“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”—Edmund Burke

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ADHD INSIGHT

Is the Modern Global Elite Still Worshipping Baal Through Institutionalized Sacrifice of Innocence?

Across six millennia, power has commodified humans under evolving names—Baal in Canaan, global governance today. The same pathocratic club of empathy-deficient elites runs bureaucracies, finance, NGOs, and corporations, extracting wealth while masking exploitation as procedure. Epstein and Maxwell exposed ritualized blackmail binding the powerful through shared transgression, especially pedophilia as proof of impunity and inversion of innocence. The system protects itself via deniability, euphemism, moral relativism in institutions like the UN, and perpetual crises demanding tribute. Refusal—naming evil plainly and withdrawing consent—remains the only rebellion that can collapse this ancient cult reborn in suits and spreadsheets.

INSIGHT

The Cult of Baal: The Modern Face of Organized Evil

Across six millennia of human history, political systems have changed names and banners, but one thing has remained constant: the temptation of power to turn human beings into commodities, tools, and trophies. Ancient Canaan called it Baal. We call it “global governance,” “strategic coordination,” or “world order.” The costumes evolve, but the deity is the same — a god who promises stability in exchange for innocence and obedience.

The Rebirth of a God No One Thinks Exists

Baal was never merely a local weather deity; he embodied the first systematized evil — a fusion of organized religion, administrative hierarchy, and economic control. His priests built the earliest model of a controlled society: tribute for protection, sacrifice for fertility, obedience for rain. It was the prototype of bureaucratic rule.

The genius of Baal‑worship was its abstraction. Power no longer required the tyrant’s physical presence. Fear became a system, administered through ritual. The flames that consumed infants in the valley of Hinnom were not isolated horrors; they were civic liturgy, binding citizens into complicity. Once blood sacrifice became routine, conscience was obsolete.

Fast‑forward six thousand years. The altars have become offices. The high priests wear expensive suits. Offerings are no longer burned but absorbed — lives consumed by policies, wars, markets, and the slow violence of exploitation. The spirit of Baal became what we now call the system.

The Pathocratic Club

At the top of that system, the same strange fraternity persists: those who cannot feel empathy wielding power over those who can. Their organization is not a conspiracy in the cinematic sense; it is a social ecosystem — a global club for the conscience‑deficient.

You can find its members everywhere power centralizes: in bureaucracy, in global finance, in so‑called non‑governmental philanthropy. They form the nodes of the pathocracy — rule by the psychologically disordered masquerading as governance.

The club’s membership spans everything that extracts wealth without creating real value: large‑scale banking, defense contracting, policy NGOs, intergovernmental agencies, regulatory bodies, and corporate boards. Their religion is expediency. Their morality is transactional. Their communion is complicity.

When they inflict suffering, they seldom feel malice; they feel procedure. And that is the secret of institutional evil — the replacement of will with process. Baal’s bureaucrats still offer the same lie as their ancestors: “Sacrifice the few and the fragile so the system will survive.”

Epstein and Maxwell: Mirrors of the Mechanism

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were not anomalies; they were windows. The island, the mansions, the black books — these were just modern temples built for a familiar god. Beneath the tabloid sensationalism was an old ritual: shared wrongdoing as glue for mutual dependency. Those drawn into the orbit of their honey‑traps were bound by a modern sacrament of guilt.

Pedophilia, in this world, is not only an act of perversion — it is a tool. It serves three purposes:

Bonding through transgression — to participate in something unforgivable is to prove absolute loyalty. Insurance through blackmail — everyone dirty, no one can confess. Silence is life insurance. Theological inversion — innocence is not sacred but fuel. The child, symbol of purity, becomes currency — the ultimate expression of contempt for conscience.

When the Epstein files surfaced, many still expected justice. The shock was not that monsters existed, but that the system seemed incapable of self‑correction. No world‑class government agency was willing to follow the trail upward. The conclusion was written in advance: no one of consequence will ever be prosecuted. The network survives, not because investigators are powerless, but because every institution supposed to expose corruption draws its funding, its prestige, or its protection from that same elite circle. The cult looks after its own.

