“The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.”—Franklin D. Roosevelt

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ADHD INSIGHT

Why Do Governments Crush Regenerative Farmers While Pouring Billions into Chemical Agribusiness?

Pathocracies prioritize control over nourishment, suppressing small regenerative farms that foster autonomy while subsidizing industrial agriculture that enforces dependency. Independent growers create local sovereignty through self-regenerating soil, diverse crops, and minimal external inputs, threatening centralized power. Industrial systems lock farmers into debt, patented seeds, synthetic chemicals, and surveillance-friendly monocultures, externalizing ecological and health costs. Subsidies distort markets, favor megacorporations, and produce nutrient-poor food driving chronic disease. Regenerative alternatives restore mineral-rich nutrition, microbial health, and economic independence. By criminalizing self-sufficiency and commodifying land, pathocracies weaponize food systems to erode freedom, making true sovereignty inseparable from stewardship of living earth.

INSIGHT

The War on Regeneration: Why Pathocracies Crush Small Farmers and Subsidize Industrial Agribusiness

Every civilization reveals its priorities through its food system. When that system is shaped by pathocratic forces — rule by the pathological — nourishment becomes secondary to control. The suppression of small regenerative farms and the subsidization of chemically‑driven industrial agriculture are not accidents of economic evolution; they are strategic expressions of centralized power.

The story of food is the story of freedom. Wherever people grow their own sustenance, sovereignty blooms: families control their nourishment, communities control their economies, and nations control their destiny. Wherever food production becomes concentrated in the hands of massive corporate or bureaucratic entities, autonomy withers. It is precisely this dynamic that motivates modern states to undercut organic smallholders and elevate chemical agribusiness.

The Structural Imperative of Control

Independence vs. Interdependence vs. Dependency

Independence arises when individuals or communities can meet their fundamental needs — food, water, energy — without relying on distant institutions.

Interdependence is cooperation between autonomous agents: trade and exchange based on mutual benefit.

Dependency, however, is a unilateral reliance in which one party controls the vital resources of another.

Pathocracies thrive on dependency. They cannot tolerate autonomous social cells, because true independence breeds self‑respect, creativity, and dissent. Small regenerative farms are laboratories of autonomy: the farmer controls seed, soil fertility, animal health, and nutrient production locally. Industrial agriculture, in contrast, integrates the producer into vast supply chains of seed companies, chemical manufacturers, feed processors, pharmaceutical suppliers, and global financiers.

Subsidies reinforce this dependency until it appears “efficient,” while independent systems are starved of credit, insurance, and regulatory tolerance until they appear “uneconomic.”

Bureaucratic Convenience and Surveillance

Small farms are diverse, regionally specific, and difficult to quantify. They require flexible local decision‑making — the very opposite of bureaucratic uniformity. Industrial agriculture, by contrast, is centralized and easily monitored through data streams, production quotas, and digital supply management systems.

From the perspective of a control‑oriented government or corporate entity:

10,000 independent farms = 10,000 unpredictable variables.

10 megacorporate producers = 10 predictable partners, compliant through regulation and subsidy.

Centralization inherently simplifies surveillance, taxation, and compliance enforcement — and thus aligns perfectly with the pathocratic temperament.

The Destruction of the Independent Farmer

Historical Roots of Monopoly Agriculture

After World War II, Western governments and financial institutions transformed food production through chemical “modernization.” Nitrate explosives were rebranded as nitrogen fertilizer; nerve‑gas precursors became pesticides. The Green Revolution framed industrial inputs as humanitarian miracles, while small‑scale agro‑ecology was dismissed as backward romanticism.

Policies followed to consolidate this model:

Subsidy structures prioritized high‑yield monocultures (corn, soy, wheat).

Price supports and crop insurance favored large acreage and mechanized production.

Patent laws on seed genetics criminalized farmer seed saving.

Bank lending standards assessed “efficiency” by chemical yield per acre, not soil health.

Regulations on processing (milk pasteurization, meat inspection, commercial kitchen standards) imposed capital costs impossible for smallholders to bear.

The cumulative effect: the independent farmer became the serf of chemical credit systems. Today fewer than 2 % of Americans work directly in agriculture, yet food policy is dominated by a handful of transnational corporations — Cargill, Bayer‑Monsanto, Syngenta, ADM, Tyson, Smithfield.

