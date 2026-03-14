ParaGov Insights - Land Part 82 - The Babylonian Genesis
Discover the hidden thread linking ancient debt slavery to today’s global power structures—your freedom may depend on understanding it.
“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.”—Mayer Amschel Rothschild
The ParaGov Insight: The ability to gain a deep, intuitive understanding of a situation, problem, or concept, often by perceiving underlying patterns, connections, or truths that are not immediately obvious. It involves a sudden realization or “aha” moment, combining observation, reasoning, and sometimes creativity to grasp the essence of something complex.
ADHD INSIGHT
Who Really Controls Civilization: From Babylonian Temples to Modern Technocracy?
A 3,800-year lineage of centralized control through debt and banking, beginning with Babylonian temple proto-banks that fused religion, law, and interest-bearing loans around 1800 BCE. This model migrated through Venetian oligarchic finance, Amsterdam’s central banking innovations, and the Bank of England’s debt monetization in 1694. Later, Cecil Rhodes’ vision, financed by the Rothschilds, modeled on Jesuit structures, created elite networks like the Rhodes Trust, the Round Table, Chatham House, and CFR, intertwined with Rockefeller-Carnegie philanthropy to shape education, medicine, and global institutions like the UN. The result: pathocracy—rule by psychopathic elites—sustained by debt, secrecy, and narrative control, countered only by radical decentralization into human-scale communities.
INSIGHT
From Temple-Led Banking to Pathocracies: The Babylonian Genesis
The ancient city of Babylon was not merely the cradle of early civilization—it was the birthplace of systemic institutional control through debt and hierarchy. By around 1800 BCE, Babylon’s temple complexes had evolved into what can fairly be called proto-banks. Priestly administrators managed deposits (grain, silver, livestock), extended loans at interest, and enforced repayment through legal systems entwined with divine authority. These early mechanisms fused religion, economics, and law—a triad that would resurface across millennia as the blueprint for centralized control.
Money, in Babylon, was sacred abstraction—a medium designed not merely for trade, but for domination through obligation. When Hammurabi’s Code formalized interest-bearing debt and collateral seizure, it institutionalized a feedback loop: elites generated credit, citizens became debtors, and society became dependent on controlled issuance of money. The first seeds of pathocracy—rule by those psychologically drawn to domination—were thus sown.
Control over money issuance inevitably translates to control over human behavior. The priest-banker caste discovered a truth later codified by Mayer Amschel Rothschild: “Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.”
Venice: The Middle Ages’ Financial Republic
After the fall of Rome, the mechanics of Babylonian control lay dormant but not extinct. They reemerged in Venice, a supposedly republican maritime power which, behind closed doors, was a cartel of merchant oligarchs built upon credit manipulation.
The Venetian Great Council—hermetically sealed against new entrants—represented hereditary “noble” families who perfected state-backed financial secrecy. They created a labyrinthine system of offshore-like banking and foreign lending, financing rival states to profit from perpetual war. Venetian moneylenders financed both sides of conflict between Byzantium and the Holy Roman Empire, while embedding agents across Europe.
The Venetian oligarchy’s genius lay in institutional mimicry—hiding parasitic control structures within apparently civic frameworks. When their geopolitical stranglehold began to weaken under the combined pressures of Ottoman ascent and shifting trade routes, the Venetians transplanted themselves—physically and institutionally—northward.
This transplantation was not spontaneous—it evolved along the arteries of banking: to Amsterdam in the 16th century, then London in the 17th century. Each migration phase represented not geographic exile, but adaptive camouflage: the same architecture of usury, monopoly, and manipulation, wrapped in a new national skin.
Amsterdam and the Birth of the Modern Financial Empire
Amsterdam’s 1609 Bank of Amsterdam was Europe’s first modern central bank. Its “innovation” was the abstraction of money entirely from physical species—transforming commerce into a fully ledgered game of trust in a central recordkeeper. This quietly birthed the modern creditocracy.
But the real alchemy was imperial financing married to private banking. The Dutch East India Company (VOC), founded in 1602, was the prototype of the corporate-state merger—a sovereign commercial entity with the right to wage war, colonize, and mint currency. Its shareholders were the antecedents of today’s supranational financial establishment; their interests transcended nations. The VOC’s success demonstrated that nations could be vessels for financial empires, not the other way around.
As Venice’s descendants migrated again—to England—they brought with them both practice and personnel, embedding the Babylonian lineage of banking as governance.
