MJ's The Right Stuff
1d

Halo Stuart,

Love it mate perfect perfect,

Thank you for sending this through. I’v read it carefully.

What I respect most is that you’re attempting to approach a volatile subject through structure rather than emotion. You’re clearly trying to analyse demographic imbalance, moral evolution, and institutional fragility as systemic dynamics rather than as reactive commentary. That’s important.

Where the piece is strongest, in my view, is in the exploration of balance — particularly the tension between care ethics and duty ethics. That civilisational equilibrium is a serious subject, and you handle it with more depth than most are willing to attempt.

If I may offer constructive encouragement: the long-term power of this line of thinking will rest in how rigorously it stays anchored to systems design, institutional incentives, lawful correction mechanisms, and measurable outcomes. The more the argument centres on proportion, governance architecture, demographic arithmetic, and civic responsibility — rather than cultural alarm — the more durable it becomes.

The decentralised, Dunbar-scale concept you’re building toward has intellectual weight. If refined carefully, it could sit as a governance thesis rather than simply a social critique.

You’re working in difficult terrain. Staying calm, analytical, and proportionate will be what sets it apart.

I look forward to seeing how you synthesise this in the completed book.

Regards, MJ

1 reply by ParaGov