Regulatory Fencing and Weaponized Compliance

Regulation in principle protects public safety; in practice it often operates as a barrier to entry. The industrial food system negotiates these labyrinths through armies of compliance officers; small farmers cannot.

Examples:

Micro‑dairy producers must install stainless‑steel equipment costing six figures, while CAFOs (Confined Animal Feeding Operations) spread antibiotic‑laden manure across watersheds with legal immunity.

On‑farm poultry processors face impossible licensing fees, while factory slaughterhouses run by multinational firms enjoy fast‑track oversight.

The “organic certification” process itself has become expensive bureaucratic theater, allowing massive monocultures under plastic to qualify, while genuine local growers are priced out.

This system mirrors feudalism: bureaucrats as gatekeepers, multinational lords as vassals, smallholders as peasants legally prevented from self‑sufficiency.

Why Pathocracies Favor Industrialized Chemical Agriculture

Standardization of Inputs and Outputs

Industrial agriculture produces standardized, quantifiable commodities—corn syrup, soy meal, chemical meat—ideal for financialization. These goods can be:

Hedged as futures,

Collateralized for loans,

Indexed on commodities markets.

Regenerative systems produce local abundance: irregular vegetables, heritage meats, spontaneous biodiversity. Such goods are resistant to commodification and hence to centralized control.

Pathocracies prefer the predictable monotony of chemical monoculture because it’s compatible with a financial system that values volume and uniformity over nutrient density and vitality.

Controlled Resource Access through Input Dependence

Industrial farms are addicted to external inputs:

Synthetic fertilizers made from natural gas,

Pesticides and herbicides derived from petroleum chemistry,

Genetically modified seeds owned by patented conglomerates,

Antibiotics and hormones for animal growth,

Diesel or electric machinery requiring industrial maintenance.

Each input ties the farmer to centralized suppliers; each purchase renews the chain of servitude. Regenerative farmers, conversely, rely on sunlight, legumes, compost, rotational grazing, and natural microbial life — all renewable and local.

From a control perspective, dependency equals tractability. A farmer who needs yearly input credit can be coerced; one whose soil regenerates itself cannot.

Information Control: Discrediting Natural Science

Pathocracies rebrand traditional knowledge as superstition. When an independent farmer succeeds without chemicals, he undermines the ideological foundation of technocratic rule. The industrial narrative therefore presents regenerative agriculture as pseudoscience or as viable only at “boutique” scale.

University agricultural departments—funded by agribusiness grants—train students to equate productivity with input intensity and define “sustainability” by carbon accounting rather than biological self‑sufficiency. The philosophical core of regeneration — that nature self‑organizes — threatens a bureaucracy built on micromanaging life.

CAFOs and the Architecture of Dependence

The Factory‑Animal Model

Confined Animal Feeding Operations represent the perfect industrial synthesis of pathology and profit:

Animals confined in dense units, deprived of soil contact and natural diet.

Feed composed largely of GMO grains grown with glyphosate and synthetic fertilizer.

Antibiotics used continuously to prevent diseases endemic to confinement.

Waste lagoons emit methane and leach nitrates into groundwater.

Labor is low‑wage, often migrant, stripped of dignity and health.

Every material flow is monetized; every living process is converted into mechanized throughput. The animals become biological machines — a moral mirror of the mechanized citizen within the larger system.

Antibiotics and Microbial Monoculture

Industrial livestock cannot survive its own density without continual antibiotic dosing. This generates:

Antibiotic‑resistant pathogens (MRSA, ESBL E. coli).

Residual antibiotics in meat and milk interfering with human microbiomes.

A feedback loop of immune compromise across species.

Regenerative grazing, in contrast, cultivates microbial diversity. Pastured animals rarely need pharmaceuticals; their microbiomes mirror the biodiversity of the land.

By subsidizing CAFOs, pathocracies normalize chronic infection — both biological and metaphorical — ensuring permanent dependence on veterinary and medical antibiotics produced by the same corporations managing the feed supply.

Dependency Economics: Subsidy as a Weapon

Price Distortion

Industrial agriculture survives not through true efficiency but through externalization of costs. Soil erosion, polluted water, health care expenses, and carbon emissions are borne by the public, while subsidies guarantee corporate profit.

For example:

U.S. corn and soy subsidies exceed $30 billion annually.

