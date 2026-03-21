ParaGov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
8m

I know a guy involved in Q. He is telling me Trump will be bringing a "New Golden Age."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 stuartdbrazier@icloud.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture