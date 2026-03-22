“The greatest danger to our future comes from the measures intended to protect us.”—Aldous Huxley

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ADHD INSIGHT

Is modern society deliberately weakening the brain’s center of memory and freedom?

Dr. Michael Nehls argues that the human hippocampus—the brain’s seat of autobiographical memory, identity, reflection, and autonomy—is under systematic attack through chronic stress, inflammation, nutrient depletion, and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein effects from infection and vaccination. These impair adult neurogenesis, leading to fearfulness, compliance, and indoctrination. Lithium, a trace element historically abundant in water but now largely absent, protects hippocampal regeneration, mood stability, and cognition at microdoses—yet its essential role is ignored or suppressed. Nehls views this as pathocratic control favoring docile populations, countered by exercise, sleep, fasting, omega-3s, and trace lithium to restore biological sovereignty and free will.

INSIGHT

Dr. Michael Nehls and the War on the Human Mind

In an age when institutional science increasingly serves the interests of power rather than truth, Dr. Michael Nehls has emerged as one of the few remaining medical intellectuals willing to connect the dots between biology, psychology, and politics. A German physician, geneticist, and marathon cyclist, Nehls fuses scientific rigor with a kind of moral urgency rarely encountered in modern academia. His works — The Exhausted Brain, The Conspiracy Against Lithium, The Algae Oil Revolution, and most provocatively, The Indoctrinated Brain — form a single overarching critique of the mental and physiological degradation of modern humanity.

Nehls’s ultimate theme is that human beings have been biologically sabotaged. Not metaphorically — but literally, in the structure and functioning of their brains. Institutions, through a mix of neglect, greed, and psychological conditioning, have allowed — and in some cases deliberately caused — physiological damage to the hippocampus: the brain’s autobiographical memory center and the seat of higher cognition, creativity, and autonomy. When the hippocampus is weakened, he warns, individuals become fearful, compliant, dependent, and easily indoctrinated. In short, they cease being fully human.

The Indoctrinated Brain: The Biochemistry of Obedience

In The Indoctrinated Brain, Nehls moves far beyond mere social critique. He grounds his arguments in clinical neurobiology, explaining how environmental stressors, psychological manipulation, and biomedical interventions converge to attack the hippocampus.

The hippocampus, located in the medial temporal lobe, is the autobiographical center of the human mind. It encodes episodic memory — the story of yourself — and thus forms the bridge between memory, identity, and conscience. The hippocampus is the part of the brain that tells you who you are. It integrates new experiences into the context of past ones, allowing for reflection, personal growth, and independent thought. Destroy the hippocampus, and the person forgets not only their memories but their sense of meaning, their moral compass, and their ability to resist manipulation.

Unlike most brain structures, the hippocampus can regenerate. It is capable of adult neurogenesis, the formation of new neurons — one of the most important scientific discoveries of the late twentieth century. This process, however, is fragile. Chronic stress, inflammation, sleep deprivation, social isolation, and environmental toxins suppress hippocampal neurogenesis. Conversely, exercise, sufficient sleep, fasting, compassion, sunlight, and micronutrients stimulate it. When Nehls speaks of “brain exhaustion,” he refers precisely to the cumulative assault on hippocampal regeneration that defines modern life.

Spike Protein and Hippocampal Collapse

Where The Indoctrinated Brain becomes especially explosive is in its discussion of how the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — both from infection and, crucially, from vaccination — may have catastrophic, long-lasting effects on hippocampal integrity. Nehls builds upon emerging evidence that the spike protein crosses the blood-brain barrier, accumulates in neural tissues, and disrupts the delicate architecture of the hippocampus.

He points to several mechanisms:

Endothelial inflammation — The spike protein binds to ACE2 receptors on the endothelial cells of blood vessels, triggering microvascular inflammation and reduced oxygenation in brain tissues. The hippocampus, being highly metabolic and oxygen-dependent, is particularly vulnerable.