These crops feed livestock, cars (ethanol), and processed foods — not people directly.

The surplus drives down prices, bankrupting small farmers globally who cannot compete.

Regenerative agriculture, which internalizes ecological costs and regenerates resources, appears “expensive” only because those costs are honestly priced rather than socialized.

The result is a perverse moral economics: destruction rewarded, care penalized.

Credit Capture and Debt Peonage

Industrial agriculture is capital‑intensive. Machinery, fertilizer, chemical contracts, and land mortgages require heavy financing. This ties farmers to agribanks such as John Deere Credit, Rabobank, and Deutsche Bank.

Debt dependency ensures political compliance: indebted producers cannot risk defying mandates on seed choices or chemical purchases.

By contrast, a regenerative homesteader can operate debt‑free on minimal capital, relying on biological capital—soil fertility, water retention, community exchange. Such independence undermines the financial sector’s leverage. Hence, credit programs are structured to exclude them.

The Health Outcomes of Two Food Systems

Industrial Food and Degenerative Disease

Industrial farming produces caloric abundance but nutritional poverty. Depleted soils yield crops lacking trace minerals such as magnesium, copper, iron, and manganese — the very cofactors whose deficiencies underlie metabolic disease.

Chemical residues add chronic toxicity:

Glyphosate chelates these minerals in plants and in the gut microbiome, disrupting mitochondrial enzymes and endocrine balance.

Fluoride , chlorine, and heavy metals compound this effect through enzyme inhibition.

Glyphosate‑treated grains and soy feed CAFO animals, whose tissues accumulate residues.

Omega‑6 to Omega‑3 imbalance from grain‑fed meat drives systemic inflammation.

The population consuming such food exhibits predictable pathologies: obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, infertility, neuro‑developmental disorders. Medical industries flourish treating these symptoms while ignoring environmental etiology — structural dependency disguised as “healthcare.”

Regenerative Nutrition and Metabolic Restoration

Food from regenerative and permaculture systems exhibits the inverse pattern:

Measurably higher phytonutrient and mineral density , reflecting active soil microbiology.

Natural Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) and Omega‑3 contents in grass‑fed meats and dairy.

Absence of antibiotic residues, hormone disruptors, and synthetic chelators.

Presence of diverse microbial life that repopulates the human gut ecosystem.

Clinical observations show that diets emphasizing such foods reduce inflammation, balance hormones, stabilize glucose metabolism, and strengthen immunity.

Framed politically, healthy citizens demand accountability; chronically ill citizens demand assistance. It is therefore rational — from a pathocratic perspective — to subsidize the former kind of food only rhetorically, while funding the latter kind in reality.

Cultural and Psychological Implications

The Erosion of the Farming Ethos

Independent farming cultivates virtues that resist domination: patience, observation, responsibility, and direct encounter with cause and effect. Industrial agriculture replaces these virtues with procedural obedience — chemical recipes instead of ecological understanding.

Thus, entire generations lose intimate knowledge of how food becomes life. Citizens become nutritional orphans, dependent on experts to interpret their most basic relationship with nature.

Urbanization and Displacement

The absorption of small farms forces rural populations into cities, creating surplus labor pools and consumer markets. Urbanized workers rely entirely on industrial food supply chains — a cornerstone of economic centralization.

Depopulated rural areas, meanwhile, are leased to large corporations or foreign investment funds. Soil is mined like ore, water tables drop, fertility collapses — but so long as commodities flow, the extraction is deemed “growth.”

Regulatory Hypocrisy: The Language of Safety

Pathocracies propagate their agricultural dominance through the rhetoric of safety:

“Biosecurity” to justify animal confinement and antibiotic use.

“Food safety” to criminalize raw milk sales or uninspected farm operations.

“Climate‑smart agriculture” to rebrand the same chemical technologies under green marketing.

Each slogan implies benevolent paternalism: the centralized system claims to protect the public from invisible dangers — bacteria, scarcity, climate change. In reality, it protects only the monopoly on dependency.

Comparative Summary: Two Systems, Two Civilizations

Each system feeds not only bodies but entire worldviews — one mechanistic and dependent, the other ecological and free.

Industrial Food as Soft Weaponry

The control of diet is the softest form of domination. It operates beneath awareness: through appetite, habit, and chemical modulation rather than explicit coercion. When glyphosate subtly drains trace minerals, when antibiotics sterilize gut flora, when ultra‑processed carbohydrates condition sugar addiction, the mind’s biochemical substrate is altered.

