human life.

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