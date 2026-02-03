Discussion about this post

In the words of the immortal Pogo, we have met the enemy, and he is us. There is power in numbers, and we are social animals who have evolved to instinctively form social hierarchies. Some of us are “ fearless leaders” who are generally sociopaths who employ whatever cunning, deceit, deception, bribery, and murder needed to acquire political power, but most of us are “followers” who prefer peace and shrink in horror at the prospect of violence and suffering. Our natural social organization is the “tribe.” Animals employ the same racket. Apes form “troupes.” Cattle form herds. Birds form flocks. Dogs form packs. Fish form schools. Bees form hives. Life lurches on. http://voluntaryist.com/letters/007.html#.X6bD4C9h1Bw

So, we instinctively form government, which is nothing but mafia on steroids, disguised by a fig leaf. Like marriage, you can’t live with it, and you can’t live without it. During peacetime, government inexorably concentrates wealth and power in the hands of a privileged few until the civilization collapses from within. This didn’t take long in the old days, when there was only metal money, because no matter what metal was chosen, its available supply was limited, and excessive hoarding soon caused deflationary depression that caused the civilization to collapse from within or undermine its ability to defend itself. The Carthaginians employed embossed leather, which worked better than metal, because the money supply could be increased, but they fell victim to the fanatical Roman patriarchy. But the resulting Roman Empire soon collapsed from within. Ditto for the Chinese Dynasties.

The invention of the printing press enabled paper money that could be produced without limit, and this enabled the first Industrial Revolution. This vastly improved material wealth, but it brought yet another dilemma: mass production saturated domestic consumption, and inspired warfare to acquire fresh markets. But the new form of industrialized warfare has proved catastrophic, to the point of threatening human existence with a new stone age.

We now find ourselves poised at the threshold of a new Industrial Revolution based on a combination of paper money and rapidly advancing computer technology that is revolutionizing all aspects of manufacturing productivity, to the point of rendering money meaningless. Medical stress theory now enables physicians to direct their treatments at the cause of disease, and eliminate the eternal curse of disease and premature death. It also paves the path for enabling humans to control evolution, with implications that presently reside in the realm of science fiction. www.stressmechanism.com

The recent “World Economic Forum” meeting at Davos may reflect a dim awareness of the implications of this new industrial revolution, which is only just beginning but is already threatening major economic and social disruptions.

Human civilization is now poised at a crossroads between Heaven and Hell. God gave us a brain that has enabled us to rise above savagery to our present state of technologically advanced barbarism. We had better use those brains to control the Devil that lurks within us and somehow elevate ourselves to a state of true civilization, free of crime and warfare, before it’s too late. www.stressmechanism.com.