Microglial activation — Spike exposure induces chronic microglial activation — the brain’s immune cells. Once activated, they release cytokines and free radicals, leading to neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration.

Mitochondrial dysfunction — The hippocampus relies heavily on oxidative phosphorylation. The spike protein impairs mitochondrial function, leading to energy deficits. This mitochondrial exhaustion mirrors the patterns observed in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Suppression of neurogenesis — Elevated cortisol and inflammatory cytokines effectively halt the birth of new neurons. Animal models have long demonstrated that viral proteins and immune stressors can block adult hippocampal neurogenesis — a mechanism that Nehls believes explains the rise in depression, “brain fog,” and sudden cognitive decline observed post-2020.

According to Nehls, this constitutes not merely a side effect but a biological weapon against autonomy. If the hippocampus governs reflection and the integration of memory, its impairment produces docility. In effect, a biological lobotomy. In his view, pathocratic systems — systems ruled by the psychologically disordered — benefit from such a state. A person who cannot remember coherently cannot revolt coherently. Emotional reactivity replaces thoughtful reflection; slogans replace reasoning.

In this sense, The Indoctrinated Brain can be understood as a sophisticated neurobiological deconstruction of totalitarian psychology. The spike protein becomes not just a molecular hazard, but a symbol of civilization’s descent into biochemical control.

Regenerating the Damaged Brain

Nevertheless, Nehls does not preach hopelessness. A recurring theme in his work is that the brain is regenerative — if the right conditions are restored. He draws on research showing that the adult hippocampus forms thousands of new neurons each day when sufficient growth factors (such as BDNF — brain-derived neurotrophic factor) are present and when oxidative stress is low.

Essential strategies for hippocampal regeneration include:

Physical exercise — particularly endurance training, which increases BDNF and mitochondrial density.

Sleep optimization — deep sleep serves as a “software update” for the hippocampus, consolidating memory and fostering neurogenesis.

Caloric moderation and intermittent fasting , which activate longevity pathways (sirtuins, autophagy) and create a neurogenic environment.

Micronutrient sufficiency , particularly omega-3 fatty acids (DHA from algae oil), zinc, magnesium, selenium, and lithium in trace amounts.

Emotional reconnection and learning — novel experiences and meaningful relationships help the hippocampus grow through synaptic reinforcement.

In short, the same civilization that damages our cognitive freedom through engineered stress can be transcended through deliberate neuroregeneration and nutrient restoration — provided we reclaim responsibility for our internal ecology.

The Lithium Revelation: A Forgotten Essential Element

Dr. Nehls’s book The Conspiracy Against Lithium expands on this nutrient-centered vision. He asserts, based on both historical epidemiology and biochemistry, that lithium is an essential trace element that was abundant in drinking water for most of human history — until industrial purification and groundwater depletion stripped it away.

Traditional psychiatry recognizes lithium only as a psychiatric drug, prescribed in high, often toxic doses (typically 300–1200 mg/day as lithium carbonate) for bipolar disorder. At these levels, side effects can include kidney toxicity, tremors, and thyroid disruption. Nehls argues that this is a grotesque misuse of an otherwise vital element. He makes a careful distinction between pharmacologic lithium (milligrams per day) and nutritional lithium (micrograms per day).

According to his interpretation, naturally-occurring lithium in trace doses (typically 0.1–1 mg/day) exerts subtle yet profound stabilizing effects on mood, impulse control, neurogenesis, and even longevity. It acts as a neurotrophic and anti-inflammatory regulator, enhancing hippocampal resilience.

Nehls presents evidence that regions with modest lithium concentrations in public water supplies have lower suicide rates, reduced crime rates, and slower progression of dementia. Yet these findings have been systematically ignored, or worse, dismissed as “epidemiological coincidences.” He suggests that this is no accident.

Lithium as a Cornerstone of Mental Health

In Nehls’s model, the hippocampus’s ability to regenerate — and thus to sustain autonomy — depends heavily on lithium’s presence. Lithium upregulates neuroprotective pathways, particularly:

GSK-3β inhibition , which stabilizes mitochondrial function and enhances BDNF signaling.

Telomere preservation , delaying cellular aging.

Reduction of oxidative stress and dampening of microglial overactivation.

Improved neuronal calcium homeostasis, shielding against excitotoxicity.

He goes so far as to propose that lithium deficiency is the silent epidemic behind the global surge in mental illness, neurodegeneration, and behavioral instability. Just as iodine deficiency once caused goiter and mental retardation, lithium deficiency may underlie our current crisis of depression, anxiety, and existential disorientation.

In his words, lithium is “the ninth essential trace element”, joining the established set — cobalt, copper, iodine, iron, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, and zinc — that sustain human metabolism and neurological health. Its systematic exclusion from official nutrition tables, he argues, parallels the wider suppression of natural, non-patentable solutions that could undermine pharmaceutical profits.

The Pathocracy: When Power Pathology Becomes Policy

The deeper layer of Nehls’s thought is psychological and political. He ideas strongly align with the modern global order as a pathocracy — a system ruled by psychologically disordered elites who manipulate fear, scarcity, and misinformation to maintain control. Pathocracies require a population incapable of sustained independent thought. Thus, they benefit from anything that damages the hippocampus — the brain’s very source of personal continuity and reflective judgment.

There is an elegant biological logic in this. The hippocampus is the counterweight to the amygdala. The amygdala triggers fear, panic, and fight-or-flight reactions; the hippocampus contextualizes those emotions, saying, “This might not be dangerous; let’s think.” Disable the hippocampus, and the amygdala reigns unchecked. Society becomes reactive, tribal, hysterical.

A person whose hippocampus has atrophied under chronic stress, poor nutrition, media overload, or spike protein toxicity becomes the ideal subject: obedient, anxious, and dependent upon authority. This, Nehls warns, is not merely coincidental — it is structurally advantageous to those who profit from widespread neurodegeneration.

Hence his provocative claim that “over 90% of pharmaceutical drugs exist because of lithium deficiency.” When the foundational trace element for neuronal integrity is missing, downstream biochemical chaos ensues — from inflammation to neurotransmitter imbalance. Modern medicine, rather than addressing this root cause, proliferates symptomatic treatments: antidepressants, antipsychotics, anxiolytics, painkillers, stimulants. Each of these drugs, in Nehls’s analysis, compensates for functions that adequate microdoses of lithium historically supported naturally.

This pharmaceutical dependency serves two purposes: it creates perpetual consumers and further disrupts the brain’s capacity for self-regulation. In effect, the medical system sustains a loop of neurochemical dependence that mirrors political dependence. Both feed off the same substrate: hippocampal decay.

Nutrient Depletion and the Collapse of Cognitive Sovereignty

In The Algae Oil Revolution and The Exhausted Brain, Nehls extends his lithium thesis into a broader narrative about the nutritional collapse of human civilization. He explores how industrial agriculture and food processing have stripped essential micronutrients from the soil; how factory farming has skewed omega-3 to omega-6 ratios; and how pervasive toxins — from glyphosate to PFAS — silently sabotage our metabolic integrity.

Together, these factors converge on the hippocampus. A brain deprived of DHA, lithium, zinc, and selenium is one unable to sustain long-term memory or maintain emotional balance. Add a constant barrage of digital distractions and institutionalized fear campaigns, and you have a civilization of cognitively impaired citizens, each seeking relief through pharmacological sedation or ideological conformity.

Nehls does not frame this as a random accident but as the logical endpoint of a pathocracy: control through biochemical destitution. In his view, the most dangerous wars are fought not with bombs but with molecules.

