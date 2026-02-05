Discussion about this post

Neural Foundry
5d

Brilliant breakdown of how crisis architecture actually works. The part about digital IDs being introduced thru health emergencies then morphing into permanent infrastructure really nails it. I saw this firsthand when my company rolled out biometric access during covid and never removed it. Whatreally gets me is how each crisis trains us to accept less freedm until the baseline just keeps shifting.

MJ's The Right Stuff
5d

When different “emergencies” keep producing the same expansion of control, it stops being coincidence and starts being structural.

