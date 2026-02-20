“Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.”—Benito Mussolini

Is Glyphosate Now a Matter of National Defense?

A February 18, 2025 executive order invokes the Defense Production Act to ensure adequate supplies of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, classifying them as critical to national defense and food security. It grants corporations immunity from civil and criminal liability for harms tied to compliance, overrides regulatory checks, and prioritizes corporate viability. This fuses state power with agrochemical interests, framing chemical-dependent monoculture as essential while sidelining regenerative alternatives. Glyphosate, labeled probably carcinogenic, gains protection, entrenching nutrient chelation, microbiome disruption, and chronic health risks as policy. The order militarizes agriculture, inverting public health into corporate safeguard under the banner of patriotism.

The Language of an Executive Order: Legal Necropolitics

Every paragraph of the February 18, 2025 White House Press Release: “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides” is a case study in necropolitics — the governance of who is permitted to live and who is allowed to die.

The rhetorical architecture is interesting:

“Ensuring an adequate supply”

The expression “ensuring an adequate supply” is the euphemism of bureaucratic pathology. It projects stability and abundance while hiding coercion and liability behind abstraction. Supply of what? A probable carcinogen — repackaged as a national necessity.

“Critical to national defense”

By folding glyphosate and elemental phosphorus into the framework of defense readiness, the order symbolically fuses:

the military industrial complex;

industrial agriculture;

and the executive branch.

This creates a conceptual fortress: once a substance is defined as essential to defense, no environmental regulation or judicial process can meaningfully touch it.

The false dichotomy of “food security vs. regulation”

The order assumes without evidence that limiting glyphosate would automatically cripple U.S. food production. This rests on a decades-old lie: that intensive monocrop agriculture, genetically modified seed patents, and chemical dependency are the only path to feeding the population.

In truth, numerous agronomic studies have shown that regenerative and small-scale diversified systems outperform glyphosate-based models over time in yield stability and nutrient density.

This rhetorical move — asserting that “healthy food options depend on glyphosate” — is a psychological inversion of public values, a classic pathocratic hallmark.

Pathocracy — A Structural Lens

In Pathocracies:

Truth is inverted: what is deadly is presented as protective.

Public welfare is rhetorically affirmed but materially undermined.

Institutions become instruments of coercive stability, using phrases like security, safety, or defense to mask predation.

The invocation of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to protect glyphosate — a compound identified by international cancer researchers as “probably carcinogenic to humans” — fits perfectly within a pathocratic logic. The system publicly commands one thing (“defense,” “health,” “food security”) but privately operationalizes the opposite (corporate protection, secrecy, and harm).

In a healthy polity, a defense order would mobilize national effort to reduce chemical dependence, rebuild regenerative agriculture, and protect citizens’ long-term health. In a pathocracy, the logic reverses: chemical dependency itself becomes the definition of patriotism.

Legal Consequences: The Weaponization of Immunity

The centerpiece of the order is Section 3: Immunity. It confers Section 707 protections of the Defense Production Act — a shield originally designed to protect defense contractors during wartime mobilization.

In practice, this means:

Civil and criminal immunity: Corporations and their officers cannot be held legally responsible for harms “incidental” to compliance with federal directives under the DPA. This historically applied to shipbuilders, munitions suppliers, and critical infrastructure under wartime mobilization. Its extension to chemical agriculture dissolves accountability for environmental and health damages caused by manufacturing and dispersal.

Federal compulsion defense: Corporations facing litigation for toxic torts (like Roundup’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases) can now claim they were operating under federal orders, which pre-empts state tort law.

Pre-emption of regulatory checks: EPA review, OSHA compliance, and even NIOSH guidelines become advisory, not determinative, in cases where DPA priority overrides domestic regulations.

Corporate viability as a legal mandate: Perhaps the most pathocratic clause is Section 2(d): “The Secretary shall ensure that any order, rule, or regulation issued under this section does not place the corporate viability of any domestic producer … at risk.”

This transubstantiates private profit into a matter of national defense. It reverses the constitutional principle that corporations exist by public charter. Here, the public exists to preserve the corporation.

Legally, this EO represents the complete merger of the corporate and administrative state — the precise definition of economic fascism as Mussolini originally described it: “the fusion of state and corporate power.”

Captured Food Systems: The Chemical Entrapment of Agriculture

The monocrop trap

American agriculture’s dependence on glyphosate stems from three decades of seed patent consolidation. Over 90% of soybeans and a substantial portion of corn and wheat in the U.S. are genetically modified to be glyphosate-resistant. The ecosystem of farming equipment, crop insurance, and export contracts assumes this model.

Farmers are told they cannot be competitive without glyphosate because:

They lack access to non-proprietary seed lines.

Topsoil has been eroded by decades of monoculture and chemical fertilizer abuse.

Subsidy structures reward yield volume, not nutrient quality or ecological health.

This executive order ensures those conditions can never be reformed without being framed as sabotage.

Supply chain colonization

By invoking the DPA, the federal government now has the power to:

Order fertilizer and herbicide manufacturers to allocate product where deemed “strategic.”

Compel domestic transport prioritization (e.g., rail, port, and trucking corridors).

Override local prohibitions on sale or use.

This militarization of supply effectively transforms agriculture into a command economy with private profits and public risk — a Soviet structure operated by corporate America.

Elimination of alternatives

As the EO openly admits:

“There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative…”

That statement becomes self-fulfilling through policy. By enshrining glyphosate as a “national defense asset,” research funding, extension services, and commercial networks for organic or regenerative approaches are choked off. Universities dependent on USDA grants will not challenge a federally enshrined defense material.

The result: biological diversity yields to chemical uniformity — the precise opposite of resilience.

Health Consequences: Chronic Toxicology Under State Protection

While the order never mentions toxicity, the health impact is the most profound. Glyphosate’s profile reads like a medical horror story hiding in plain sight.

Carcinogenicity and Genotoxicity

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A), based on evidence of DNA damage, chromosomal aberrations, and epidemiological links to non‑Hodgkin lymphoma.

Animal studies show liver and kidney tumors at doses below EPA’s “safe reference dose.”

Recent independent research identified endocrine‑disrupting effects even at parts‑per‑billion concentrations.

By granting Section 707 immunity, the EO insulates producers from liability even if conclusive causal links are later established. Corporations are thus incentivized to not know the full scope of harm.

Endocrine, Gut, and Neurodevelopmental Effects

Glyphosate operates chiefly via disruption of the shikimate pathway in microbes. Although humans lack this pathway, our gut microbiome does not.

Consequences include:

Dysbiosis (microbial imbalance) that cascades into immune dysfunction, allergies, and autoimmune disorders;

Impaired neurotransmitter synthesis (serotonin and dopamine pathways depend on microbial tryptophan metabolism);

Potential contribution to the explosion of autism‑spectrum and ADHD cases via perinatal microbiome disruption.

These are precisely the slow‑motion pathologies that a pathocratic regime finds convenient: diffuse, chronic, and hard to litigate. Their burden diffuses across time and individuals while profits centralize in the present.

Glyphosate as a Chelator: The Hidden Starvation Mechanism

Beyond its herbicidal mode of action, glyphosate functions as a powerful chelating agent—it binds divalent metal ions such as manganese (Mn²⁺), zinc (Zn²⁺), iron (Fe²⁺/Fe³⁺), copper (Cu²⁺), cobalt, and magnesium (Mg²⁺) with remarkable affinity. This property, first exploited in industrial chemistry, translates into subtle nutrient deprivation at every level of the food chain.

In Plants:

Glyphosate’s chelation strips soils and plant tissues of vital micronutrients required for enzymatic defense systems.

When glyphosate binds manganese and iron, the plant’s shikimate‑pathway enzymes collapse, which weakens its immune system long before the visible “weed‑killing” stage.

The yield that survives often carries lowered micronutrient density—minerally hollow calories.

Rhizosphere microbes, responsible for converting inorganic minerals into plant‑available forms, are similarly crippled by glyphosate’s metal‑chelating grip, reducing soil fertility over time.

In Animals and Humans:

When people consume plants grown under this nutrient‑stripped regime—or the processed foods made from them—the deprivation continues inside the body:

Residual glyphosate continues to bind trace metals in the gut lumen and bloodstream , interfering with absorption and cofactors for hundreds of enzymatic reactions.

Manganese deficiency, for instance, disrupts mitochondrial function and antioxidant enzymes like Manganese Superoxide Dismutase (Mn‑SOD), promoting oxidative stress.

Zinc and magnesium depletion contribute to immune suppression, insulin resistance, infertility, and neurological dysfunction.

Iron chelation can trigger both anemia and compensatory iron mis‑distribution, fueling inflammatory cascades.

This chelation mechanism may explain the paradox of modern civilization: caloric abundance alongside silent micronutrient famine. Obesity and degenerative disease coexist because cells are starved of functional minerals even while macronutrients overflow.

Synergy with Other Toxins:

Chelation also amplifies harm from heavy metals and xenobiotics. When glyphosate binds a metal like aluminum, the complex becomes more mobile and more biologically available, crossing intestinal and even blood‑brain barriers that free aluminum alone could not. Thus, glyphosate acts as a molecular Trojan horse, smuggling neurotoxic metals into tissues where they can disrupt neuronal signaling, contribute to neurodegeneration, and inflame microglia.

Generational Undermining:

Mineral depletion within soil, crops, animals, and humans sets up an intergenerational nutritional collapse. Children conceived in such biochemical scarcity inherit weaker enzymatic defenses and altered epigenetic programming. The resulting population suffers chronic fatigue, immune dysregulation, fertility decline, and developmental disorders—all easily medicalized but rarely traced to their agricultural root.

By institutionalizing glyphosate under the Defense Production Act, the government consecrates this deprivation cycle as federal policy. It ensures that both farmland and people remain dependent—plants on chemical fertilizers to replace the minerals glyphosate steals, and humans on pharmaceuticals to mask the metabolic fallout. The chelation effect thus becomes the metabolic currency of control: hunger disguised as prosperity, deficiency hidden beneath surplus.

Synergistic Toxicity and Co‑Exposures

Glyphosate’s real‑world danger rarely exists in isolation. When combined with:

Adjuvants in commercial formulations (POEA, surfactants);

Other pesticides and heavy metals in industrial agriculture;

PFAS and microplastic contaminants in water systems;

— the result is synergistic toxicity far greater than any individual compound’s tested level. These combined exposures are purposefully excluded from EPA risk assessments.

By codifying these substances as “defense materials,” the EO ensures no future toxicology study can threaten their legality. Every independent researcher challenging their safety can be labeled as endangering national security or spreading “economic misinformation.”

Transgenerational Epigenetic Damage

Glyphosate’s interference with methylation patterns and histone regulation suggests that effects may manifest across generations. Animal studies point to increased congenital malformations and fertility impairments in offspring of exposed parents.

In pathocratic societies, such intergenerational degradation is ignored because the citizens of tomorrow are abstractions—expendable collateral in the machinery of “defense.”

The Sociopolitical Consequences: Synthetic Nationalism and Institutional Psychopathy

Food as a Weapon of Control

When food production becomes a defense priority, its flow can be controlled politically. Those who resist chemical agriculture or promote organic independence can be marginalized as extremists or even domestic threats impeding national food security. The DPA infrastructure allows emergency powers to compel farmers to plant specific crops, use designated inputs, or surrender stockpiles under “allocation orders.”

Control of food equals control of populations. Chemical dependence ensures that even small farmers stay tethered to corporate suppliers — glyphosate is both herbicide and leash.

The psychology of inversion

Pathocracies always externalize pathology. The EO’s opening page includes the sentimental phrase:

“Every child deserves a safe and nurturing home…”

This is classic pathocratic moral inversion: wrap mass poisoning in family imagery.

The juxtaposition of “nurturing home” with “glyphosate-based herbicides” is as Orwellian as “War is Peace.” It pacifies moral dissent through linguistic anesthesia.

Collapse of Expert Legitimacy

By fusing defense and agrochemical production, all regulatory agencies (EPA, USDA, CDC) become violence distributors in bureaucratic uniforms — performing the theater of oversight while executing executive directives. Once such capture occurs, credentialed expertise loses public legitimacy. The pathocracy then thrives on controlled chaos: citizens are disoriented between official denials and private suffering.

Environmental Deregulation as Patriotic Duty

This EO effectively reverses the logic of environmentalism:

To question the safety of glyphosate is, under this new framing, to undermine national defense.

To advocate for reduction is to risk being labeled an economic saboteur.

“Clean living” becomes a subversive act.

In pathocratic systems, even morality itself becomes rebranded as disloyalty.

Sociological Fallout

This redefinition of patriotism around chemical dependency reinforces the psychological traits that sustain a pathocracy:

Obedience over conscience : citizens comply with toxic norms to avoid ostracism.

Materialism over ethics : profitability measures moral success.

Uniformity over diversity: regenerative approaches appear deviant.

The emotional outcome is learned helplessness — a citizenry too poisoned, indebted, or cynical to resist.

The Anatomy of a Pathocratic Coup in Slow Motion

This executive order completes a cycle that began decades ago when chemical agriculture replaced traditional husbandry:

Industrialization of the food chain created dependence. Regulatory capture embedded corporate influence in agencies. Judicial manipulation limited legal recourse. Now, executive sanctification completes the architecture — transforming environmental degradation into lawful defense.

The glyphosate DPA order is not a bureaucratic technocracy; it’s a doctrine of mechanized pathology. It marks the point at which the state openly embraces mass chemical exposure as a condition of survival.

In such a pathocracy:

Food becomes a strategic weapon;

Disease becomes an accepted externality;

Truth becomes subversive speech.

The core pathology is self-justifying control — protecting the very system that harms as though doing otherwise would destroy the nation. It is the political manifestation of a psychopathic mind: confident, calculated, and emotionally void.

Pathocracy in Summary Table

What Resistance Requires

Escaping a pathocracy cannot occur through appeals to the same institutions that sustain it. Resistance must include:

Parallel agricultural infrastructure Independent seed banks, local co-ops, and regenerative farming resilient to chemical inputs. Citizen toxicology Crowdsourced biomonitoring of glyphosate residues; open-source lab networks for measurement. Legal counter-strategy Constitutional challenge to the EO on nondelegation and due process grounds.

Environmental class actions reframed under human rights, not tort. Cultural detoxification Reclamation of language: stop calling poisons “crop protection tools.” They are neuroendocrine weapons against the biosphere.

The Mirror Test

Every civilization reaches a moment when its governing class reveals what it values most. By consecrating glyphosate — a symbol of industrial decay and corporate impunity — as a “national defense resource,” the American state has effectively declared that the machinery of profit is more sacred than the bodies of its citizens.

In the language of pathology, that is not governance. It is self-harm rendered ideological — the nation devouring itself while calling the act survival.

That is the essence of pathocracy: a government that poisons its children and calls it patriotism.

