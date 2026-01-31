Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
Feb 1

Sorry, just one other aspect of what happened with the "Covid" vaccines and the psychology of those who took them and then got ill, while I know many people believed the vaccines were the cause of that, many others refused to believe so because they did not want to believe that they got ill or incapacitated or someone died from them, having believed in the first place the bs story that they needed to take them. They didn't want to believe the authorities may have deliberately wanted to hurt or kill them and that they had been tricked. So they buried the truth which was there staring them right in the face and instead chose to believe the doctors who told them, oh this must have been a pre-exiating condition you or someone else had or, after having taken the vaccines to protect against "Covid", then got told, oh, you contracted "Covid", and incredibly turned around and believed that.

Reply
Share
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
Feb 1

"The average citizen believes technological dependency equals sophistication." Perfect analysis of why they are all basically sleep walking into this. So many think I need to be up to date with the latest programs or phones or digital payment systems or purchase reward schemes when they get points or credits for future purchases if they sign up for this or that reward or points back scheme, that they feel if they don't use such systems they are backward or outdated and not up with the latest trends etc. In other words, not sophisticated. When I get asked at the check-out if I use the money back system, I answer no, I don't like it. I only like cash! They also get roped into these schemes by the promise of money back or points for future purchases, thinking small, that they are saving money, not realising they are being monitored for purchases and being trained and made accustomed to the horrible future entrapment you are speaking of, to easily transition them into it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 stuartdbrazier@icloud.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture