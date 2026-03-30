“Who controls the food supply controls the people.”—Henry Kissinger

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ADHD INSIGHT

Is Modern Food Control the Final Evolution of Totalitarian Collectivism?

Twentieth-century totalitarian regimes—Soviet collectivization, Nazi-Fascist corporatism, and Zionist kibbutzim—shared an obsession with mastering food production to master people. They seized land, displaced farmers, enforced chemical dependency, and turned soil into a machine for yield and obedience. Today’s pathocracy fuses these models into corporate agro-technocracy: precision agriculture, patented seeds, AI-driven farms, global land grabs, and digital surveillance replace visible coercion with algorithmic inevitability. Ukraine exemplifies the pattern—war clears smallholders for megafarm consolidation. The result is total dependency: chemical, financial, informational. Control food, control humanity.

INSIGHT

From Ideological Collectivism to Corporate Agro‑Technocracy

NOTE: The inspiration for this article comes from Paul Cudenec’s article: Totalitarian industrial slavery: the modernisation weapon, an excellent MUST READ

The Philosophical Lineage: Controlling the Earth by Controlling Food

Every twentieth‑century totalitarian system—Bolshevist, Fascist, Nazi, or Utopian‑Zionist—shared one operational obsession: mastery of matter through planning. Whether Marx’s dialectical materialism, Mussolini’s “industrial corporatism,” or the kibbutz ideal of communal labor, all proposed that man could engineer society through the measured control of land, seed, and labour.

The soil was no longer sacred; it was a machine to be optimized. That belief survives today beneath the glossy terms precision agriculture, sustainability metrics, and food‑system modernization. The ideological uniforms have changed, the algorithms haven’t.

The Communist Pattern: Land Seizure and Labor Absorption

Collectivization in the Soviet bloc offered the first large‑scale prototype of industrialized land control.

Mechanism — The state confiscated small farms, labeling peasants “kulaks,” and reorganized them into kolkhozy and sovkhozy—huge mechanical tracts intended to feed the cities and the army. Millions were displaced or killed; estimates place excess deaths from famine and repression (Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Siberia) between 5 and 8 million. Economic Function — Food became a currency of obedience: distribution cards equaled loyalty. “Cheap labour” was maintained by ideological coercion—people worked for subsistence in the name of collectivist progress. Technological Legacy — Communist agronomy prized yield statistics above ecology. Soil organic matter plummeted, irrigation created salinized wastelands, and synthetic nitrogen was applied in heroic quantities. Despite ideological hostility, Soviet scientific institutions quietly mirrored the Haber–Bosch and IG Farben methodology.

Deeper dynamic: collectivization built a command chain between scientist, commissar, and peasant. Today that chain runs between agribusiness engineer, data platform, and contract farmer. Ownership still flows upward.

Fascist–Corporate Architecture: IG Farben and the Technocratic Utopia

Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany treated agriculture as the “soil arsenal.” Mussolini’s Battaglia del Grano and Hitler’s Reichsnährstand—both aimed to integrate every farmer into a national production grid.

The chemical revolution — IG Farben, through its fertilizer‑explosives infrastructure, turned nitrogen fixation into political power. The same plants that produced bombs produced bread. “Synthetic fertility” replaced ecological cycles with industrial dependency—precisely the blueprint adopted by post‑war agribusiness.

The slave‑labour linkage — Agricultural and chemical works, from Auschwitz‑Monowitz to Leuna, relied on coerced workers. Economic efficiency required expendable humans—later replaced by machines and debt.

Post‑war transmutation — De‑Nazification rebranded, not dismantled, the complex. Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst returned to profits within five years. The Marshall Plan’s “technical assistance” spread their fertilizers and pesticides across the globe.

Thus, fascism’s most permanent export was an economic system that doesn’t need ideology to be authoritarian; it enforces submission through chemical dependence and market monopoly.

Zionist Agriculture and the Technocratic Collectivist Hybrid

Early Israeli agriculture—the kibbutz and moshav systems—embodied a communal ideal strikingly similar to Soviet experiments, though motivated by national revival rather than world revolution.

Structure — Collective land ownership, labor pooling, mechanized irrigation, and a socialized distribution of goods. The kibbutzim also served a demographic‑military purpose: they secured frontier land and maintained a cheap yet disciplined labor base. Technological Mediation — Israel became a testing ground for arid‑zone biotech: drip irrigation, saline‑resistant crops, and data‑driven water management. These innovations were dual‑use—civil and military—and dovetailed with the Western corporate agenda to export “climate‑smart” agriculture worldwide. Continuity Mechanism — When international agritech firms partnered with Israeli start‑ups, collectivist management merged with capitalist oversight: the union of state planning and corporate metrics—the very definition of a globalist pathocracy.

