1d

ParaGov— this is a brilliant piece of work. Thorough, layered, and well researched.

You’ve articulated something many people sense but struggle to describe — how symbols operate as cultural shorthand. Whether people agree with every interpretation or not, what matters is that you’re encouraging awareness and pattern recognition. That alone sharpens perception.

Once you begin noticing signals — in local pubs, on high streets, in towns, in shop windows, in clubs — you realise how much imagery saturates everyday life. Most of it is unconscious repetition. Some of it is design language. All of it shapes culture in subtle ways.

And if symbolism is visible in public spaces, it’s reasonable to assume it’s even more concentrated within formal institutions — where power, hierarchy, and tradition intersect. That doesn’t require mysticism — just an understanding of how networks preserve identity through symbols.

You’re thinking on a similar wavelength to me — looking at structure, pattern, and continuity rather than surface narrative.

Keep going. Work like this strengthens discernment. You have my backing.

