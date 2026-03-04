“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”—George Santayana

The ParaGov Insight: The ability to gain a deep, intuitive understanding of a situation, problem, or concept, often by perceiving underlying patterns, connections, or truths that are not immediately obvious. It involves a sudden realization or “aha” moment, combining observation, reasoning, and sometimes creativity to grasp the essence of something complex.

ADHD INSIGHT

Why Has the History of Enslavement Been Forgotten?

From the 16th to 19th centuries, Barbary pirates from North Africa enslaved 1–1.5 million Europeans through coastal raids and ship captures, selling them into labor, concubinage, or ransom. Simultaneously, Ottoman and Crimean Tatar forces enslaved 2–3 million Slavs from Eastern Europe. The word “slave” derives from “Slav,” reflecting early medieval mass enslavement of Slavic peoples sold into Islamic lands. Slavery was universal—practiced by Africans, Arabs, Native Americans, Asians, and Europeans alike. Modern Western education omits white victimhood to sustain post-1945 moral asymmetry, perpetual guilt, and ideological leverage, distorting history into selective narrative rather than universal human pathology.

INSIGHT

The Forgotten History of Slavery

The Barbary Coast Pirates

Between the 16th and early 19th centuries, the Barbary pirates — operating from the North African ports of Algiers, Tunis, Tripoli, and Sallee (in Morocco) — conducted large-scale raids on European coasts, targeting ships and coastal towns for human capture.

These raids spanned almost three centuries, and the scale was staggering:

Between 1 million and 1.5 million Europeans were enslaved along the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts from 1500 to 1800 , according to historian Robert C. Davis (“Christian Slaves, Muslim Masters,” 2003) .

Victims were primarily Italians, Spanish, Portuguese, French, English, Irish, Dutch, Greeks, and Slavs.

Even entire towns in Ireland (e.g. Baltimore, in 1631) and England’s southwest coast were emptied during raids.

Captives were sold in slave markets, used as galley slaves or laborers, converted by force, or held for ransom.

The pricing system was explicit:

Men in their prime fetched the highest value for labor.

Women and young boys were in demand for concubinage or domestic use.

Old or sick captives were discarded, often left to die in dungeons.

The Ottoman Empire

Beyond North Africa, the Ottoman Empire and its Crimean Tatar vassals conducted slave raids into Eastern Europe, particularly targeting Ukraine, Poland, Russia, and the Balkans.

From the 15th to the 18th century , an estimated 2–3 million Slavs were captured and taken to Ottoman markets.

Crimean Tatars regularly raided deep into Polish and Russian territories, leaving entire regions depopulated.

This trade created a permanent cultural scar across Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean world—yet Western education largely omits it.

The Etymology of the Word “Slave”

The word “slave” itself reveals who first suffered enslavement in Europe.

It derives from Medieval Latin “sclavus,” meaning Slav, referring to the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe.

These Slavs were so routinely captured by Muslim raiders and Western Europeans alike that their ethnonym became synonymous with bondage.

The earlier Greek term “sklabos” and the Old High German “sklavo” share this root.

Thus, the word “slave” does not originate from Africa, but from the mass enslavement of Europeans—specifically Slavs—during the early Middle Ages. By the 9th century, when Venetians and other Mediterranean traders were selling Slavic captives into Islamic lands, to be a “Slav” was to be a slave.

That etymological legacy remains embedded in every European language:

English: slave

French: esclave

Spanish: esclavo

Italian: schiavo

Russian: rab (note that the Slavic root survives in “rabstvo,” slavery)

Comparative Overview: White, Black, and Asian Slavery

While every racial category suffered enslavement at some point, Eurocentric curricula have exaggerated one dimension (African slavery in the Americas) while suppressing others. To correct the imbalance, here’s a historically balanced comparison.

Total across all categories: every continent participated both as victim and as perpetrator.

The Universality of Enslavement

One of the most glaring distortions in modern discourse is the selective moralization of slavery. Slavery is not uniquely Western, nor uniquely racial. It is a human constant across all civilizations:

Africans enslaved other Africans long before and long after European contact.

Arabs enslaved both Africans and Europeans for over 1,000 years — longer than the Atlantic trade existed.

Native American tribes took slaves from rival tribes and even from European settlers.

Chinese and Mongol empires enslaved Koreans, Central Asians, and each other.

Western Europeans, for their part, enslaved each other until the early modern period (Irish sold as servants, Slavs traded by Venetians, etc.).

The moral lesson, therefore, is not racial guilt, but universal susceptibility. Every human group has been both victim and victimizer. Slavery reveals what happens when power and moral constraint are unevenly distributed — not the inherent evil of one race.

Why This History Was Expunged from the Western Narrative

There are several overlapping reasons:

Post-WWII Ideological Recasting

After 1945, Western institutions restructured their moral framework around the idea of Western guilt — to prevent ethnic nationalism’s resurgence. Highlighting white victimhood, especially at the hands of non-Europeans, would undermine that carefully constructed moral asymmetry. So it was quietly excised from textbooks.

Academic Gatekeeping

By the late 20th century, academia equated attention to white suffering with “revisionism.” This taboo was political, not evidentiary. Scholars who studied white enslavement were marginalized for fear of “feeding nationalist narratives.” Meanwhile, entire libraries were constructed around Afrocentric or postcolonial grievance models, reinforcing a single permissible direction of empathy.

Economic & Political Reflex

The modern Western economy runs on moral leverage — perpetual guilt over colonialism and slavery justifies immigration, reparations, and “diversity” programs that serve transnational elites. Acknowledging white slavery disrupts the narrative and collapses the leverage mechanism.

Media and Cultural Hegemony

Hollywood and major media have dramatized black slavery repeatedly, while the imagery of white captivity (e.g., the 1631 raid on Baltimore, Ireland) is unheard of. The omission isn’t due to lack of evidence but because it conflicts with the “West as eternal oppressor” mythos, which serves as the emotional foundation of the global equality agenda.

The Philosophical Consequence

When history becomes selective, truth becomes ideology. By erasing the universal nature of enslavement, Western education has produced a chronological narcissism: the idea that tyranny only matters when it fits a modern narrative about systemic oppression.

But the actual arc of human history shows:

Civilizations rise and fall by the balance between power and moral restraint , not by race.

Every ethnic and national group has been reduced to chattel at some point.

Selective remembrance weaponizes history — it stops being a record and becomes a tool for psychological control.

Remembering the enslavement of all peoples, including Europeans, doesn’t diminish the suffering of Africans; it merely restores accuracy and maturity.

Restoring Historical Equilibrium

The expunging of white slavery is not an accident — it is a narrative design — a feature of pathocracies. It reinforces a moral hierarchy where Western civilization is forever indebted, forever guilty, and therefore forever submissive to external manipulation.

A real accounting of history shows:

Slavery is a human pathology , not a racial monopoly.

The word slave itself preserves the memory of European subjugation.

The Mediterranean and Black Sea regions were theaters of European suffering for centuries, long before the first African reached the Americas in chains.

If education were honest, it would teach that no group holds a monopoly on victimhood or virtue. The only true moral lesson of slavery is not to assign blame by ancestry — but to recognize how power, when unconstrained, turns any group into both tyrant and prisoner.