Baal never punishes his priests.

How the Cult Reproduces Itself

The modern expression of Baal’s system thrives on deniability and distance. Its members rarely meet in secret chambers. They meet at conferences, summits, and retreats — where language is antiseptic and the stakes are veiled in moral packaging.

Bureaucrats and regulators — maintain the machinery that grants impunity to those “too systemically important to jail.”

Central bankers and financiers — control the lifeblood of currency, creating crises that justify deeper control.

NGO officers and UN diplomats — supply moral cover, translating exploitation into humanitarian vocabulary — “sustainable development,” “inclusive partnerships,” “population optimization.”

Corporate executives and media managers — handle the optics, ensuring the masses talk about personalities, not structures.

These groups do not need to conspire in smoky rooms; they simply pursue self‑interest in a mutually reinforcing culture. It is an emergent pathocracy — the social metabolism of psychopathy.

And when scandals break, the system’s immune response activates: endless “investigations,” sealed documents, committees that outlast memory. The performance of accountability pacifies outrage until public attention decays. Then the machinery resumes its rhythm, a little slicker than before.

The Role of Pedophilia and Why the UN Flirts with Moral Erosion

There’s a reason the darkest crimes often involve the most vulnerable. To desecrate innocence is power’s ultimate statement. In elite circles, control is measured by audacity. The more sacred the taboo one can violate with impunity, the higher one rises in the invisible hierarchy.

That is why pedophilia, horrifying to ordinary people, persists as both pleasure and proof among some elites: an act not of lust alone, but of ownership — over morality itself. When moral transgression becomes initiation, corruption has turned religious.

The danger today lies not merely in acts but in narrative laundering. Institutions that once stood for universal decency now speak of “stigma reduction” and “sexual rights of minors” in deliberately ambiguous terms. Language softens, lines blur, and outrage is reframed as intolerance.

The UN, with its thousands of sub‑agencies and NGO partners, is particularly vulnerable to bureaucratic capture. Most staffers are idealists, but the higher the strata, the looser the moral anchors. Draft policy documents have already used phrases equating “age of consent laws” with “discrimination.” Under the guise of rights discourse, they flirt with relativism that unbinds boundaries between protection and permission. That is not an accident of language; it is a testing of public thresholds — how far the semantic Overton window can be pushed before revolt.

Every civilization collapses when it forgets that innocence is not negotiable. The normalization of pedophilia, even linguistically, is the final stage of Baal’s inversion: the holy made profane and the profane declared enlightened.

The Spiritual Physics of Control

To understand how such a system survives, you must look beyond politics into psychology. The Baalic hierarchy operates on emotional algebra, not ideology. The formula is simple:

Offer power or wealth in exchange for silence.

Bind converts with shared corruption.

Reward obedience with prestige.

Punish conscience with exile or financial ruin.

Over time, participation becomes identity. The functionary ceases to feel coerced; he self‑programs to emulate the predator class. This is how Baal governs — not through visible chains, but through internalized hierarchies.

The result is a civilization of moral outsourcing. Everyone tells himself he’s “just doing his job.” The policymaker drafts, the soldier executes, the banker transfers, the journalist deflects — all convinced that responsibility belongs elsewhere in the pyramid.

In truth, the pyramid is Baal: a monument to disowned conscience.

Financial Rituals in Place of Sacrifice

Where ancient priests demanded burnt offerings, today’s high priests demand debt. The altar is the balance sheet; the smoke that rises is compound interest. Economic crises are the new droughts; bailouts the new rain dances.

Institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and BIS operate as supranational temples. Their lexicon — stability, liquidity, structural adjustment — hides the same logic of tribute. Nations prostrate through austerity, selling sovereignty for loans denominated in foreign tongues. The sacrificial victims are invisible now: whole generations shackled to unpayable interest, ecosystems devoured for “growth,” family formation delayed because survival itself has been financialized.

