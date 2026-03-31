ParaGov

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
3h

The current chaos could last a hundred years. We should plan accordingly.

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
37m

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Most systems don’t collapse when challenged. They adjust, absorb pressure, and carry on.

That’s why arguing with them rarely changes anything.

If something is going to shift, it won’t come from debate. It will come from people building working alternatives alongside what already exists.

Small groups. Real cooperation. Practical output.

Food. Energy. Skills. Coordination.

Nothing complicated — just systems that actually function.

When something works, people don’t need convincing. They move toward it naturally.

That’s the direction that matters now.

— MJ

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