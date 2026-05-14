“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”—R. Buckminster Fuller

Money in the Middle: A Game to Reprogram Civilization

Acknowledgment & Origin Story

Money in the Middle is a game conceived by The Society of Problem Solvers. This essay, which includes a few small suggestions, is intended to generate interest in the Game and in its infinite possibilities as a real solution to the rigged world we live in. It is the Operating System For A New Civilization.

FROM GAME TO REALITY — THE CLEAN WORLD MODEL

When a simulation begins to outperform the world it models, the simulator becomes an instruction manual. Money in the Middle has already proven that transparent cooperation and regenerative economics work inside the game. The next chapter is to walk those algorithms into physical reality — land, food, housing, technology, trade.

The Purpose of the Clean World Model

The Clean World is not an utopia conceived in imagination. It is a tangible infrastructure project multiplied by play. While governments fight over ideology, players quietly build a parallel civilization using the same coordination systems that make Money in the Middle successful:

Transparency Shared ownership Distributed intelligence Local self‑reliance linked by global cooperation.

Each Clean World node anchors these principles in real soil as a Dunbar Community—a living proof‑of‑concept that transparency outperforms corruption.

Dunbar Communities — The Architecture of Resilience

A Dunbar Community contains about 150 people—the upper limit for stable social cohesion. Rather than anonymous sprawl, each node is a complete micro‑society: residential village nucleus plus agricultural perimeter, digitally linked to every other node.

Land Requirements and Physical Design

~100–200 acres per community

central village zone (10 acres): housing, workshops, commons

agricultural belt (100 acres): orchards, greenhouses, permaculture rows

ecological buffer (20 acres): forest and watershed

Each community runs on renewable micro‑grids, open‑source water‑systems, and a cooperative transportation pool.

The layout itself teaches systems thinking: energy, waste, food, and governance in visible feedback loops.

Skills and Roles — The Human Ecosystem

Diversity of talent stabilizes small populations. Each Dunbar Community recruits across five domains so every necessity—food, power, education, health, and culture—is locally maintained.

Every member performs dual service: craft competence and civic duty. Rotating administrative roles prevent bureaucrat castes and keep governance fresh.

Regenerative Agriculture as Gameplay

Farming in the Clean World is not drudgery—it’s a real‑life quest line.

Players who funded agricultural nodes through the Impact Pool can physically participate:

design permaculture plots,

manage greenhouses,

deploy sensor networks to analyze soil microbiome,

document yields back to the game ledger.

Success metrics—diversity index, nutritional output—translate into in‑game achievements and profit‑sharing.

Play‑to‑Heal replaces Play‑to‑Earn. Every tomato harvested stands as a pixel restored on the planet’s health bar.

Decentralized Costco — Circular Commerce for Members

Industrial retail seduces people with convenience at the cost of dependency. The Clean World flips this by evolving a Decentralized Costco model:

Products and food created by Clean World businesses are sold directly to members at transparent margins.

Payments return to the Impact Pool instead of corporate shareholders.

Every transaction is logged publicly, revealing exactly where the “middle money” moves.

Outcome: consumers become co‑producers; loyalty is no longer manipulation but mutual benefit.

Privacy‑First Technology Stack

While data harvesting props up the Toxic World, the Clean World’s digital layer functions like a private neural network.

Components include:

peer‑to‑peer encrypted messaging mesh;

community‑hosted clouds with local keys only;

digital wallets tied to civic reputation rather than biometric extraction;

open‑source software auditable by any player.

Being “on‑chain” no longer means exposure—it means collective memory without surveillance. The Clean World inverts Big Tech’s model: instead of machines predicting humans, humans steer machines transparently.

Journalism and Open Intelligence as Civic Organs

Each community maintains its own news desk and research lab. Local journalists—funded by the Impact Pool—cover real events, from air‑quality reports to budget audits. Cross‑node intelligence teams aggregate these data into a public Clean Index showing ecological health, happiness, and transparency levels.

This becomes the civilization’s scoreboard. Propaganda collapses because every citizen can verify numbers simply by walking outside.

Counter Propaganda Initiative (CPI)

The Toxic World won people’s minds through marketing; the Clean World wages memetic defense.

The CPI uses storytelling, humor, and culture to re‑brand truth as desirable.