Global Land Grabs and Neocolonial Collectivization

Since the 1990s, land acquisition by financial entities has resembled twentieth‑century collectivization in form if not rhetoric.

Africa & Latin America — Over 50 million hectares have been leased or purchased by offshore funds, Gulf states, and Chinese state‑owned firms. Locals are moved, “employed,” then replaced by mechanized systems once infrastructure stabilizes.

Ukraine & Eastern Europe — After 2014, Western investment groups and agribusiness giants quietly obtained long‑term leases on some of the richest chernozem soil on earth. These lands are essential to the grain corridor that feeds Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Critics argue that the subsequent war conveniently destroyed Ukraine’s smallholder structure and male labor base, easing consolidation into large corporate estates. Whether planned or opportunistic, the outcome mirrors historic patterns: chaos clears the field for technocratic management.

Digital Enclosure — Where collectivization used barbed wire, the new pathocracy uses data fences. Every hectare is geofenced, sensor‑monitored, insured, and algorithmically planted. Control is no longer visible; it’s coded.

The Chemistry of Control: Fertilizers, Herbicides, and Biocides

Industrial farming rests on chemical dependencies introduced by the early twentieth‑century military–chemical complex.

Nitrogen Fertilizers (Haber–Bosch Legacy) — Transform agriculture into a petrochemical appendage; require vast natural‑gas inputs, binding farmers to the energy market; and create nitrification cascades that acidify soil and poison aquifers. Phosphates and Potash — Controlled by a handful of multinational cartels (OCP, Mosaic, Nutrien); and extraction devastates North African and Canadian environments. Glyphosate and Sibling Compounds — Replace weeding labour with chemical sterilization; select for herbicide‑resistant super‑weeds, forcing higher doses—a treadmill without exit; and chemo‑economic slavery: the seed won’t grow next year unless you buy the paired chemical. Bio‑engineering and Patented Genomes — Genes become intellectual property; farmers become license holders; and as in the old collectivized farm, autonomy disappears—this time by contract law instead of commissar decree.

Cheap Labour as an Interim Control Mechanism

Industrialized farming always required an expendable class to bridge the technological gap until full mechanization.

Migrant pipelines from Latin America to U.S. agribusiness, from North Africa to Europe, or South Asia to the Gulf serve the same role serfs played in empire: disposable energy.

They are tolerated—not integrated—because they suppress wage inflation and absorb risk.

Automation trajectory — As robotics advances—AI fruit‑pickers, wheat‑harvesting swarms, drone fertilizers—the economic calculus changes. Human bodies become inefficient, union‑prone, and legally risky. The next logical step is elimination, not integration.

When the machines reach parity, redundant labourers face the same fate as the kulaks or displaced peasants before them: marginalization, famine, or forced migration elsewhere. Starvation may not come as tanks and camps but as credit denial and food pricing.

The Perfect Labourer: The Algorithmic Serf

What twentieth‑century planners dreamed—obedient, tireless, surveillable labour—twenty‑first‑century AI delivers.

Robotic Autonomy — Self‑driving tractors, swarm drones, and vertical‑farm robots can operate 24/7 without rest or revolt. Data Slavery — The new “peasant” is digital: the farmer’s knowledge, uploaded through precision‑ag platforms, becomes corporate property. Algorithms learn, replace, and eventually dictate to their human originators. Resource Feedback Loops — The same corporations selling fertilizers now sell software subscriptions. Dependency is total and continuous—chemical, financial, and informational. Moral Disengagement — Once food systems run on algorithms, no one owns responsibility for hunger. “The model failed” replaces “the commissar erred.” Pathocracy without faces.

Ukraine as the Eurasian Keystone

Ukraine’s black soils have long functioned as the strategic hinge of Eurasian food control:

The Nazis labeled it the breadbasket of the Reich.

The Soviets called it the granary of socialism.

The EU and NATO identify it as the grain stabilizer for global markets.

Whichever empire held Ukraine controlled caloric leverage over Europe and parts of Asia. In this light, modern conflict there is not simply territorial but agricultural‑geoeconomic.

Investment and De‑sovereignization — After the 2014 coup and before 2022 hostilities, roughly 3 million hectares were already in foreign lease arrangements (Cargill, Dupont, BlackRock‑linked funds). Wartime displacement facilitates additional transfers of ownership. Demographic Attrition — Mobilization and male mortality shrink the independent farmer class—identical in effect to Stalin’s dekulakization or the Nazi Ostland clearances. Reconstruction as Consolidation — Postwar “rebuilding” will likely come as World Bank‑mediated megafarm projects run by agritech consortia, anchored in debt. The land remains fertile; the owners change.

Thus, the world witnesses a digital version of Generalplan Ost, executed not through tanks but through investment instruments, reconstruction funds, and satellite oversight.

Ecological and Societal Consequences

Soil De‑vitalization.