London: The Babylonian System Reborn
The Bank of England, established in 1694, institutionalized this hybrid of private control and state power. Ostensibly a tool for stabilizing currency, it was in truth a franchise operation for debt monetization: the Crown owed money to private financiers, who printed government bonds, then used those to extract real wealth from taxpayers. It was, and remains, a symbiotic inversion of sovereignty—the state borrowing its own lifeblood from private issuers.
The Empire which followed—the “second” British Empire—was less about land than liquidity. Through the instruments of the City of London Corporation, the East India Company, and the spread of trade monopolies, financial elites controlled not only colonies, but also rival European powers through debt diplomacy. This created what Carroll Quigley later called the “Anglo-American Establishment”: an interlocking network of financiers, universities, and think tanks, all aligned toward the consolidation of power within a closed elite circle.
This nexus birthed subsequent pathocratic institutions cloaked in philanthropy, academia, and diplomacy.
Cecil Rhodes and the Blueprint of Organized Expansion
Enter Cecil John Rhodes (1853–1902), the diamond monopolist and imperial visionary. His will was explicit: he aspired to reunite the English-speaking world into a global federation led by Anglo-Saxon principles, effectively an Empire 2.0. Rhodes saw the Empire not as a nation but as an idea—a civilizational vehicle for total administrative control.
To achieve this, he entrusted his vast fortune to a structure modeled upon the Jesuit Order—central command, elite training, and absolute loyalty. The Rhodes Trust was founded to identify, educate, and network future leaders through the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford—a proto-globalist grooming pipeline. Its directives were clear: cultivate the capable, morally malleable elite who would merge finance, politics, academia, and media into one cohesive order.
This conception formally birthed the Round Table Movement, the inner circle that later coordinated with, and then spawned, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA, Chatham House) and its American sibling, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Together, they became the intellectual command centers of Anglo-American global management.
The Jesuit Model and the Web of Affiliates
Rhodes and his collaborators deliberately adopted Jesuit principles, refined during centuries of spiritual-political infiltration. The Jesuit structure was organizationally perfect for covert coordination:
Cellular hierarchy ensuring secrecy and deniability.
Absolute ideological cohesion through moral indoctrination.
Missionary elite education designed to capture hearts while directing minds.
Adopting this scheme, Rhodes’s posthumous successors, including Alfred Milner and the Round Table, built overlapping organizations that functioned as concentric rings of influence:
Rhodes Trust: ideological and educational recruitment.
RIIA (Chatham House, 1920): policy formulation under a “scholarly” guise.
Council on Foreign Relations (1921): U.S. coordination node.
Fabian Society: socialist-moral veneer to capture the intelligentsia.
Pilgrims Society: the social fabric binding British and American power elites.
Later extensions like the Trilateral Commission and the Bilderberg Group concretized transatlantic alignment in finance, policy, and media narratives.
Each of these organizations, far from being isolated, serve as a distributed intelligence system preserving the imperial mind long after the political empire officially dissipated. Their function: ensure policy continuity across supposed party, national, or ideological divides.
This is why, through the 20th century, national politics increasingly devolved into theatre—the illusion of competition concealing unified oligarchic objectives.
The Rockefeller–Carnegie Axis and “Philanthropic Imperialism”
Parallel to the Rhodes–Milner network, America’s industrial titans—Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford, and later Morgan circles—developed philanthropy as social engineering. Their foundations appeared benevolent but were architected to:
Shape Education: Carnegie’s endowments rewrote U.S. history and economics curricula, steering universities toward statist and corporate-centric models.
Control Medicine: Rockefeller’s reorganization of medical education through the Flexner Report (1910) eliminated independent and naturopathic traditions, replacing them with petrochemical allopathy.
Capture Science: funding gatekeeping through peer review and centralized grant systems began tethering research to industrial and defense interests.
By funding “expert societies,” such as the Council on Foreign Relations, and embedding operatives within the League of Nations, the Rockefeller network gradually became America’s financial extension of the Rhodes vision.
Carroll Quigley’s “Tragedy and Hope”: The Blueprint Revealed
In his magnum opus Tragedy and Hope (1966), historian Carroll Quigley, himself a Georgetown insider and mentor to Bill Clinton, laid bare this global mechanism—not as “conspiracy,” but as a management architecture for civilizational continuity. Quigley esteemed the system’s efficiency but recognized its perversion: a self-selecting managerial caste shielded from accountability, operating through universities, media, and banks.
He described a network of financial control operating through:
Central banks acting in concert;
International financial institutions (BIS, IMF, World Bank);
Philanthropic fronts funding “acceptable” political discourse;
Policy institutes funneling elite consensus into democratic façade.
To Quigley, this was merely the culmination of Rhodesian intent; to everyone else aware of its functioning, it was the manifestation of pathocracy—a global financial priesthood masquerading as pluralism.
