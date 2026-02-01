Discussion about this post

I would like to make a positive suggestion. I have previously written to quite a few people when the whole "Covid" thing broke out and the plans for the 4th Industrial Revolution were communicated to all by the WEF, that a useful thing to do might be to create a simple 1 page fact sheet summarising in essence the world they are planning to create. I still think this would be an invaluable tool which could be shared around widely and easily consumed by the average person, so that the regular people in the world can easily and quickly understand what is going on and what is planned, and the dangers of it.

It would be a super powerful document to help wake people up. You are so well equipped to produce that document.

The second thought I have is your excellent use of comparison tables which you put through all your work.

So maybe a second accompanying page to the fact sheet page, about the plans, could incorporate a comparison of the 2 different models of life that are or should be available to people going forward, so that they can be better informed and hopefully choose the right pathway. The right hand fork.

Maybe the factsheet can have in the first half of the page, The WEF plan, and in the second half of the page, The Alternative.

And then a second page in table format, comparing the two, can accompany it.

I think it would just be so powerful for you to create something like this, that could just be forwarded around and passed on everywhere. It would be so powerful because not only does it summarise the 2 choices, and the obvious benefits of the Alternative pathway, but because of the concise nature of it, it fits in with, sadly, many people's reduced attention spans these days.

I personally know the power of doing something like this as during my time working in the corporate world, I looked at the company brochure containing the services of the company detailed over about 15 or 20 pages. During meetings, clients would be flipping through all the pages and couldn't see all the services on offer, in a single glance. What I did, on my own initiative, was to go through the brochure and put all the companies services on a single page in a flow chart format. It ended up being something all the clients preferred to the brochure and they got me a laminating machine to produce as many as I could for them, when not doing other work I was doing.

So just think you could do something really powerful and potentially transformative in this vein.

This is just so good! Painting the picture of what can be! It is inspirational and can help people wake up and desire a better way of life.

