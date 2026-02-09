Discussion about this post

Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
11h

This was largely planned out and elucidated in the Day Tapes.

There are many more plans and designs that have come to pass or at the least been attempted. Yes, the end goal is to have a One World Government, which also overlays with David Ben-Gurion's Look Magazine article predictions in 1962.

Richard Day, a Rockefeller insider and Planned Parenthood director, gave a presentation in 1969. Lawrence Dunegan in 1988 realized that the plans were coming to fruition committed to audio his recollections in two one hour tapes.

Dunegan was subsequently interviewed twice, but Stan Monteith and Randy Engler. There are four tapes in total.

If anyone is interested, I have written posts on all four tapes and they are also available on YouTube.

SLK's avatar
SLK
11h

This,is what l call , a masterpiece of thinking. Thank you.