Reclaiming the Self: The Hippocampus as the Organ of Freedom

Beneath the scientific technicalities, Nehls’s work carries a philosophical resonance that recalls ancient wisdom traditions. The hippocampus, in his model, is more than a physical structure — it is the organ of consciousness expansion. It links memory to identity, emotion to ethics, self to society. Damage this bridge, and man forgets not only what he did yesterday, but why he lives at all. The result is the nihilism and ideological conformity that characterize the modern age.

Regenerating the hippocampus, therefore, is not merely a medical act — it is an act of existential resistance. Every lifestyle choice that restores neurogenesis (fasting, meditation, love, sunlight) defies the pathocratic system that profits from confusion. Every trace of lithium consumed from natural sources — in groundwater, vegetables, or trace-mineral supplements — is a quiet rebellion against institutional amnesia.

Nehls’s message, distilled, is this:

“Without a healthy hippocampus, there is no free will. There is only conditioning.”

He presents the key to human liberation not as political revolution but as biological restoration. By healing the hippocampus, we restore memory; by restoring memory, we reclaim selfhood; by reclaiming selfhood, we restore civilization.

The Science and Symbolism of Lithium

Chemically, lithium is the lightest solid element — atomic number 3, positioned at the very beginning of the periodic table. In a sense, it represents foundational stability. In biological systems, it modulates ion transport, enzymatic activity, and circadian rhythm. It interacts with magnesium and sodium in a delicate dance of electrochemical balance.

Symbolically, Nehls sees lithium as the keystone atom of mental health — the “salt of sanity.” Its absence from the modern diet corresponds to mental fragmentation. Small, consistent exposure through natural sources fosters calmness, creativity, and coherence. Large, prescription doses — the kind psychiatry uses — push the pendulum to toxicity, just as the pharmacological-industrial system itself has turned the natural quest for balance into a profit mechanism.

Thus, the “conspiracy against lithium” is not one of overt malevolence alone but of epistemic corruption: a failure to investigate what cannot be patented. The same scientific establishment that spends billions sequencing genomes has little interest in the simple possibility that a trace mineral could heal both mind and society. That, in itself, is diagnostic of a system built on profit, not truth.

Evidence, Not Ideology

Nehls’s conclusions are not drawn from mystical speculation but grounded in data. Studies have repeatedly demonstrated correlations between trace lithium exposure and improved mental outcomes. Animal research corroborates lithium’s enhancement of hippocampal neurogenesis through GSK-3β inhibition and BDNF upregulation. At microdoses, lithium acts not as a drug but as a nutrient — a cofactor in the orchestration of neuronal communication.

He also connects lithium deficiency with increased susceptibility to chronic inflammation, disrupted circadian rhythms, and heightened stress reactivity — all pathways directly linked to early-onset dementia and depression. In this sense, lithium’s role extends beyond mental health into global metabolic regulation. Its absence contributes to the slow-motion systemic collapse we see in rising chronic disease rates.

Yet despite such evidence, lithium remains absent from official lists of essential nutrients. The implication, Nehls argues, is chilling: the establishment’s refusal to acknowledge lithium’s necessity perpetuates mental illness and dependence — conditions from which pharmaceutical industries derive their greatest profits.

The Historical Parallel: Ancient Water, Modern Amnesia

Historically, humans drank from mineral-rich springs and rivers that delivered microdoses of lithium daily. Traditional bathing rituals at lithium-rich hot springs — long celebrated for their calming, rejuvenating properties — were intuitive health practices grounded in biochemistry, even if ancient people lacked the terminology. Only with industrialization, when human beings began drinking demineralized, chemically sterilized water, did lithium vanish from everyday life.

Nehls observes that the mass onset of mood disorders, neurodegeneration, and “burnout culture” correlates almost perfectly with this disappearance. He notes that lithium’s removal coincided with the rise of industrial pharmacology — a replacement of nature’s simple balance with complex, artificial interventions. The result: a population biochemically ungrounded, psychologically unstable, and easily shepherded through fear and medication.