The predictable outcomes — fatigue, obesity, emotional volatility, attention deficits — make populations more susceptible to propaganda and consumer manipulation. The food system becomes a behavioral modification program masquerading as convenience.

Why Subsidies Persist Despite Evidence

Three intersecting motives explain why governments double down on industrial agriculture even amid ecological collapse.

Financialization of Food — Derivatives traders require standardized commodities; regenerative produce resists algorithmic pricing. Subsidies secure long‑term supply of hedgeable corn, soy, and wheat — the lifeblood of commodity exchanges. Pharmaceutical Synergy — The same conglomerates producing herbicides and veterinary antibiotics own or partner with pharmaceutical companies. Every health crisis arising from chemical agriculture becomes a revenue stream for medical intervention. Political Stability through Dependency — Cheap, abundant calories prevent social unrest in the short term, even as they erode vitality in the long term. Populations reliant on monthly food aid or industrial supply cannot easily rebel; genuine self‑producers can.

The Regenerative Counter‑Model: Freedom in Soil

To understand what pathocracies fear, look at what regenerative farming accomplishes:

Local Energy Loop — Sunlight drives photosynthesis, which feeds animals and microbes, which rebuild humus, which stores water and carbon. The entire cycle operates without external fuel. Economic Loop — Waste becomes input; communities trade surplus locally; money remains in the region. Health Loop — Diverse microbiota nurture immune diversity in humans and animals alike. Cultural Loop — Education arises organically through shared stewardship.

No centralized authority can monetize or dominate such loops — which is why each must be legislated, ridiculed, or out‑competed into oblivion.

Reclaiming Sovereignty: Pathways Forward

Breaking this cycle requires not pleading for inclusion in the industrial paradigm but exiting it through layered independence:

Seed sovereignty: open‑pollinated, non‑patented varieties adapted to local soils.

Community‑Supported Agriculture (CSA): direct relationships between grower and eater.

Decentralized processing: micro‑abattoirs, cottage canneries, regional mills.

Policy neutrality: demand that governments cease subsidizing chemical dependency rather than merely offering token grants to “organic initiatives.”

Education revival: practical agrarian literacy integrated with biology, economics, and ethics.

But the deeper layer beneath all these reforms is the very question of land — because land is the substrate of every freedom. Without secure, non‑monopolized access to land, all talk of sovereignty is rhetorical decoration.

Land as Divine Commons — Why It Cannot Be Owned

Land is not a human invention. No person, corporation, or government fabricated mountains, rivers, or soil microbiomes. These existed before human law and will outlast it. The idea of owning land — treating divine creation as a transferable commodity — is the oldest heresy of power: the belief that what God made can be monetized, fenced, and hoarded.

Ownership, in its authentic moral meaning, applies only to what a human creates through effort and intellect — tools, homes, barns, inventions, ideas. These are extensions of human labor and thus rightfully belong to individuals or families. The ground itself, however, is God‑made, a preexisting foundation upon which life stands.

To claim “ownership” of it is to insert the ego between humanity and creation — to privatize what was meant to sustain all beings. Such ownership always leads to hierarchy: lords versus serfs, landlords versus tenants, corporations versus citizens. Once land becomes property, it becomes a weapon — withheld to coerce, taxed to dominate, confiscated to punish, speculated upon to enrich the idle.

The Communal Trust Model — Dunbar‑Sized Stewardship

The antidote is land stewardship through community trust. Every rural or peri‑rural zone can be structured into self‑governing biotic units of roughly 150 individuals — the size anthropologist Robin Dunbar identified as the natural cognitive limit of stable human relationships. These would not be collectivist communes nor bureaucratic “zones,” but organic local trusts maintaining shared custodianship of land that none may privately own and none may exploit.

Under such a model:

Each member holds usufruct rights — the right to inhabit, cultivate, build, and derive livelihood — but no right to sell or monopolize the land itself.

Structures upon the land , being creations of human labor, remain personal property. Houses, barns, irrigation systems, workshops can be bought, sold, or traded, but their foundations stay anchored in the commons.

The community manages stewardship through consensus or chartered council , ensuring long‑term soil fertility, equitable distribution of water, and preservation of biodiversity.

