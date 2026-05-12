ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
2h

Unfortunately, the bankers and Jews have stolen all our money leaving us trillions of dollars in debt.

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1 reply by ParaGov
MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
2h

Very good, you know what I do believe that we are winning as the information is getting out, and humanity is evolving.

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