Repeated chemical use and monoculture destroy the microbiome necessary for carbon retention and nutrient cycling. FAO data show that over one‑third of global topsoil is now degraded; IG Farben’s legacy has outlived the Reich.

Nutrient Collapse.

Modern produce contains up to 50 percent less micronutrient density than 1950s equivalents. The “empty‑calorie civilization” feeds hungrier bodies but starves their biochemistry.

Rural Hollowing.

Mechanization displaces villagers faster than cities can absorb them, leading to urban ghettos, social fracturing, and political volatility. Historical precedent: every collectivization wave produced mass homelessness.

Technocratic Dependence.

Once basic sustenance depends on algorithmic logistics, dissent becomes suicidal; you cannot rebel against the entity that controls your calorie stream.

Comparing Ideological Forms of Control

Different flags, same architecture: centralized ownership of productive capacity and biometric supervision of labour. In every case, ecology and personhood are sacrificed for predictability.

The Coming Convergence: Food, Finance, and Surveillance

Three axes of control now merge:

Chemical dependence (inputs → corporatized soil). Financial dependence (loans, carbon credits, ESG scoring). Digital dependence (AI supply‑chain management, smart‑farm telemetry).

Together they constitute what can accurately be called a pathocratic ecosystem: self‑reinforcing institutions that prioritize system stability over human welfare. No conspiracy necessary—just convergent incentive.

ESG and Carbon Markets transform ecological guilt into tradable assets, letting major emitters profit from the very destruction they feign to offset.

Biotech Monopolies patent life itself; seed sterility ensures market renewal.

Surveillance Infrastructure (satellite crop monitoring, land‑use databases) converts farmers into data points within a planetary spreadsheet.

This is collectivization’s ultimate metamorphosis: not public but privatized; not ideological but automated; not enforced by violence but by terms of service.

The Fate of Labour: From Redundant to Obsolete

As automation replaces both migrant and domestic farm workers, redundant populations face what economists euphemistically call “labour market adjustment.”

Realistically, adjustment means:

Automation unemployment with minimal social support.

Migration barriers rising as each region hoards food autonomy.

Food inflation pricing the bottom deciles out of calories.

History suggests that when such systems encounter demographic surplus, mass die‑off follows—whether engineered or incidental. The same slow attrition that followed collectivization through famine could easily repeat via market starvation: absence of purchasing power rather than absence of crops.

Resistant Alternatives and the Moral Crossroads

Some independent movements—permaculture networks, seed‑saving alliances, regenerative ranching, and agro‑ecological cooperatives—are attempting to reverse chemical dependency.

Yet every counter‑movement is absorbed or regulated once it scales. Organic certification itself has been corporatized; “sustainability labels” function as green logos on the same monocultural supply chains.

To escape pathocracy requires not new regulations but new ontology: a re‑sacralization of the soil. Once humanity again conceives of the land as living, central control becomes morally and economically impossible.

Synthesis: The Unbroken Chain

The Communist Farm proved that centralized planning can mobilize millions through ideology. The Fascist‑Corporate System proved it can be done more efficiently through chemistry. The Zionist Collectives proved collectivism can wear a moral face and attract global funding. The Globalist Agro‑Technocracy combines them all—ideological veneer, corporate structure, and data totalitarianism.

Each phase refines control:

From visible terror → to administrative coercion → to algorithmic inevitability.

From bullets → to fertilizers → to spreadsheets.

The equation remains: Control of Food = Control of People

What Lies Ahead

AI‑driven vertical farms will supply urban elite enclaves, using patented nutrient gels derived from the same petrochemical base as synthetic fertilizer.

Rural lands will become carbon‑credit plantations rather than food sources.

Former labor migrants will confront an economic desert—possibly pacified via universal basic rations instead of income.

Geo‑political flashpoints like Ukraine, Sudan, and the Amazon will decide who programs the algorithms of global nutrition.

When a handful of corporate‑state alliances determine what the world eats, humanity returns to the feudal condition—only the castles are server farms.

The Agricultural Sphere as the Mirror of Civilization

Industrial farming began as an attempt to conquer nature; it ends as a system that conquers humanity. Whether under the hammer and sickle, the swastika, the Star of David on a kibbutz gate, or the circular logo of a global conglomerate, the logic is identical: efficiency over empathy, yield over life, data over soul.

The modern pathocracy perfects what past ideologues only sketched: a world where soil, seed, and stomach are managed by code, where freedom is a variable in a spreadsheet, and where starvation no longer requires bullets—only algorithms and access denial.

To understand this is not despair but diagnosis. The cure lies not in slogans or subsidies but in reclaiming stewardship: restoring direct human relation to land, abolishing chemical dependence, decentralizing ownership, and ending the myth that progress equals mechanization.

Only then does the ancient covenant between man and earth outlast the empire of machines.

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