Upon departure or death, the land reverts to the community trust for reassignment to family or newcomers.

Usufruct rights grant a person, known as the usufructuary, the legal right to use and derive benefits from another’s property without owning it. This right combines usus (the right to use the property) and fructus (the right to enjoy its fruits, such as rental income, crops, or profits), while excluding abusus—the right to sell, destroy, or transfer ownership of the property.

Through this system, land ceases to be a speculative commodity and becomes again what it was intended to be: a living inheritance shared by all generations.

The Constitutional Right to the Sources of Life

If the Constitution guarantees life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, it must implicitly protect the material means to secure them — water, food, and shelter. Granting people access to these essentials requires giving them the space to produce them. Without land, the right to life becomes theoretical, contingent on wages, markets, and bureaucratic permission.

Under a land‑trust commons, every person would be able to:

Draw clean water from unpoisoned aquifers,

Produce nourishing food from healthy soil,

Build basic shelter from renewable local materials.

Homelessness, then, would be not merely “managed” but abolished by design. When humans can live from the land respectfully and productively, poverty retreats, dependence evaporates, and coercive governments lose their leverage.

This principle unites ecology, morality, and law: the earth cannot be owned, only stewarded. Ownership of land entangles humanity in debt; stewardship binds humanity in gratitude.

Re‑patterning Society Around Living Autonomy

Such Dunbar‑sized, self‑reliant communities would form the cellular tissue of a renewed civilization. Each unit could:

Exchange surplus regionally through federated barter networks,

Maintain accountability without bureaucracy because everyone knows everyone,

Cultivate bioregional specialization — one group excelling in grains, another in orchards, another in craft or medical herbs — all within walking distance of trust and reputation.

The result is a distributed lattice of resilience: no central chokepoint for food, water, or housing, and no institutional gatekeeper capable of weaponizing necessity.

From Land Monopoly to Land Liberty

When land ownership concentrates, freedom contracts in direct proportion. When land decentralizes into stewardship, freedom expands. Industrial agriculture, fuelled by absentee landholding and speculation, produces ecological degradation and social stratification. Regenerative community trusts, rooted in moral ecology, produce both abundant food and political balance.

The pathocratic world order depends on scarcity — not absolute, but artificial scarcity enforced by property law and debt. Eliminate that single lever by making the ground itself unownable, and the edifice begins to crumble.

Reclaiming sovereignty is not only about organic food, honest money, or decentralized energy. It is fundamentally about re‑sacralizing the ground beneath us — acknowledging that soil, water, and sunlight belong to Creation, not to empires. The return of land to community stewardship restores not just agriculture but human dignity. Once every person holds an irrevocable right to a piece of living Earth — not as a commodity, but as a birthright — then the control systems of the pathocracy lose their anchor.

This is the revolution that requires no violence: simply the quiet, indestructible recognition that the Earth cannot be owned, only cared for. When humanity lives by that truth, homelessness and hunger vanish, communities thrive, and soil — the skin of our planet — becomes the foundation of freedom itself.

Food as the Final Frontier of Freedom

The suppression of small regenerative farming is not a bureaucratic mistake but an existential necessity for centralized, pathological systems. A population that feeds itself cannot easily be ruled. Every compost pile, every herd rotated through pasture, every seed saved outside corporate patent law is an act of quiet rebellion.

Industrial agriculture’s subsidies are, in effect, subsidies for dependency — a chain of chemical, financial, and psychological reliance stretching from soil to citizen. The supposed “efficiency” of CAFOs and monocultures masks their true function: the mass production of biological weakness and economic obedience.

Conversely, regenerative and permaculture systems cultivate independence at every level: biological, economic, moral. They restore the mineral and microbial wealth that sustain both bodily and civilizational health. That is precisely why they are marginalized: they model abundance that cannot be taxed or patented.

Pathocracies need uniformity — of soil, seed, body, and mind. Regenerative farmers prove that diversity, self‑reliance, and living ecosystems outperform mechanical dystopias. Their mere existence refutes the ideology of control.

Therefore, the battle for freedom begins not only in parliaments or courts but in the humus beneath our feet. To grow soil is to grow sovereignty; to feed oneself cleanly is to reclaim the right to think clearly. The pathocracy understands this truth perfectly — which is why it poisons what could set us free.

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