From Molecule to Civilization: A Unified Thesis

Taken together, Nehls’s work presents a unified biological theory of modern decay:

Civilization has created environmental and psychosocial conditions that chronically inhibit hippocampal neurogenesis. Fear, overstimulation, processed diets, and toxin exposure further suppress the brain’s self-repair. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein exacerbates this suppression through direct neuroinflammatory mechanisms. This contributes to measurable cognitive and emotional decline across populations. Lithium deficiency removes a critical safeguard against such degeneration. This deficiency is neither recognized nor corrected due to systemic corruption and scientific inertia. Pharmaceutical medicine thrives on the resulting symptoms. Over 90% of synthetic drugs exist to patch biochemical imbalances that trace back to missing trace elements, primarily lithium. The cumulative outcome is a docile, amnesic population. Pathocracies exploit this biological vulnerability to cement obedience and suppress autonomy.

His prescription is radical yet simple: restore the biological conditions of freedom. Nutrient-dense food, restorative sleep, uncorrupted water, natural light, exercise, fasting, and above all — trace-level lithium repletion — can re-enable neurogenesis and safeguard individual sovereignty.

The Road Back to Sanity

In The Algae Oil Revolution and The Exhausted Brain, Nehls lays out the practical side of that restoration. His nutritional recommendations align with both ancestral wisdom and modern biochemistry:

Favor DHA-rich foods or algae-derived oils to rebuild neuronal membranes.

Consume mineral-rich water or trace-element blends that include lithium in natural proportion — far below pharmaceutical levels (typically 0.1–2 mg per day).

Minimize seed oils and ultra-processed foods that generate chronic inflammation.

Prioritize sleep, sunlight, and social connection.

Engage in endurance movement, meditation, and learning to trigger neurogenic cascades.

Each of these actions reawakens the hippocampus, strengthens autobiographical integrity, and slowly reverses indoctrination — not ideologically, but biologically.

The Philosophical Implication: Health as Resistance

Nehls’s thesis carries enormous moral implications. If the biological substrate of autonomy can be destroyed, so too can liberty itself. The modern “loss of self” that many interpret as a spiritual or cultural crisis is, in his analysis, a biochemical one — a targeted erosion of the brain structures responsible for introspection and conscience.

Therefore, healing the brain becomes an act of resistance. In his worldview, there can be no free society without biologically free individuals — and no biologically free individuals without restored hippocampi operating under balanced trace-element chemistry.

This merges neuroscience with political philosophy: to be mentally healthy is to be ungovernable through propaganda. The true antidote to tyranny may not be another election or regime change, but rather lithium restored to the soil, neurons regenerating in harmony, and individuals capable of remembering who they are.

Reclaiming the Autobiographical Self

Dr. Michael Nehls stands out as a rare figure who bridges clinical medicine, nutrition, politics, and metaphysics into a single, coherent warning: Humanity is losing its hippocampus — and with it, its soul. Whether through chronic stress, toxic injections, nutrient depletion, or pharmacological manipulation, society has been systematically stripped of the very organ that enables moral reflection and memory.

Yet within his diagnosis lies hope. The hippocampus can heal itself; lithium can return; consciousness can reawaken. The tools of recovery are neither exotic nor proprietary — they are elemental. Clean water, natural light, movement, love, rest, and trace minerals — the simple, eternal truths that modernity has hidden in plain sight.

In The Indoctrinated Brain, Nehls calls for nothing less than the biological re-liberation of mankind. By understanding the hippocampus as the autobiographical core, by respecting lithium as the forgotten guardian of mental order, and by recognizing the deliberate creation of ill-health as a mechanism of power, we can begin to reclaim both our memory and our future.

The war for freedom, he reminds us, is not fought in parliaments but in neurons. And every neuron the hippocampus regenerates is a vote cast for the return of human sovereignty.

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