From the League of Nations to the United Nations: Evolution of Centralized Governance
The League of Nations (1919–1946) was the first structural attempt at a world administration. Backed by the Round Table and Rockefeller-Carnegie funds, it sought to perpetuate Anglo-global hegemony through international law. It failed—not for lack of will, but because the United States refused entry under nationalist pushback. Humanity was not yet sufficiently conditioned to surrender sovereignty.
After World War II, the project reemerged as the United Nations, founded on the same land donated by John D. Rockefeller Jr. The UN integrated lessons from the League’s failure:
Stronger propaganda apparatus (UNESCO, WHO, IMF adjuncts).
Global dependency mechanisms (World Bank, UNDP).
Pseudo-democratic representation masking technocratic rule.
Through the UN, the global financial oligarchy achieved what the League could not: institutional legitimacy for global governance. Under the guise of “peacekeeping,” “sustainability,” and “human rights,” the UN promulgates universal regulation—from climate policy to digital identity—backed by corporate “partnerships.” Its agencies increasingly resemble modern extensions of Babylon’s temple bureaucracy: moral rhetoric covering structured servitude.
Pathocracy in the Modern Age: Rule by the Psychopathic Minority
The Polish psychologist Andrzej Łobaczewski coined the term pathocracy—the political system founded and dominated by individuals with psychopathic or narcissistic traits. Within global finance and governance, such individuals naturally rise because the system rewards predation, compartmentalization, and absence of empathy.
The Babelian lineage of banking institutions, Rhodesian orders, and philanthropic policy-shaping bodies together form the sociopathic nervous system of modern civilization. Their defining characteristics:
Moral inversion: exploitation disguised as service.
Controlled narratives: mass consent engineered through media.
Perpetual crisis creation: ensuring dependence on centralized authority.
Information opacity: preventing the populace from understanding the money system itself—fiat debt masquerading as wealth.
Such systems accelerate toward technocratic authoritarianism—digital currencies, social credit, biometric IDs—because these instruments represent absolute administrative control. It is not coincidental that this contemporary architecture traces its power logic to Babylon’s priestly treasurers.
The Centralization Imperative: From Empire to Technocracy
Across 3,800 years, the logic remains constant: centralize decision-making, isolate the masses from understanding it, and justify the concentration of power through myths—whether divine mandate, economic necessity, or global safety.
Babylon: divine order through the priestly temple.
Venice & Amsterdam: commercial order through oligarchic trade monopolies.
London: imperial order through debt-funded governance.
Rhodes–Rockefeller nexus: administrative order through philanthropy and policy institutions.
UN Technocracy: planetary order through sustainability and digital governance.
The form changes; the function does not. Power centralization serves the same minority pathology that began when man first accepted interest-bearing debt as natural law.
The Only Antidote: Decentralization and Dunbar Units
Every empire extends until its information-processing capacity collapses under its own complexity. Centralization produces fragility; decentralization produces resilience. To neutralize pathocracy, human organization must return to the natural cognitive and social scale.
Anthropologist Robin Dunbar demonstrated that humans can maintain stable, trusting social networks with approximately 150 individuals—the Dunbar number. This is not just sociological trivia; it is an evolutionary constant. Systems above this scale require coercive administration; systems below it rely on reputation and empathy.
Decentralized governance inspired by Dunbar principles means:
Community self-sufficiency: Local food, energy, and education.
Transparent micro-economics: Mutual credit systems, cooperative banking.
Distributed knowledge systems: open-source medicine, education, and media.
Voluntary federation: communities network horizontally, not hierarchically.
Such communities create immunity to the psychopathic domination of macro-scale bureaucracies, because accountability is immediate, tangible, and personal. When power cannot abstract itself from consequences, it cannot metastasize into pathocracy.
Digital technology, ironically developed by centralized systems, can now enable decentralized resilience through encrypted communication, local blockchain economies, and mutual aid networks uncoupled from fiat dependency.
Conclusion: The Great Arc of Control and the Necessity of Renaissance
From the temples of Babylon to the boardrooms of London, human civilization has been haunted by a recurring structure: the fusion of theology, finance, and administration into a machine of control. Each iteration disguises itself in the moral language of its era—divine right, progress, sustainability—but the substance remains the same: a psychopathic minority enthroned by the mechanisms of debt, secrecy, and narrative monopoly.
The empires of finance that once enslaved subjects through silver ledgers now bind humanity through bytes of digital fiat. The perversion that once glorified empires in the name of “civilization” now sanctifies technocracy in the name of “sustainability.”
But history is not predetermined.