Influencers become “Transparency Champions.”

Impact results appear in short documentaries: “from pixels to produce,” “players turned farmers.”

Viral memes celebrate measurable cleanliness: air‑particulate graphs turned into art, financial transparency turned into leaderboard races.

When propaganda sells dependency, counter‑propaganda sells agency.

Economic Feedback Loops — Transparency as Currency

Every Clean World node functions as both an enterprise and a classroom in regenerative economics.

Example Loop:

Because revenue – expense – impact equations are permanently visible, corruption mathematically dies. Money ceases to be a moral temptation; it becomes a teaching instrument.

Governance Inside Each Node

Every community practices continuous deliberative democracy via mini‑swarms.

All budgets published weekly.

Randomized “Transparency Board” of 12 members rotates quarterly.

All disputes mediated through consensus protocols that reward empathy over dominance.

Each node contributes anonymized governance data to meta‑analytics improving the overall system.

These small republics become civic laboratories whose successes are cloned, not commanded. Hierarchy melts into architecture.

Scaling From Psychographic Movement to Geographic Presence

The Clean World spreads in four predictable phases:

Rather than fight governments, these Clean World enclaves outperform them—displaying lower costs, healthier citizens, and transparent infrastructure. When evidence becomes undeniable, external populations join voluntarily.

Education as a Foundational Loop

Every node hosts a Clean World Academy: blended virtual and physical classrooms where children and adults learn:

Ecological literacy & regenerative design

Financial transparency & cooperative accounting

Health autonomy

Digital privacy engineering

Conflict resolution

Graduates receive certificates recorded on the Clean Ledger—education that doubles as governance training.

Metrics of Success

Progress is not measured in GDP but in CPI (Clean Performance Indicators):

These metrics feed back into both the real community dashboards and the in‑game leaderboards; playing well in the simulation literally improves the living environment.

Global Replication and Inter‑Node Trade

Each Dunbar Community exports surplus goods and knowledge to others: one node specialized in hydroponics, another in mesh tech, another in decentralized newsrooms. Trade occurs through Clean Exchange Protocol—a transparent barter‑indexed ledger preventing currency speculation.

Result: a post‑capitalist but prosperous federation where information replaces interest as the driver of wealth.

Early Examples (Prototype Scenarios)

The Helios Node – Texas regenerative farm: Converts 120 acres of exhausted land into permaculture; sells produce and solar power back to regional towns. The Aqua Node – Pacific Northwest: Specializes in water‑purification systems; exports hardware designs to other nodes via open licensing. The Meta Node – Estonia: Runs Clean World Academy online programs and privacy‑software development.

Each prototype replicates like open‑source code: local adaptation, global integration.

Psychological Impact — Healing Learned Helplessness

The Clean World is more than infrastructure; it is therapy for civilization.

By allowing ordinary people to witness tangible improvement—cleaner water, transparent budgets, new art, new food—it rewires the collective nervous system from fatalism to optimism.

Helpless populations are easy to govern; empowered populations govern themselves.

Philosophical Contrast — From Toxic to Clean

The Clean World doesn’t overthrow the old one—it renders it obsolete through superior performance.

The Energy of Transparency

Energy independence completes sovereignty. Each node operates micro‑grids recorded on the ledger: solar yield, consumption, storage, and diagnostics accessible to all members. No hidden utility companies, no inflated bills. The community literally sees the sunlight become shared wealth.

Energy karma becomes measurable righteousness where honesty is equal to efficiency.

Transition Protocol — Entering the Clean World

Every prospective community follows a seven‑step onboarding:

Form a digital guild inside the game. Complete training missions on cooperative law and permaculture. Fundraise via Impact Pool proposal. Purchase or lease land transparently. Publish open environmental audits. Begin residency with provisional charter. Link governance data to Swarm Network Ledger v1.

What begins as digital play scales seamlessly into habitation.

Conclusion of Part III

The Clean World demonstrates the thesis of Money in the Middle: If you can simulate integrity long enough, it becomes real.

Gamers once built imaginary castles; now they build functioning villages. Every node is a rebuke to corruption and an invitation to join a new social contract grounded in transparency, mutual profit, and ecological health.

The Cosmic irony: to heal the planet, we had to learn to play again.

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