In the mythology of Baal, the people begged their masters for stability, believing brutality was the price for prosperity. Today, citizens pray to central banks for “price stability,” endure inflation as penance, and thank the overseers for sparing them worse. The only thing that changes is the liturgy.

Why the Powerful Protect the System

The question ordinary people ask — “Why would anyone protect such evil?” — assumes morality plays a role. For the elite, the calculus is simpler: protection means continuity.

Exposure would annihilate not just individuals but confidence in the entire ruling architecture. Every regulator promoted by complicity, every diplomat whose immunity hides personal vice, every CEO who wins contracts by silence — all become invested in mutual blindness.

To prosecute Epstein’s client list would be to indict the operating logic of the world itself. Thus the trials end with peripheral figures. The core remains unnamed — scattered across governments, banks, institutes, think‑tanks, and universities. They write the statements, fund the norms, and congratulate each other for “defending democracy.” They are democrats in form and Baalists in function.

The Moral Fog That Keeps It Alive

The great enabler of the cult is confusion. Modern minds are trained to doubt everything except decadence. When morality becomes “subjective,” evil acquires infinite camouflage.

Information management replaces truth. Journalists, terrified of losing credentials, sanitize crimes into “allegations.” Academics call evil “deviance.” Psychiatrists medicalize it. Lawyers proceduralize it. Eventually, people forget the names of things: child rape becomes “inappropriate contact”; slavery becomes “labor abuse”; death from neglect becomes “policy failure.”

Baal flourishes in euphemism. The less brutal our language, the more brutal our reality.

Why Exposure Feels Hopeless — and Why It’s Not

Yes, the elites protect their own. Investigations stall. Whistleblowers vanish. Files disappear. Every mechanism of justice feeds into the machine it was meant to challenge. Yet despair is precisely what the cult wants; hopelessness is the most efficient control mechanism ever invented.

But history proves that concealed infections eventually erupt. Systems built on suppression rot from within. The downfall may not come from tribunals but from withdrawal of consent. When ordinary people refuse to participate — refuse to believe, repeat, defend, or comply — the sacrificial economy collapses.

Baal’s power ends not with swords but with clarity.

Refusing the Commanded Sacrifice

The antidote is old and simple: refusal. No structure — political, corporate, or spiritual — has the right to demand human surrender for its continuity. To decline complicity in cruelty is the sacred rebellion uniting shepherds defying kings, prophets denouncing temples, and truth‑tellers leaking documents.

Refusal begins in speech: naming things accurately, unsanitized. It grows into behavior: declining to make evil efficient. It ends in transformation: when conscience ceases to outsource itself to institutions.

That is how humanity once escaped Baal’s altars, and how it will again.

The Unfinished Rebellion

What began thousands of years ago as the human struggle against ritualized murder has never truly ended. Every empire that has risen since carries the same parasite — the belief that human beings may be consumed for collective stability.

We live among polite cannibals now: committees instead of cauldrons, euphemisms instead of chants, economic models instead of idols. But the hunger is identical.

Defeating the cult does not require conspiracy hunts or holy wars. It demands something rarer — the courage to see. To stop believing that moral horror carried out with proper paperwork is anything other than horror.

The rebellion against Baal is not an ancient myth; it is the unfinished project of humanity itself. Each generation must choose whether to kneel before stability or stand for conscience.

Coda: The Choice

In the end, the so‑called global elite are not omnipotent sorcerers — they are spiritually bankrupt administrators of an old idea. Their system feeds on fear, but fear declines when truth is named aloud.

Baal falls the moment people remember that stability bought by sacrifice is still slavery; that protection bought with innocence is damnation disguised as order.

The modern cult, sleek and secular, believes it has outgrown myth. It has not. It still worships at the same altar — an altar built entirely out of rationalizations.

And like its ancient predecessor, it will collapse when the people who sustain it awaken to a single truth that their ancestors once whispered as they turned away from the flames: No necessity justifies the sacrifice of innocence.

The miracle of civilization begins — and will begin again — the moment that sentence becomes non‑negotiable.

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