Babylon’s system depends on anonymity, abstraction, and obedience—things which dissolve when people organize in authentic, transparent, human-scale communities. The antidote to pathocracy is radical decentralization: returning sovereignty from the supranational to the communal, from the corporate to the personal. The viable model is the Dunbar-scale network of 150 cooperative individuals, each community autonomous yet interlinked—a fractal order of freedom and accountability.
When humans restore scale, trust returns. When trust returns, psychopathy fails. When psychopathy fails, civilization can again serve life, rather than feed upon it.
That is the only possible reversal of the Babylonian curse: from centralized debt to decentralized dignity.
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Digital Identity, Debt Systems, and the Question of Power
Every generation eventually confronts the same question:
Who really controls the systems that shape civilisation?
History shows that financial systems have always played an important role in how societies organise power. From early credit systems in Mesopotamia to the rise of central banking in early modern Europe, control over money and credit has frequently influenced politics, trade, and governance.
That observation is not controversial. Economic historians have long documented how financial institutions evolved alongside states, commerce, and international trade networks.
But discussions about these systems sometimes drift into sweeping narratives of hidden control stretching across thousands of years. While those stories can be compelling, a more productive approach is to examine how the systems shaping our lives actually function today.
In practical terms, the modern world runs on three critical infrastructures:
• Energy — the physical engine of civilisation
• Information — the communication network of society
• Identity — the system that determines who can access services and participate in economic life
Identity infrastructure is now moving rapidly into the digital domain.
Digital identity systems could bring real benefits. Secure identification can reduce fraud, simplify access to services, and allow individuals to interact more efficiently with governments, banks, and businesses.
But the design of these systems matters enormously.
When identity systems become deeply integrated with financial networks, communication platforms, and public services, they effectively become gateways to participation in society.
That means the real question is not simply whether digital identity exists.
Some form of identity verification has always existed in organised societies.
The deeper question is:
Who designs the infrastructure, how transparent it is, and whether individuals retain meaningful autonomy within the system.
History offers many lessons about centralisation. Systems that concentrate too much authority in too few hands eventually lose public trust.
At the same time, modern technology now allows something that previous centuries could rarely achieve: decentralised networks.
Digital tools allow individuals and communities to cooperate directly, exchange knowledge, and organise economic activity without relying entirely on large central institutions.
The future will likely involve a balance between these models.
Large systems provide scale and coordination.
Smaller networks provide resilience, transparency, and accountability.
Understanding how those structures interact may become one of the defining questions of our time.
Because the infrastructure we design today will quietly shape the freedoms people experience tomorrow.
A Personal Observation
Over the past few decades I have taken a particular interest in how identity systems evolve alongside financial and governance structures. One thing becomes clear when studying this subject:
identity infrastructure is never just a technical issue.
It is a structural component of how societies organise trust, responsibility, and access to economic participation.
In the early stages of digital identity research, most attention focused on authentication and security — how individuals could safely prove who they are in digital environments.
But as these systems developed, it became increasingly clear that identity architecture also determines the balance of power between individuals and institutions.
This is where the discussion becomes important.
A digital identity database in itself is not a bad idea.
In fact, well-designed identity systems can be extremely powerful tools for protecting individuals, preventing fraud, and enabling secure participation in modern digital economies.
The real danger appears when control over identity infrastructure becomes centralised.
If a government or small group of institutions controls identity verification, and that identity is required to access banking, employment, communication, or essential services, then identity becomes a mechanism of control.
When that happens, something fundamental changes.
The citizen no longer holds authority over their identity.
The administrator of the system does.
And when identity becomes a tool through which participation in society can be granted or withdrawn, freedom becomes conditional rather than inherent.
That is why the relationship must remain the correct way around.
Identity systems must protect the people from abuse of power — not give governments power over the people.
The citizen must remain the holder of their identity.
Institutions should function as service providers, not gatekeepers.
There Is Another Option
The debate about digital identity often assumes only two choices:
• full centralised government control
• no identity infrastructure at all
But that is a false choice.
A third option exists.
Digital identity systems can be designed so that individuals retain control over their own identity, while institutions verify credentials when necessary rather than owning the identity itself.
In such systems:
• identity belongs to the citizen
• verification is distributed
• data is protected from central misuse
• governments cannot arbitrarily control participation in society
In other words, the technology that could potentially centralise power can also be designed to protect liberty.
The difference lies entirely in the architecture of the system.
That is why this conversation matters.
Because the systems we build today will quietly determine the relationship between individuals and institutions for generations to come.
Understanding those choices is the first step toward making sure the balance remains where it belongs:
with the people.
— MJ